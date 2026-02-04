#Islam
[Podcast] Guardians of the Tradition: Muslim Women & Islamic Education | Anse Tamara Gray
Can Muslim women become scholars of Islam? Should they become Islamic scholars?
Zainab bint Younus speaks to Anse Tamara Gray, a Muslim woman scholar, all about the role that women play in protecting the Islamic intellectual tradition and why it’s so important for Muslim women to study Islam at various levels and capacities. Anse Tamara shares her vision for Muslim women becoming leaders of the Ummah, and introduces Ribaat University as a way to pursue those goals.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Shaykha Tamara Gray is a traditionally trained scholar of the Islamic sciences, having spent twenty years studying in Damascus. She also holds a doctorate in leadership from the University of St. Thomas and a master’s degree in Curriculum Theory and Instruction from Temple University.
Dr. Tamara is the founder and CEO of Rabata, an organization for Muslim women, by Muslim women, dedicated to providing Islamic education in beautiful, creative ways. She also serves as a Senior Fellow at the Yaqeen Institute and is a member of the Fiqh Council of North America.
Related:
[Podcast] From The Maldives To Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] Guardians of the Tradition: Muslim Women & Islamic Education | Anse Tamara Gray
Digital Intimacy: AI Companionship And The Erosion Of Authentic Suhba
Starting Shaban, Train Yourself To Head Into Ramadan Without Malice
Far Away [Part 7] – Divine Wisdom
How to Make this Ramadan Epic | Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef
Op-Ed: From Pakistan To Gaza – Why Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Terrifies Power And Zionism
The Muslim Book Awards 2025 Winners
[Podcast] Should Muslims Ally with Conservatives or Progressives? | Imam Dawud Walid
Keeping The Faith After Loss: How To Save A Grieving Heart
The Sandwich Carers: Navigating The Islamic Obligation Of Eldercare
[Podcast] Guardians of the Tradition: Muslim Women & Islamic Education | Anse Tamara Gray
How to Make this Ramadan Epic | Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef
[Dhul Hijjah Series] Calling Upon the Divine: The Art of Du’a (Part 1)
IOK Ramadan 2025: Four Steps | Sh Zaid Khan
IOK Ramadan 2025: Do Your Best | Sh Zaid Khan
Trending
-
#Life1 month ago
Faith and Algorithms: From an Ethical Framework for Islamic AI to Practical Application
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
An Iqbalian Critique Of Muslim Politics Of Power: What Allamah Muhammad Iqbal’s Writings Teach Us About Political Change
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Quebec Introduces Bill To Ban Prayer Rooms On College Campuses
-
#Culture1 month ago
MM Wrapped – Our Readers’ Choice Most Popular Articles From 2025