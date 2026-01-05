Muslim Book Awards 2025: Finalists

The Muslim Book Awards is the literary event of the year (at least, we’d like to think so!) – and we are delighted to announce the 2025 Muslim Book Awards Finalists!

Each year, the MBA judges dedicate their time to going through books by Muslim authors and illustrators, for audiences of all ages. Our mission is to find the best books of the year, combining Islamic values with storytelling craft, creativity, and publication quality. Whether self-published, Muslim-published, or traditionally published, MBA holds every Muslim story to the standard of Ihsaan… because Muslim readers deserve the best!

After many hours spent poring over the 2025 submissions, we present the 2025 Muslim Book Awards Finalists!

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Many of the books can be ordered from our sponsor, Crescent Moon Bookstore, and a link has been provided for each title. Read through the whole post to find our special Coupon Code at the end, and get a discount off your order!

[Note: This year, we did not receive enough submissions for the Early Reader/ Chapter Book and Middle Grade categories to include them in the finalists.]

Toddler Books

Street Puppy, Masjid Cat is sweet picture book all about a street puppy and masjid kitten, who live very different lives – yet cross paths unexpectedly. The simple rhymes contrast the street puppy’s life to that of the pampered cat in the masjid, and the vibrant illustrations evoke the lushness of Southeast Asia.

Dark Nights and Light Hearts: A Muslim Book of Opposites continues Hena Khan’s series of toddler books introducing colors, shapes, and now opposites! The heartfelt rhymes, the centering of Islam, and the enveloping illustrations make these books timeless, sought after, and beloved.

Momo & Bronty’s First Book About Allah is a sturdy board book that uses bright illustrations and simple language to introduce the concept of Allah to the youngest members of the Ummah. This book covers concepts like the oneness of Allah, Allah as the Creator and the All-Hearing, and our ultimate goal of reaching Jannah.

My First Book About Ramadan is also a continuation of a great Muslim board book series that teaches little Muslims the basic fundamentals of Islam. The soft, glowing illustrations creates a loving positive relationship between young readers and what they’re learning about, establishing the beginnings of a lifelong connection to Islam, inshaAllah.

Here’s Our Religion is a unique giant-sized board book that kids will turn to over and over again! Rather than telling a story, this book introduces images and short descriptions of important Islamic concepts and themes, such as Ummah, Qur’an, Salah, Ramadan, Zakat/Sadaqa, Hajj, and Sunnah.

Picture Books

The City of Jasmine is a celebration of a land beloved to Muslims, one which has finally been freed from decades of tyranny. Nadine Presley’s gorgeous descriptions of the Umayyad masjid, Qal’at Dimashq, the Barada river, marketplaces and bookstores and kitchens and courtyards, are a love letter to the blessed lands of Shaam.

Hilwa’s Gifts is a beautiful slice of Palestinian life, showcasing joy and tradition. Ali is visiting his family in Palestine, and it’s olive harvest season! Seedo teaches Ali the traditional method of harvesting olives, with love and care, and the journey that the olives will take into becoming gifts that keep on giving.

Saif’s Special Patches is about a little boy who is shy – but also much more than “just shy”! The patches in his special quilt represent all the different instances that Saif has been persistent, helpful, brave, and smart – and remind him that even though it’s not easy learning how to swim or knowing how to help out at the masjid, he can do it!

All the Ways to be Pretty provides an Islamic approach to internal beauty to counter the societal emphasis on external appearance, by drawing on the examples of Ai’shah (RA), Khadija (RA), Sumayyah (RA), Maryam (RA), Hajar (RA), and Rufaidah (RA), may Allah swt be pleased with them all.

Young Adult Books

Huda F Wants to Know? does a lot more than just crack jokes. This latest installment in the Hua F series starts with Huda preparing for her junior year of high school, with laser focus on ACT exam prep, applying for scholarships, and getting her driver’s ed done. What she didn’t expect was her parents telling her that they’re getting a divorce. This graphic novel does what I never expected a comic series to do: explore mental health, friendship, and family relationships with care and nuance.

“Odd Girl Out” is a Muslamic take on quintessential YA: a teenager going through big life changes, dealing with the drama… and in this case, also facing Islamophobia. Maaryah Rashid’s life is uprooted by her parents’ divorce, in more ways than one. She has to leave behind her glamorous life in Dubai to live in the middle of nowhere, Essex; she’s the only hijabi at her school and the target of a nasty Islamophobic bully; and her mom is so busy falling apart after the divorce that she doesn’t seem to notice Maaryah’s own grief, loneliness, and struggles. There are repeated references to salah, hijab as an act of worship, and what being Muslim means in the West.

As with all Muslamic YA that touches on various teenager-y things (boys, parties, various haraamness), I recommend this for 15+ and for parents to be willing to have discussions with their children on these topics.

Hand Me Down Your Revolution is a collection of short stories, poems, and memoir essays produced by Muslim Youth Musings, a fantastic literary organization for aspiring Muslim writers. From the magical realism of “Where the Crimson Roses Bloom” to the amusing “Jamal’s Kufi,” the deeply moving “A Love Letter to Muslim Kids in Public Schools” the gorgeous prose of Rituals for the Grieving” and “Mother Wound,” there’s a little something for everyone.

Adult Fiction

“The Slightest Green” is a multi generational novel weaves a narrative that will stay with the readers for the warmth and depth it explores of a fictional Palestinian family. The characters and their stories, their trauma and dreams are very tied to Palestine and the occupation, but the focus on the individual and the ripple effects will linger.

“Detective Aunty” is on the case! Kausar Khan is a widow who’s always had a knack for figuring things out, and when her daughter is accused of murder, she knows she has to do more than cook, clean, and keep an eye on her granddaughters. The problem is… no one else, including the real killer, is happy that she’s investigating! Billed as a cozy mystery, this book also touches on larger themes of grief and loss, estranged family relationships and healing, and even thoughtful reflections on growing older as a desi woman.

“A Mouth Full of Salt” is a tale of long-ago (and yet not that long ago) Sudan that meanders like the Nile, but with a powerful undercurrent that pulls you to its end. A little boy drowns in a village, setting off a chain of tragedies and discoveries that uncover generational secrets. The women at the peripherals of the village are much more than sideline observers; their lives underscore the village’s past and future.

“Far Away from Home” is a brilliant debut that brings us the story of three Black Americans Muslims in New Orleans, set after Hurricane Katrina. Weaving together spiritual journeys, personal struggles, and the history of Black Muslims in the American landscape, this book is deeply immersive and reminds readers of the power of faith in Allah.

Holiday Books

“The Eidi Bag” isn’t just a story about celebrating Eid al-Fitr; it’s a story of culture, faith, anticipation, disappointment, change, and appreciation. It is Sarah’s first Eid in a new country and she has made herself a new Eidi bag just for the occasion! But it turns out that Eid traditions in this different place aren’t quite the same as back home. Sarah longs for Pakistan and the traditions that she is used to, but she slowly realizes that different traditions can also be fun and filled with love and joy.

“Ramadan on Rahma Road: A Recipe Storybook” introduces us to Rahma Road, where Muslims of many diverse backgrounds get together to observe Ramadan together. Each spread features a glimpse of a family’s iftar prep, and a recipe for the meal that comes from the diverse backgrounds: roti bom for Malaysians, koshary for Egyptians, and even South African rep with bunny chow!

“Ibraheem’s Perfect Eid” is a sweet story about a little boy realizing there is more to Eid than presents. While Ibraheem is very worried about whether he got presents or not, this also incorporates references to the Sunan of Eid, shows Eid salah (and Ibraheem actually listening to the khutbah!), and niqabi rep in the illustrations.

Juvenile Non-Fiction

“40 Hadiths for Children” covers 40 short, easy-to-understand ahadith about good actions, good character, worship, and daily life. The hadith text is featured on the left page, while the next page briefly explains the hadith in child-appropriate language, alongside practical tips on how to implement the hadith. This is great for parents to read with their kids (short and sweet to incorporate into a daily khaatira), and madrasah teachers

“Eliyas Explains What Prophet Muhammad (sallAllahu ‘alayh wa sallam) Was Like” continues Zanib Mian’s unique storytelling style of goofy-but-relatable kid escapades as a vehicle to delve into Islamic themes and discussions. Eliyas learns all about RasulAllah (sallAllahu alayhi wa sallam) from his parents and uncle – and how to apply the Prophet’s character to his own everyday life. As with every Eliyas Explains book, this one is perfect for kids who have otherwise short attention spans. It’s an easy to read early chapter book, there are different fonts and little illustrations to engage young readers’ attention.

“Shining Hearts: Sahabah Stories for Kids” by Mariuk Uqaili introduces both male and female companions (five of each) in a way that isn’t dry or too detail-heavy. The text is spaced out well on the pages, with small side facts and questions laid out as well. This is excellent for 5+ as a learning resource!

“Game Changers: Stories of Hijabi Athletes from around the World” features Muslim women (specifically hijabis) from around the world, engaged in a wide variety of sports. From hockey to archery, parkour to skateboarding, it was impressive to see all the fields Muslimas have excelled in. Detailed backmatter discusses why Muslim women wear hijab, and touches on related issues such as modest sportswear and perseverance.

Adult Non-Fiction

“One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This” is a blistering reckoning of the genocide of Palestinians, and the larger geopolitical context in which Zionist occupation and Western imperialism have become the status quo. This book is for a generation that understands the west can no longer be trusted to police and guide the world, or its own cities and campuses. It draws on intimate details of Omar’s own story as an emigrant who grew up believing in the western project, who was catapulted into journalism by the rupture of 9/11.

“Bigger Than Divorce: A Muslim Woman’s Path to Healing and Purpose” is unique contribution to non-fiction, tackling the difficult subject of divorce and its aftermath. The book’s approach is pragmatic; there is no wallowing in angst and self-pity, but rather acknowledging the hard emotions of divorce, and then moving forward in a spiritually and emotionally healthy way. The author grounds her work in spiritual wellbeing, beginning with considering one’s purpose in life as a slave of Allah, and using our relationship with our Creator as the foundation of building the next chapter of our life post-divorce.

“The Heart of Design: Spirituality, Creativity and Entrepreneurship” is a brilliant examination of Islamic principles in the context of design, business, creative pursuits, and more. The book connects personal spiritual lessons with external practice, highlighting how one can cultivate a holistic higher praxis. Lush in layout and rich in content, this book will linger with readers long after they’re done, inviting them to return over and over again.

Illustrations

“Lulu in the Spotlight” is a delightful romp through a typical desi wedding! Lulu is finally old enough to have a plan of her own for winning the prize during joota chupai, and Natasha Khan Khazi’s illustrations truly convey the excitement, emotions, and colors of South Asian weddings.

“Animals Love Qur’an” is the official songbook for the classic Dawud Wharnsby Ali nasheed of millennial childhoods! Azra Momin’s signature illustrations bring the classic lyrics to life, evoking nostalgia in us parents and passing on this beloved childhood song to the next generation.

“Dear Moon” is a visually gorgeous book that serves as the perfect coffee table book or gift to loved ones. Characterized by soft colour schemes, sweet hijabi characters, and Islamic reminders, this book is a delight to the eyes and the heart. This book is a collection of Zayneb Haleem’s best work, quoting Quranic ayaat and other gentle Islamic reminders. Whether you’re an adult who just needs a glimpse of joy, or a young one who loves pretty illustrations, this book will definitely be picked up and flipped through often.

“Ibraheem’s Perfect Eid” is a sweet story about a little boy realizing there is more to Eid than presents. Nabila Adani’s illustrations show important parts of the story, like Ibraheem listening to the Eid khutbah, and the wide diversity of the Ummah being represented.

“Sunflower Kisses” might be another hijab story for girls, but Hatice Kubra Erkut’s bright illustrations create vivid imagery of a magical glow flowing from Ayah’s hijab. Celebrating Muslim illustrators and artists starts with appreciating their work in all its forms, and “Sunflower Kisses” is a lovely way to witness Erkut’s work for the first time.

Bookseller’s Choice

Check back on January 12th to see our reveal for the Bookseller’s Choice book this year!

Don’t forget to stay tuned for our announcement of the winners next week, inshaAllah!

[SPECIAL COUPON CODE: Use the coupon code “MBR” for 15% off all products ordered from Crescent Moon Bookstore!]

Related: