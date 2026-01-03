Darul Qasim College Given License To Grant Master’s Degrees

One of the United States’ major centres of Islamic learning completed a major milestone this week. The Darul Qasim College, an Islamic seminary in Illinois, has been licensed to grant Master’s degrees in Islamic law and theology by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The seminary’s founder, Amin Kholwadia, issued an official statement in felicitation with “the Eternal Faḍl’ of Allah , and with the timeless acceptance of our great Master, Muhammad (may Allah shower His blessings on him), with the selfless effort and dedication of our board and the accreditation committee and with the invaluable support of our entire staff and patrons.” Kholwadia founded Darul Qasim at Glendale in 1999.

The two departments for which Darul Qasim has been granted the license to give Master’s degrees are those of Islamic Law, chaired by Hisham Dawood, and Theology, chaired by Volkan Yildiran. Firas Khateeb, who teaches Islamic History at the seminary, commented: “I’m thankful every day for being part of this institution.”

The licensed Master’s courses are scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2026.

– by Ibrahim Moiz for MuslimMatters

