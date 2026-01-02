#Culture
MM Wrapped – Our Readers’ Choice Most Popular Articles From 2025
2025 was an eventful year; for the world, our ummah, and surely our own personal lives – alhamdulillah for both the ups and (what we see as) downs.
Here at MuslimMatters, we published around 250 articles and podcasts: from timely current affairs pieces to community updates from across the world, from Islamic book reviews to investigative articles, from deep-dives into Islamic history, to of course, faith-led discourse around various modern-day themes.
Just in case you missed out – or even if you wouldn’t mind a re-read! – we’ve put together a roundup of articles that most piqued our readers’ interests over the past year.
We give you: The MuslimMatters Readers’ Choice Most Popular Articles From 2025:
THE TOP THREE
1.
Over 85 Muslim Scholars, Leaders And Institutions Say Muslim Nations Can Take “Concrete Action” To End Gaza Genocide
2.
Pro-Israeli Dating Company Quietly Buys Out Popular Muslim Marriage App
3.
– Islam & Spirituality
The Perspective of Khalwa from the Quran and Sunnah: Advice For Modern Day Interactions
My Rabb Will Never Abandon Us: A Personal Journey Through Love, Loss, And Tawakkul
The Muslim Woman And Menopause: Navigating The ‘Invisible’ Transition With Faith And Grace
– Society
The Expansion Trap: Why Mosques Are Struggling Despite Fundraising
– Life
– Culture
– Current Affairs
American Patriotism and Israel – How Should Muslims Navigate the Two?
Is Syria’s New President The Type Of Political Leader Muslims Have Been Waiting For?
– Podcasts
[Podcast] How Sports Gambling is Destroying Muslim Men | Omar Usman
– Special Mention
In the midst of everything else that we published, a special shout-out has to go to Moonshot: the riveting and beautiful Islamic short story series (by our very own Wael Abdelgawad!) that saw us through the year, having us eagerly waiting for Sundays for the next chapter to be published.
And finally, a great, big jazakAllahukhair to all of our readers, both loyal and new. Please do keep commenting, sharing, and of course, reading!
Amer Rizvi
January 2, 2026 at 9:21 AM
الحمد لله Thrilled to see that the top choice is an article supporting our sisters and brothers in Palestine and calling on Muslim countries to take concrete action!
Our ummah is alive! May you have a blessed new year 😀