MM Wrapped – Our Readers’ Choice Most Popular Articles From 2025

2025 was an eventful year; for the world, our ummah, and surely our own personal lives – alhamdulillah for both the ups and (what we see as) downs.

Here at MuslimMatters, we published around 250 articles and podcasts: from timely current affairs pieces to community updates from across the world, from Islamic book reviews to investigative articles, from deep-dives into Islamic history, to of course, faith-led discourse around various modern-day themes.

Just in case you missed out – or even if you wouldn’t mind a re-read! – we’ve put together a roundup of articles that most piqued our readers’ interests over the past year.

We give you: The MuslimMatters Readers’ Choice Most Popular Articles From 2025:

 

Over 85 Muslim Scholars, Leaders And Institutions Say Muslim Nations Can Take “Concrete Action” To End Gaza Genocide

 

Pro-Israeli Dating Company Quietly Buys Out Popular Muslim Marriage App

The Fiqh Of Vaginal Discharge: Pure or Impure?

The Perspective of Khalwa from the Quran and Sunnah: Advice For Modern Day Interactions

My Rabb Will Never Abandon Us: A Personal Journey Through Love, Loss, And Tawakkul

The Muslim Woman And Menopause: Navigating The ‘Invisible’ Transition With Faith And Grace

MuslimMatters Still Stands With Imam Nick

Beyond Badr: Transforming Muslim Political Vision

The Expansion Trap: Why Mosques Are Struggling Despite Fundraising

 

Money And Wealth In Islam : The Root Of All Evil?

Is Your Temu Package Made With Uyghur Forced Labour?

10 Lessons After 10 Years Of Marriage

The Promise of SAIF: Towards a Radical Islamic Futurism

A Prayer On Wings: A Poem Of Palestinian Return

K-Pop Demon Hunters: Certainly Not for Kids

The Elon Musk Anti-Islam Crusade

American Patriotism and Israel – How Should Muslims Navigate the Two?

Is Syria’s New President The Type Of Political Leader Muslims Have Been Waiting For?

[Podcast] The Power of Du’a: A Game Changer

Islam, Decoloniality, And Allamah Iqbal On Revolution

[Podcast] How Sports Gambling is Destroying Muslim Men | Omar Usman

 

In the midst of everything else that we published, a special shout-out has to go to Moonshot: the riveting and beautiful Islamic short story series (by our very own Wael Abdelgawad!) that saw us through the year, having us eagerly waiting for Sundays for the next chapter to be published.

Moonshot: A Short Story [Part 1]

And finally, a great, big jazakAllahukhair to all of our readers, both loyal and new. Please do keep commenting, sharing, and of course, reading!

 

  1. Amer Rizvi

    January 2, 2026 at 9:21 AM

    الحمد لله Thrilled to see that the top choice is an article supporting our sisters and brothers in Palestine and calling on Muslim countries to take concrete action!

    Our ummah is alive! May you have a blessed new year 😀

