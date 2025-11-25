#Current Affairs
[Podcast] Muslims, Muslim-ness, and Islam in Politics | Celsabil Hadj-Cherif
What does it mean to be Muslims in politics? How can Muslims really bring about meaningful political change, beyond White House iftars and gimmicky identity politics? Celsabil Hadj-Cherif examines Muslims and Muslimness in politics, failed models of political (dis)engagement, and what it means to bring Islamic ethics into our political vision.
Celsabil Hadj-Cherif is a community organiser, activist, political analyst and student of Islamic sciences. She holds an MA in Law and Politics from SOAS University of London. Her work focuses on the history of Islamic political movements, Islamic law and Middle Eastern politics.
GregAbdul
November 25, 2025 at 10:35 AM
If you measure your engagement in US politics by how many people you teach to hate Israel, you need to stay out and better yet, move to another country. In America PEOPLE ARE OPPRESSED by the rich.
Wael Abdelgawad
November 25, 2025 at 3:15 PM
FYI, I have been deleting your comments, not because of the content but because of the foul language and imagery. If you want to post on this website, keep it clean.
GregAbdul
November 25, 2025 at 10:59 AM
please do not play this white racist game of our religion tells us to fight with gays and trans people. Doesn’t our religion tell us to keep our noses out of other people’s bedrooms?