Connect with us

#Current Affairs

[Podcast] Muslims, Muslim-ness, and Islam in Politics | Celsabil Hadj-Cherif

Published

What does it mean to be Muslims in politics? How can Muslims really bring about meaningful political change, beyond White House iftars and gimmicky identity politics? Celsabil Hadj-Cherif examines Muslims and Muslimness in politics, failed models of political (dis)engagement, and what it means to bring Islamic ethics into our political vision.

Celsabil Hadj-Cherif is a community organiser, activist, political analyst and student of Islamic sciences. She holds an MA in Law and Politics from SOAS University of London. Her work focuses on the history of Islamic political movements, Islamic law and Middle Eastern politics. 

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related:

Beyond Badr: Transforming Muslim Political Vision

[Podcast] Welcome to the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan!

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. GregAbdul

    November 25, 2025 at 10:35 AM

    If you measure your engagement in US politics by how many people you teach to hate Israel, you need to stay out and better yet, move to another country. In America PEOPLE ARE OPPRESSED by the rich.

    Reply

    • Wael Abdelgawad

      November 25, 2025 at 3:15 PM

      FYI, I have been deleting your comments, not because of the content but because of the foul language and imagery. If you want to post on this website, keep it clean.

      Reply

  2. GregAbdul

    November 25, 2025 at 10:59 AM

    please do not play this white racist game of our religion tells us to fight with gays and trans people. Doesn’t our religion tell us to keep our noses out of other people’s bedrooms?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending