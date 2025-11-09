Connect with us

#Current Affairs

[Podcast] Welcome to the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan!

Published

Does Zohran Mamdani’s electoral win as Mayor of New York City herald the coming of Khilaafah?

Zainab bint Younus, Irtiza Hasan, and Siraaj Muhammad get together to analyze Mamdani’s campaign success, what Muslims have to learn about civic responsibility, and not forgetting the lessons from Obama’s era. From Instagram reels featuring a Muslimized New York to concerns about NYPD’s surveillance of Muslims remaining intact, tune into this episode for a breakdown of why Mamdani’s mayorship matters to Muslims.

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

