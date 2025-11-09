#Current Affairs
[Podcast] Welcome to the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan!
Does Zohran Mamdani’s electoral win as Mayor of New York City herald the coming of Khilaafah?
Zainab bint Younus, Irtiza Hasan, and Siraaj Muhammad get together to analyze Mamdani’s campaign success, what Muslims have to learn about civic responsibility, and not forgetting the lessons from Obama’s era. From Instagram reels featuring a Muslimized New York to concerns about NYPD’s surveillance of Muslims remaining intact, tune into this episode for a breakdown of why Mamdani’s mayorship matters to Muslims.
