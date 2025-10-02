Is Syria’s New President The Type Of Political Leader Muslims Have Been Waiting For?

When Ahmed Al-Sharaa addressed the United Nations on September 25th, he made history as the first Syrian president to do so in 60 years.

He also capped a remarkable string of successes that no human could have imagined when Bashar al-Assad was sitting pretty in Damascus a year ago.

A Long List of Accomplishments

In the nine months since Al-Sharaa’s rebel alliance shocked the world by toppling the Assad regime, his transition government has pulled off success after success amid mortal challenges.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

He has maintained the loyalty of hardened fighters, some of whom were probably ready to string up former Assad officials and charge into the occupied Golan Heights.

He has struck interim deals with other rebel factions and, so far, avoided full-blown conflict with the Syrian Democratic Forces even as it stalls on integration.

He has signed an interim constitution that established a path to representative government, satisfied public expectations for governance rooted in Islam, and guaranteed religious freedom to Syria’s diverse population.

He has shown respect for various Islamic schools of thought and embraced Syria’s Christian, Druze, and Alawite citizens, consulting with their leaders and sending soldiers to protect their houses of worship.

He has built diplomatic ties with countries usually at odds with each other, like the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, avoiding the coup plots that doomed Egypt’s first democratically elected president, the late Dr. Mohamed Morsi.

He has defused multiple violent sectarian flare-ups instigated by separatist militias, Assad loyalists, and the Israeli government, all of whom seek to destabilize the government and ultimately partition the country.

He has condemned abuses by his own forces committed during those clashes and launched independent investigations into the violence.

He has secured multiple meetings with President Trump, who lifted executive branch sanctions on Syria without demanding that the country jump through years of hoops or make intolerable concessions, such as joining the so-called Abraham Accords.

The Muslim World’s Eyes On Syria

Now Al-Sharaa has made history at the United Nations. In his brief speech, he reintroduced Syria to the world, outlined his vision for the future, and concluded with support for the people of Gaza.

As the world now watches Syria’s progress with cautious optimism, Syrians are not the only ones rooting for his success.

So are many Muslims across the globe who have endured years of political heartbreak: Israel’s genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, the rise of Hindutva extremism in India, the genocidal persecution of Uyghurs in China and Rohingya in Myanmar, civil wars in Libya, Yemen and Sudan, and renewed autocracy in Egypt and Tunisia.

The apparent victory of the Assad regime over Syrian revolutionaries was perhaps the most bitter pill for the Muslim world to swallow, and his sudden downfall was widely seen as a miracle.

If Al-Sharaa’s government now succeeds in reuniting, stabilizing, and reconstructing Syria, that, too, would be a miracle—one that could make the 42-year-old an inspiring political leader in the Arab and Muslim world for decades to come.

Al-Sharaa’s Syria vs. Israel

Perhaps that explains why the Israeli government has spent months trying to undermine Al-Sharaa by smearing him to Western audiences, destroying Syria’s military assets, lobbying the U.S. to maintain its sanctions, enabling separatist militias to rebel, and even threatening to assassinate Al-Sharaa himself.

Israel opposes Syria’s new government for the same reason it opposed the Arab Spring: it wants Syria and the wider Arab Muslim world internally divided, militarily weak, and politically impotent—ruled by dictators who keep a lid on the tens of millions of people who want their governments to reflect their values and stand up for the Palestinian people.

Benjamin Netanyahu recently justified bombing Syria by saying, “I understand who we are dealing with.” Indeed, Netanyahu sees in Al-Sharaa what many Muslims see: a devout, pragmatic warrior-turned-politician who managed to subdue extremist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, spearhead the overthrow of an entrenched dictator backed by a superpower, and restore Syria to its rightful place in the world, all in a few years.

To be clear, Al-Sharaa does have critics in the Muslim world, who usually accuse him of being a tool of the West or argue he has not done enough to help Gaza or respond to Israel’s attacks on Syria. Yet no one should be surprised by Al-Sharaa’s hostility to Iran and Hezbollah, given the sectarian violence they unleashed against the Syrian people to prop up the Assad regime, and no one should have expected his forces to somehow stop the Gaza genocide or jump into a war with Israel, given their limited military strength, unprotected airspace, and tenuous control of Syria.

What Al-Sharaa has done instead is repeatedly condemn Israel’s attacks on Gaza and refuse to join the Abraham Accords despite the Caesar sanctions that Israel First members of Congress still dangle over his government.

Although Al-Sharaa’s tenure has hardly been perfect and the future of Syria’s transition remains unclear, the Syrian people and Muslims around the world have reason to hope that he will continue to make history and maybe, just maybe, inspire other Arab Muslim nations to do the same.

Related:

– Fort Down In A Fortnight: Syrian Insurgents Oust Assad Regime