Is Your Temu Package Made With Uyghur Forced Labour?

Have you ever heard of the ‘trolley problem’? It’s a thought experiment involving two hypothetical scenarios that prompts us to examine our own morals and ethics, and has resulted in numerous variations. One offshoot of this classic dilemma is as follows: ‘If you were to press a button to win 5 million dollars but kill 5 people somewhere in the world, would you press it?’ This question forces you to shorten the distance between yourself and a ‘faraway’ problem. While many of us may easily disregard this particular quandary as unchallenging and fictional, how many of us could easily dismiss the real-life trolley problems we face?

In recent years, Temu, a Chinese online marketplace, has skyrocketed in popularity, not only in the United States but also in countries like my own, Sri Lanka. Ranked the world’s second-best e-commerce platform, it’s known for its rock-bottom prices, ridiculously high and frequent discounts, and for the sheer variety of products it offers. It can attract customers with high-end taste as well as those with an appetite for aesthetic gimcracks, many of which can be purchased in bulk for half the price found elsewhere. Sounds too good to be true? Well, if you have any qualms, the arrival of the vibrant orange package at your doorstep —the item inside in perfect condition— will immediately squash it.

By design, Temu is meant to beguile you, and, true to its slogan, you can shop like a billionaire. I’ll admit, I too, was convinced in the beginning; I bookmarked products I wanted to buy in the future, products that reflected my Pinterest boards, products I could customise – it was easy to fall in love with this marketplace. That compulsion, however, was soon stifled when I learnt of its dark secrets. How does a large marketplace like Temu maintain its appealing price tags?

Temu and Forced Labour

Fast fashion often comes at the cost of something, and while many of us may direct our attention to its ill effects on the environment, the allure of Temu whitewashes its complicity in human rights abuses.

East Turkestan (or its colonial name ‘Xinjiang’, which translates to ‘New Territory’) is a region at the center of grave human rights abuses, an annexed region in China, and home to Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. These communities have been forced into labour by Chinese companies affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In turn, the CCP disguises these camps as projects to ‘alleviate the province’s poverty’ and has displaced labourers to other areas, some as far as 2,600 miles away from home, to avoid import bans.

Yet, despite these concerns, Temu does not have a system in place to vet products in its marketplace. The company has even admitted to not barring ‘third-party sellers from selling products based on their origin in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region’. To make matters worse, its parent company, PDD Holders, was once accused of mandating its employees “to work 380 hours per month, which resulted in several deaths”. But the issue of human rights abuses does not end there.

Genocide in East Turkestan

China’s campaign against these communities is all-encompassing, and, as pointed out by Uyghur intellectual and activist, Mamtimin Ala, there’s a problem when we narrow the discussion to just forced labour. It deflects from a wider conversation that China is committing a genocide.

Uyghurs and the other ethnic groups have faced violent crackdowns for adhering to their religion or maintaining their cultural heritage and traditions. They face imprisonment for basic practices such as fasting during Ramadan, wearing the hijab, abstaining from alcohol, or even engaging with the Qur’an. A report by The Guardian exposed these abuses, like the example of a 70-year-old Uyghur woman who was arrested and given a six-year prison sentence for “studying the Qur’an between April and May 1967, wearing conservative religious dress between 2005 and 2014, and keeping an electronic Qur’an reader at home”. In another ludicrous case, an Uyghur woman was sentenced to prison for ten years for “illegally studying scripture with her mother for three days […] when she was just five or six years old”.

These crackdowns are ultimately a result of China’s deep-seated fear — an inability to maintain totalitarian control over people: mind, body, and soul. But through intensive surveillance, fear is then inversely permeated within these communities. Such nauseating anxiety of being watched becomes a punishment in itself. “[Islam] has to be gone completely [for the CCP],” Uyghur activist Arslan Hidayat said, “so that [Uyghurs] are not able to implement it into their lives, when they’re making decisions about what to eat, when they’re making decisions about how to do business, how to interact with individuals, who they choose to marry, what they choose to wear.”

But it’s not just religion. Using their own language, lacking zeal when using Mandarin, or being absent from “flag-raising ceremonies” also puts them at risk.

Isn’t there a cruel irony in all of this? Through our purchases, we rob people of their freedom of expression just so we can own products that pander to our taste.

With identity markers labelled as “extremism”, these individuals are thrown into horrific “re-education” detention camps, where human rights abuses are rampant. In a 45-page report published in 2022 by former UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, abuses against Uyghurs include “beatings with electric batons while being strapped in a “tiger chair”” (chairs which captives are tied to and kept in painful positions) as well as subjugation to extended periods of solitary confinement. Other forms of torture include rape, forced sterilisation, forced disappearances, and organ harvesting.

China allegedly plans to increase its organ transplant centres by 2030. This expansion ultimately means that there will be a total of nine organ transplant centres for a mere population of 26 million. That’s alarmingly excessive and should raise a lot of questions, especially when official records show that the region generally has a low donation rate. Contrast that ratio with the Guizhou province in China: the province, as highlighted by The Telegraph, has only three transplant centres for its population of 39 million.

The Chairperson of the ‘End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC)’ organisation has said, from marginalised prisoners alone, “[organs] were harvested forcefully, including from otherwise healthy prisoners against their will” and were sometimes done so while “the patients were still alive”.

Call to Action

When we bear witness to the Ummah’s suffering, what should our response be?

To answer this, I’d like to highlight an incident that occurred during the life of Jabir ibn Abdullah .

It is reported that one day, Jabir was carrying some meat with him when he encountered Umar ibn al-Khattab . When the latter inquired about it, Jabir replied, “Amir al-Muminin. We desired meat, and I bought some meat for a dirham.” Umar then said, “Does one of you want to fill his belly apart from his neighbour or nephew? How can you overlook this ayat? ‘You squandered your good things in the life of this world and sought comfort in them.'”[Surah Al-Ahqaf: 46;20]

From this brief interaction, we observe how Umar linked individual consumption with an awareness of the needs of others. Putting this into practice will undoubtedly instill a sense of contentment and empathy. But the lesson Umar conveys here can teach us a lot more and should shake us into introspection. If we are to be mindful of our purchases because others lack them, what can be said if our purchases directly affect them?

It is not enough to simply acknowledge the atrocities committed against the Uyghurs. This would make no difference, especially when one is a contributor to that pain. The Prophet said,

“A Muslim is a brother of another Muslim, so he should not oppress him, nor should he hand him over to an oppressor.” [Sahih al-Bukhari 2442]

Hence, I believe it’s time we reject marketplaces like Temu. In fact, some of the ‘ulema are active proponents of boycott movements. Sheikh Abdullah ash-Shanqiti, for instance, has said that if we declare ‘we will not import [China’s] products until they stop mistreating Muslims, that will be beneficial for the Muslims. […] It is as if [Muslims] are unaware of what is beneficial for them. Their enemies plan for them, and they execute these plans. Therefore, look at this weakness and this failure.’ To not do so, Sheikh remarked, would be a wasted opportunity.

Since 2023, there has been a robust amplification of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestine. Unfortunately, while people tend to boycott the goods, they freeze the principles behind such a movement. Palestinian writer Muhammed el-Kurd once highlighted the importance of creating analogies for people to understand causes better and the connections between them. “The fault in a lot of what we do,” he said, “is that we tend to exceptionalise Palestine and we tend to exceptionalise Zionism.” The principles gained from the BDS movement must transcend one cause as they are grounded in solidarity with the oppressed and are against the imperial rule it presides over.

So, in a full circle moment, we go back to the trolley problem. Are we really willing to purchase from Temu, knowing fully well that the one dress we bought could have been the cause of much pain and suffering to a ‘faraway’ Uyghur Muslim?

