#Current Affairs
When You Silence A People, That Is Genocide
I often think of Sandra Bland. She was stopped for a minor traffic violation in Texas, arrested, and found dead in her jail cell three days later. The official story was suicide. Many of us never believed it. What we saw was a young Black woman silenced — her light extinguished, her death written off, her humanity erased by a system that preferred convenience over truth.
I think of Sandra now because the world is watching something similar happen to Palestinians. They are being bombed, starved, displaced — and now, even silenced at the very stage where nations are supposed to speak. Recently, the United States barred Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The message is unmistakable: not only can Palestinians be denied their homes, their lives, and their futures — they can be denied even a voice.
At the same time, nearly all Palestinians holding Palestinian Authority passports are now barred from traveling to the United States. This includes students, workers, and the sick in desperate need of medical treatment. Earlier this month, even humanitarian visas for critically ill children from Gaza were halted. Think about that: children who needed surgery, chemotherapy, or urgent care were told they could not enter the U.S. because of who they are.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
This is not just policy. It is not just “security.” It is erasure.
The 1948 UN Genocide Convention defines genocide not only as killing members of a group, but also “causing serious bodily or mental harm” and “inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” What else do you call systematic starvation, denial of medical care, displacement, and silencing? What else do you call the banning of an entire people from the halls of the UN, where the world claims to uphold justice?
This is genocide.
Some will recoil at that word, insisting it is too extreme, too loaded. But if we are too afraid to name it, then we are complicit in its continuation.
Genocide does not happen only in gas chambers or on battlefields. It happens when a people are denied the right to live, to move, to heal, and finally, to speak. It happens not only with bombs but with paperwork, policies, and visa restrictions.
And it happens most effectively when the world shrugs.
I write this not only as a journalist, but as a Muslim who believes deeply that silence in the face of oppression is a betrayal of faith. The Qur’an tells us to stand firmly for justice, even against ourselves or our families. To watch Palestinians denied even a seat at the United Nations and say nothing would be to side with the oppressor.
Sandra Bland’s face in that mugshot looked hollow, as if the life was already draining from her before the world declared her gone. Palestinians today are being made to look the same way — as if they are already erased, their voices already muted. But I know, as we all know, that they are alive, they are human, and they will not stop speaking.
And so neither can we.
If Palestinians are barred from traveling, then we must carry their stories. If they are denied the right to speak at the UN, then we must speak their names in every space we can. If their passports are deemed worthless, then we must remind the world that their humanity is priceless.
Sandra Bland’s family still fights to this day for accountability, because they know the truth: she did not die by her own hand. She died because a system decided she did not matter. The same system is now telling Palestinians they do not matter. We cannot let that lie stand.
To the readers of this piece, I ask: do not grow numb. Do not tell yourself this is politics too complicated for you to understand. It is not complicated to say that children deserve medicine. It is not complicated to say that a people deserve representation. It is not complicated to say that denying a whole nation the right to speak is not democracy — it is erasure.
History will remember whether we looked away or whether we stood up. I pray we choose the latter.
Because when you silence a people, that is not security. That is not diplomacy. That is genocide.
Related:
– Watch, Learn, And Speak Out: Films And Documentaries About Palestine Made Available Online For Free
– The Truth, The Whole Truth, And Nothing But The Truth?: A Case For Fictionalizing Testimonies Of Atrocities
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
What A Rubio: United States Throws Weight Behind Israel After Aggression On Qatar
When You Silence A People, That Is Genocide
Moonshot [Part 21] – Swings Of An Axe
Muslim Kids Reading Fantasy Novels – Yea Or Nay?
Moonshot [Part 20] – New Eyes, New Mission Copy
What A Rubio: United States Throws Weight Behind Israel After Aggression On Qatar
Moonshot [Part 21] – Swings Of An Axe
Moonshot [Part 20] – New Eyes, New Mission
Moonshot [Part 20] – New Eyes, New Mission Copy
Moonshot [Part 19] – Makhlama And The Secret To Men
[Dhul Hijjah Series] Calling Upon the Divine: The Art of Du’a (Part 1)
IOK Ramadan 2025: Four Steps | Sh Zaid Khan
IOK Ramadan 2025: Do Your Best | Sh Zaid Khan
IOK Ramadan 2025: Giving Preference to Others | Sh Zaid Khan
IOK Ramadan 2025: Which Group Are We In? | Sh Zaid Khan
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Current Affairs2 days ago
What A Rubio: United States Throws Weight Behind Israel After Aggression On Qatar
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
History Of The Bosnia War [Part 2] – The Continuing Relevance Of The Bosnian Genocide
-
#Culture1 month ago
Watch, Learn, And Speak Out: Films And Documentaries About Palestine Made Available Online For Free
-
#Culture7 days ago
Moonshot [Part 21] – Swings Of An Axe
Amer Rizvi
September 20, 2025 at 4:02 AM
Salam! One way we can help the people of Gaza is by making friends with them on Facebook. I’ve found them to be among the friendliest people I’ve ever met. Through them, you can learn first-hand what they are going through, and they often share pictures of their reality. What amazes me most is their hope and good cheer despite all the suffering they endure under the wicked Israelis. We can offer them words of comfort and support. May Allah reward them abundantly for their patience and grant them victory ✌🏽 🤲🏽