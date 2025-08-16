Watch, Learn, And Speak Out: Films And Documentaries About Palestine Made Available Online For Free

In light of the ongoing events in Palestine, a remarkable act of solidarity has emerged from the global filmmaking community. Many directors, producers, and storytellers—both Palestinian and international—are making their films about Palestine freely accessible online.

Their aim is clear: to document history, amplify Palestinian voices, and shed light on the realities faced by those living under occupation. These films document history, preserve collective memory, and elevate Palestinian voices—stories of faith in Allah even under the most terrible hardships; and stories of resilience, grief, hope, and defiance of Israeli oppression. These stories deserve to be shared, inshaAllah.

Whether you are seeking historical context, personal narratives, or artistic portrayals of life in Palestine, the following films and documentaries provide a powerful entry point. By watching and sharing them, you can help spread awareness and keep the conversation alive.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

It’s unknown how long some of these films will be up. Some have been taken down already, so watch them while you can.

– Documentary Collections

– Historical and Biographical Documentaries

[All the films in this section are still available as of the publication date of this article]

– Short Films

Strawberry – (Currently password protected). A touching short on hope and hardship.



The Place

– Capturing intimate moments in occupied life.

Abnadam – (No longer available). A brief but impactful story on resistance and identity.



– Profiles of Leaders and Communities

The Mayor – (Not viewable in the USA). A look inside the life of a Palestinian mayor navigating occupation.



The Creation and the Nakba 1948 – A historical exploration of the events of 1948.



Occupation 101 – Breaking down the history and politics of the conflict.



The Shadow of Absence – (Taken down). A poetic meditation on exile and longing.



They Don’t Exist – Confronting denial and erasure.



As The Poet Said – An artistic homage to Palestinian poets.



Five Broken Cameras – (Taken down due to a copyright claim). This award-winning documentary interweaves personal and village narratives around the destruction of cameras—literal and symbolic. [ Winner: World Cinema Directing Award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival; Golden Apricot (Yerevan International Film Festival); 2013 International Emmy Award; plus many others. Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 85th Academy Awards.]

A first-hand account of life in a West Bank village. Described as “vividly capturing injustice, hazard and hope in this defiant one‑man chronicle of life in an embattled Palestinian village.” — Philip French, The Guardian



“A modest, rigorous and moving work of art.” — A.O. Scott, The New York Times, as quoted on Wikipedia



– Feature Films



Paradise Now – (No longer available). A gripping drama about two friends facing impossible choices. [Winner: Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film; Winner: Amnesty International Film Prize, Blue Angel Award (Berlin International Film Festival); Best Screenplay (European Film Awards); Winner: Independent Spirit Award for Best Foreign Film; Winner: National Board of Review Best Foreign Language Film]

Wedding of Galilee – A wedding under occupation, full of symbolism and tension.



Keffiyeh – A feature exploring identity and tradition.



Salt of This Sea – A love story intertwined with themes of return and belonging. [Winner: FIPRESCI Critics Award; Randa Chahal Prize; Best First Film (Traverse City FF); Special Jury Prize (Oran FF); Audience Choice & Best Film (various festivals); plus selection at Cannes.]

– Hip-Hop, Art, and Cultural Resistance

Slingshot Hip Hop – (No longer available due to a copyright claim). Palestinian youth using rap as a form of resistance. [Official Selection at Sundance 2008; Winner: Documentary Competition (Sundance); Top‑3 Finalist at IDFA “DOC U”; Audience Awards at Films de Femmes (France) and DOX BOX (Syria); over 13 awards internationally.]

Naji al-Ali: An Artist with Vision – The life of the legendary Palestinian cartoonist.



– Wars, Sieges, and Survival

[All the films in this section are still available as of the publication date of this article]

– Exploring Jerusalem and Beyond

[All the films in this section are still available as of the publication date of this article]

– Series

The Palestinian Exodus – Documenting the displacement of 1948 and beyond.



I Am Jerusalem – A deep dive into the history and spirit of the Holy City.



Why This Matters

These works are more than films—they are records of a people’s endurance, creativity, and fight for justice. In times when voices are silenced and narratives distorted, sharing authentic stories becomes a form of resistance.

You can contribute by watching these films, sharing them widely, hosting community screenings, or simply discussing them with friends and family. Ask your local masjid to do a screening. Peace, interfaith, and indigenous rights organizations may also be interested.

Every view is a step toward amplifying the truth and ensuring that Palestinian stories are told—by Palestinians themselves.

Related: