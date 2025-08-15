[Podcast] How Sports Gambling is Destroying Muslim Men | Omar Usman

Isn’t fantasy football just for fun? How could it possibly be haram?

Omar Usman tackles the topic of sports gambling amongst Muslim men, how it has become unexpectedly common and acceptable, and the serious repercussions of gambling at a societal level. If you enjoy watching (and betting on) sports, or know someone who does, this khutbah is necessary to listen to and share with your friends!

