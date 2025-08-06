Whistleblower Exposes Aid Organization’s Links With Israeli Military

MuslimMatters

Insider Exposé: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Military Client

A whistleblower has confirmed that the controversial aid organization, close to the American government, for which he worked in the Gaza Strip, is in fact a contractor for the Israeli military. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a mercenary-manned organization already accused of the slaughter of hundreds of the Palestinians seeking its aid in the starvation-ridden strip, has been exposed by Anthony Aguilar, a former American soldier who resigned from the organization and has exposed both the malpractices of the organization and the brutality of the Israeli military, which is according to his account a client of this supposedly neutral aid organization.

Aguilar, a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has already claimed that Israeli brutality in Gaza and the cruelty meted out to their prisoners and the Palestinian population have outmatched anything he saw before. In an interview with American senator Chris Van-Hollen, Aguilar revealed that the Gaza Humanitarian Organization, founded earlier this year supposedly to mete out aid to starving Palestinian victims of the Israeli assault, in fact works for the same military.

Sniper Orders and Organizational Complicity

Aguilar informed Van-Hollen, who has himself been critical of Israel’s campaign, how he had stopped an Israeli military liaison from ordering snipers to shoot at Palestinian children at one of the “aid sites”. When he rejected the Israeli officer’s order to force unarmed Palestinian children from a berm at the site, the officer ordered his men to snipe at the children; fortunately, they left the elevated position before the snipers could take aim. After this encounter, his superior official -the chief operations officer for Safe Reach Solutions, which works with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation- reprimanded Aguilar for saying “no to the client”.

“I didn’t know the client was in there,” said Aguilar. “Who–who’s here? Did Johnnie Moore come to visit?” Moore, a viciously anti-Muslim and avowedly pro-Israel evangelist tycoon, runs and has infused with his views an ‘aid organization’ for predominantly Muslim victims of Israel in an archetypal case of a fox guarding a henhouse.

“No,” Aguilar was told, “the IDF (Israeli defence forces)…we work for them.”

Says Aguilar, “A lightbulb went off in my head.”

In a bloody summer where aid-seekers have been picked off in the hundreds by their purported rescuers amid a general media blackout, the penny has finally dropped.

