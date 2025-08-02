From the MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Summer Reads for All Ages

There’s still a month left of summer, and summer vacation is one of the best times to pick up those books you’ve been meaning to get around to, or to pick up some new titles that you didn’t have time for before! Here’s the latest MM roundup of summer reads for all ages.

Non-Fiction

Becoming Baba: Fatherhood, Faith, and Finding Meaning in America by Aymann Ismail

As a millennial Muslim woman, I am very familiar with the memoir-like narratives of my peers, but rarely do I see reflective pieces by Muslim men… so when I received an ARC of this book, I was excited. I want to know more about Muslim men’s experiences with faith & fatherhood & being Muslim in a non-Muslim land.

Alas, I did not find what I was looking for in this book. Perhaps it was my own expectations of what personal growth looks like, especially if faith is involved. Don’t get me wrong – Aymann is not a terrible writer – and I can understand that growing up Muslim in America is a challenging experience that’s different for everyone. I just… expected something different.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Instead, what I got was a very 2000s-esque take (think Taqwacores cut scene of making du’a after smoking weed with some Muslim female friends in college), resentment over religious parents (he does show them appreciation and grace, but I still found his takes frustrating), a lot of rambling about preserving Arab identity…

That’s not to say that the entire book was a write-off. There were certainly thoughtful sections where the author reflected on his parents’ reasons for being as they were, considering his own growth as a father and what that means to him, and the book does end on a mildly redemptive note (for both Aymann and his father). The entire book could have used a lot more critical editing and development, but even with all my critiques, I think it’s a good starting point for Muslim men to have conversations around their roles as Muslim fathers – and for Muslim women like myself to get a glimpse of what that looks like.

Bigger Than Divorce by Makeda Yasenlul

“Bigger Than Divorce” by Makeda Yasenlul is a pretty unique book in the Muslamic genre, being the only book I’ve come across so far that talks about divorce (or rather, living the aftermath of divorce) to a Muslim female audience.

What I really like about this book is how pragmatic it is. This is not about wallowing in angst – and as someone who has spent a significant portion of her life riddled with angst, I can tell you that there are limits to enabling the wallowing.

This pragmatic approach – which acknowledges the hard emotions of divorce, but doesn’t just sit in it – is refreshing because it’s all about moving forward in a healthy way. I appreciated the grounding in spiritual wellbeing, beginning with considering one’s purpose in life as a slave of Allah, and using our relationship with our Creator as the foundation of building the next chapter of our life post-divorce.

For the most part, this book is for folks who have gone through “average” divorces, not for those leaving traumatic or abusive relationships. However, I do think there’s value in this book for most people who have experienced divorce, as the advice and suggestions are applicable to many.

As the first Muslamic book that I’ve read on divorce, I’m glad this book exists (and I don’t hate it or find it trite!). Here’s hoping that we’ll have more great books on the topic in the future inshaAllah!

Fiction

Where the Jasmine Blooms by Zeina Sliman [Adult Fiction]

Following two Palestinian cousins, Yasmine – living in Canada – and Reem – living in a refugee camp in Lebanon, this story covers multiple themes (sometimes to its own detriment). From Palestinian grief to an abusive marriage, from missing family members and mysterious letters (and also a K-drama actor Muslim convert), this book never quite figures itself out. (Also, the blurb calls this a “political historical thriller and a Muslim feminist love story.” It is neither.)

The writing is not bad at all, and in fact at times is quite powerful – especially reflections on family, grief, and Palestinian history. The writing style reminds me a lot of Arab/ Muslim novels from the early 2000s, except that it is utterly unapologetically Muslim rather than riddled with internalized Islamophobia. I loved that there was no pandering to the Western/ nonMuslim gaze, and no holding back on critiquing Israel and its imperialist stooges.

This debut novel holds a lot of promise for the author’s future works, and is definitely worth checking out despite my editorial critiques!

Salutation Road by Salma Ibrahim [Adult Fiction]

Sirad is a London-raised Somali girl, and she seizes opportunity to board the secret bus to cross over into a Somalia where her parents had never left, where her father never abandoned her family, and where a different version of herself lives… just as restless as Sirad herself. Even when she returns to London, Sirad never truly seems to know herself or what she’s meant to do. When she has the chance to meet Ubah – her alternate self – again, Sirad must make a decision that will impact her sense of self forever.

Featuring traveling across time and space, this is a unique new novel in the Muslamic sci-fi/ surrealist genre.

Hand Me Down Your Revolution: An Anthology of Stories, Poems, and Memoirs by Muslim Youth [Adult/ YA]

Muslim Youth Musings is a fantastic literary organization for aspiring Muslim writers mashaAllah – and they’ve just published their first anthology!

From the magical realism of Mariam Siddiqui’s “Where the Crimson Roses Bloom” to the amusing “Jamal’s Kufi,” the deeply moving “A Love Letter to Muslim Kids in Public Schools” by Jaweerya Muhammad and Maryam Vakani’s gorgeous prose (I especially loved “Rituals for the Grieving” and “Mother Wound”), there’s a little something for everyone.

Odd Girl Out by Tasneem Abdur-Rashid [YA]

“Odd Girl Out” by Tasneem Abdur-Rashid is a great Muslamic take on quintessential YA: a teenager going through big life changes, dealing with the drama… and in this case, also facing Islamophobia.

Maaryah Rashid’s life is uprooted by her parents’ divorce, in more ways than one. She has to leave behind her glamorous life in Dubai to live in the middle of nowhere, Essex; she’s the only hijabi at her school and the target of a nasty Islamophobic bully… AND her mom is so busy falling apart after the divorce that she doesn’t seem to notice Maaryah’s own grief, loneliness, and struggles.

I love that there are repeated references to salah, hijab as an act of worship, and what being Muslim means in the West. On the flip side, there’s also flirting and physical contact between Maaryah and boys, without it explicitly called out as haram/ wrong.

As with most Muslamic YA that touches on various teenager-y things (boys, parties, various haraamness), I recommend this for 15+ (and for parents to be having discussions with their children about how to navigate all these issues from an Islamically ethical perspective).

Kid Lit

Amina Banana and the Formula for Winning by Shifa Saltagi Safadi [Early Chapter Book]

The Amina Banana series is an early chapter book series following Amina, a young Syrian girl who has recently moved to America. She tries to overcome different challenges by coming up with secret formulas – in book one, for friendship, and in book two, for winning the spelling bee.

What I love about these books is how they tackle universal themes: struggling academically, getting along with friends and not-friends at school – with a deep understanding of newcomer-specific challenges… and most importantly, infusing Islam throughout. Du’a is heavily emphasized in this book, and I love how organically the lessons are woven in! The illustrations by Aaliya Jaleel really bring a lovely touch throughout. [Purchase here using the code “MBR” for 15% off!]

Eliyas Explains What Prophet Muhammad Was Like by Zanib Mian [Early Reader]

I don’t think I can ever stop telling people how incredible Zanib Mian’s books are, Allahumma baarik laha – especially the Eliyas Explains series. In this most recent installment, Eliyas learns all about RasulAllah (sallAllahu alayhi wa sallam) from his parents and uncle – and how to apply the Prophet’s character to his own everyday life.

As with every Eliyas Explains book, this one is perfect for kids who have otherwise short attention spans. It’s an easy to read early chapter book, there are different fonts and little illustrations to engage young readers’ attention, and there’s always plenty of funny little bits alongside the Islamic information and wholesome storytelling that makes the story remain engaging. [Purchase here using the code “MBR” for 15% off!]

The City of Jasmine by Nadine Presley [Picture Book]

“The City of Jasmine” by Nadine Presley, illustrated by Heather Brockman Lee, reminded me how much I love stories of others’ homelands.

I’m not from Syria, but Nadine’s gorgeous descriptions of the Umayyad masjid, Qal’at Dimashq, the Barada river, marketplaces and bookstores and kitchens and courtyards, all made me fall in love with the blessed lands of Shaam. Each page is a work of art – the illustrations are beyond stunning, and I flipped back to certain spreads multiple times just to enjoy them better! [Purchase here using the code “MBR” for 15% off!]

The Boldest White by Ibtihaj Muhammad/ SK Ali [Picture Book]

“The Boldest White” by Ibtihaj Muhammad and SK Ali is the third book in this iconic series illustrated by Hatem Aly!

I loved that the story started with and incorporated so much Islamic representation throughout, with a focus on salah. While the core of this story lies in Faizah learning to gain courage through her fencing lessons, it is interwoven with love for Islam, salah, and the Ummah.

While Eid is mentioned, we don’t really know which Eid it is, and I do wish the opportunity had been seized to highlight Eid al-Adha and make it a more meaningful part of the story. In all honesty, I felt like the actual storytelling was a little weaker and somewhat disjointed in this book compared to the others, but it is still beautiful and worth getting to complete the collection. [Purchase here using the code “MBR” for 15% off!]

Related: