[Podcast] A Riba-Free Future With A Continuous Charity | Faizan Syed

Student loans, often accruing crippling amounts of interest, are often taken as a given for Muslims in the West seeking higher education – but it doesn’t need to be that way! A Continuous Charity, a USA-based charity, is here to provide the option of a riba-free future for young Muslims pursuing post-secondary education.

In this episode, Faizan Syed, the co-founder of A Continuous Charity, speaks to Zainab about what ACC can do for Muslims seeking riba-free higher education in the West, and what that means for our communities at large. If you’re a university student, parent of a university student, or just want to help your community, this episode is for you!

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

