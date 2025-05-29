From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Hajj And Eid Al-Adha Reads

Hajj season has rolled around, and it’s always a bit more of a challenge to get our kids excited for Hajj and Eid al-Adha the way we do for Ramadan and Eid… so what better way to get them started than with pulling out a collection of Hajj and Eid al-Adha related reads?

Toddler

My First Book About Hajj by Sara Khan

This installment of the “My First…” board book series doesn’t disappoint! With colorful, gently washed illustrations and easy to understand language, this book will remain a staple as toddlers grow up and are able to understand more complex ideas. This is one of the best books to introduce what Hajj is, and all its associated steps, to tiny Muslims.

Excited for Eid by Marzieh Abbas

This gem from Marzieh Abbas and Anoosha Syed will be a favourite for little ones! This Eid book is all about the fun things that make Eid special. There was also a full spread about visiting the graveyard, which, while a common practice in many parts of the Muslim world, isn’t an explicit Sunnah itself. This durable board book will be a repeat read every Eid!

Picture Books

“Eid” by Maria Migo

Sweet and simple, this picture book shares the excitement of Eid! This book uses words sparingly but alongside the almost-watercolor illustrations, makes it an easy read for even very young children. The book can apply to either of the two Eids, as there is nothing to specify Eid al-Adha or Eid al-Fitr; and there is a reference to how Eid can take place in any season. It’s especially handy for read-alouds with little kids who have a short attention span!

A Cat Like Me! by Emma Halim

“A Cat Like Me!” is a cute visual, rhyming guide to Hajj – with the help of Bissa, the Clock Tower cat. For kids (and adults) who always get a little confused by the order of the rites of Hajj, this colourful picture book takes us along each stage of Hajj. The illustrations avoid full face imagery, while remaining vibrant (and cute!). I occasionally found the rhyme a little stretched, and sometimes the text was a bit much, but overall it’s a great addition to a Hajj book collection for kids!

I Went For Hajj by Na’ima Robert

A cute Hajj-themed homage to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” The rhymes and illustrations in this book will capture young ones’ attention and familiarize them with the steps and stages of Hajj. The rhythms of the lyrics will delight both older and younger readers and will definitely make for a beloved storytime every Hajj season.

Going to Mecca by Na’ima Robert

“Come with the pilgrims as they set out on a journey, a journey of patience to the city of Mecca.” We are led on the journey of a lifetime to the city of Mecca – the pilgrimage known to Muslims as the Hajj. Though their bodies are tired and aching, their spirits are uplifted, knowing that with thousands of others they have performed the sacred pilgrimage. This is a window onto a sacred journey for Muslims the world over – beautifully described and illustrated for younger children.

The Green Dinosaur Umbrella by Amina Banawan

In this beautifully illustrated, whimsical story, a green dinosaur umbrella travels to Makkah and exchanges hands, helping pilgrims along their journey of Hajj. Where will the green dinosaur umbrella end up next?

The Call to Hajj by Salwa Isaacs-Johaadien

“The Call to Hajj” is a rhyming picture book that transports young readers to the time of Prophet Ibrahim , tracing all the ways that Muslims have traveled for Hajj over time. By foot and by horseback, by sea and by land… the illustrations on each page are incredibly rich and beautiful, and had me flipping the pages repeatedly to enjoy them over and over again.

Owl + Cat Go To Hajj by Emma Apple

This fun day-by-day guide gives little hajji’s, future pilgrims, and curious learners, a head start, answering all their questions by taking them step-by-step on this once in a lifetime journey to Mecca. More than just a picture book, this book also serves as a valuable educational tool for young Muslims who are just starting to learn more about the details of Hajj.

Yan’s Hajj: The Journey of a Lifetime by Fawzia Gilani

This book has become a classic! In a nod to the famous story of Abdullah ibn Mubarak and the cobbler of Damascus, this story follows the journey of Yan, a big-hearted young man determined to perform Hajj, the pilgrimage to Makkah. But first, he must work hard on his farm and fill up his money bag for the journey. Despite the trials he faces on each unsuccessful trip to the Kaaba, Yan’s helpful nature, compassion, and generosity enable him to succeed in the end.

Eid al-Adha Stories

The Gift of Eid by Shifa Saltagi Safadi

Good books require talent and craft, but also, perhaps most importantly, heart. This stunning book, “The Gift of Eid,” is one of those books with all 3 ingredients. This retelling of the famous short story “The Gift of the Magi” is so much more than that: it is an authentically Syrian Muslim story of love, family, and Eid.

Yasmine and her mother just have each other, after her father passed away, and while it’s a struggle to remain afloat, nothing can take away the desire to give each other gifts for Eid. With gorgeous illustrations of the Grand Masjid of Damascus and Souq Al-Hamidiyeh, this story is a visual delight as well as an emotional one.

Sami’s Special Gift by M. O. Yuksel

It’s Eid al-Adha, and Sami wants to celebrate. But this year is different after his grandfather’s passing. A touching picture book about kindness towards others. Sami worries that the Eid al-Adha carnival won’t be as fun without Dede (his grandfather), who died recently. Sami’s grandmother sends him one of Dede’s ties, and Sami vows to never take it off. After going to the mosque for Eid prayer, Sami’s family stops at the shelter where Baba and Anne volunteer. Can an unexpected encounter and a special gift help Sami change his mind about celebrating?

Ibrahim’s Perfect Eid by Farhana Islam

Ibraheem loves Eid because Eid means presents! What’s not to love? But when Eid arrives, and the day brings trips to the mosque, fantastic food, family, games, and fun, but NO PRESENTS, Ibraheem begins to worry! Has something gone terribly wrong?

The Colours of My Eid by Suzanne Muir

The Colours of My Eid opens a window to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage from a child’s perspective. Eid is a colourful holiday, and every colour encountered evokes beautiful memories of the Hajj trip from the year before.

Ali and the Eid Goat by Farheen Khan [early chapter book]

Ali really, REALLY wants a pet. When his parents tell him they will be visiting their family in Pakistan, AND he can pick out their Eid goat, Ali is over the moon. Join him as he falls in love with Pakistan, meets his cousins, and learns to speak Goat. How much trouble can a nine-year-old really get into in a whole other country?

