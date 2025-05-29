Constructing Your Personal Arafah Dua List I Sh. Muhammad Alshareef & Sh. Yahya Ibrahim

Talha reports that Allah’s Messenger said,

“Apart from the day of the Battle of Badr there is no day on which the Shaytaan is seen to be more humiliated, more rejected, more depressed and more infuriated, than on the day of Arafah.” [Mishkat]

All of this is only because of his beholding of the abundance of descending mercy (on that day) and Allah’s Forgiveness of the great sins of His servants.

Aisha , reported also that Allah’s Messenger said,

“There is no day in which Allah sets free more souls from the fire of hell than on the day of Arafah.” [Muslim]

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Allah’s Messenger is also reported to have said,

“The best supplication is the one on the day of Arafah.”

Dear Hajji… if Allah offered you anything you wanted, and Allah PROMISED to respond, what would you ask for?

In Hajj, you will have so much time to make dua’, especially when at Mount Arafah. You will have so much time to ask for whatever you want. The gates will be wide open … so what do you want?

I’ve seen people prepare their clothes, their money, their passports…every material thing, but when they reach the holy sites, at the blessed times … they go to sleep! Unprepared, not knowing what to say or ask for. I usually wake them up and whisper to them, “Please make dua’ for me.”

InshaAllah, this will not be your story and your example. Today, inshaAllah, you are going to prepare a HUGE list of things that you are going to make dua’ for. I can’t tell you what a difference it will make when you come to Arafah KNOWING everything that you want to make dua’ for!

The best dua’ you can make in your life is the dua’ at Arafah! Now, let’s get ready for it!

USE A PEN & PAPER or TYPE IT OUT & PRINT (Mobiles have too many distractions and batteries run out. Keep this paper for the rest of your life and make it a memory to last a lifetime).

You are going to sit down and write and write and write what you want to ask Allah for!

Dua Categories to fill in:

– Regarding my EMAN, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my HEALTH and ENERGY, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my HEREAFTER, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my FAMILY, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my FINANCES, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my EMOTIONAL HEALTH, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my SPOUSE, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my CHILDREN and even those not yet born to me, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my CAREER OR BUSINESS, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my SOCIAL LIFE, what would I ask for?

– Regarding my EDUCATION (Islamic or secular), what would I ask for?

– Regarding my COMMUNITY and UMMAH, what would I ask for?

– Regarding the LEGACY that I’ll leave behind after I die, what would I ask for?

Step 1: Before you set off for Hajj (and especially before the day of Arafah arrives), with the above slices of life to get your creative juices flowing, write down on neat and beautiful paper everything that you want to make dua’ for! Make a draft and rewrite. Use English, Somali, Urdu, or even Martian if that is more meaningful to you!

Step 2: If you typed it out, print out this list on special paper and keep it handy.

Throughout the coming days leading to Hajj, if you remember anything else that you want to make dua’ for, include it on the list. (Once you clear your mind, new ideas will take their place).

Step 3: Get familiar with the list you made, read it often, and take it with you for Hajj. When you are in Tawaf, or during Hajj, and especially on Arafah day, pull it out, raise your hands to Allah , and ask your Creator from the bottom of your sincere heart!

Here is an example of my dua’ for my children (you’re welcome to copy some of it, inshaAllah)

Dua’ for my Children

O Allah, I beg you with Your Blessed Names as the One and Only, the Most Relied upon. I call out to You by Your Greatest Name – the Eternally Living, the Sustainer of All, to bless my children with Taqwa and fear of You ya Allah.

Ya Allah, increase their life span and bless their health, strengthen them with obedience and worship of You.

Ya Allah, help me raise up the young, strengthen the weak, and cure the unwell.

Ya Allah, strengthen their bodies, tune their hearing, sharpen their sight, clear their confusion, mend their wounds, and make them whole.

Ya Allah, with Your Mercy protect them from illness, sin, mistakes, errors and misguidance.

O Allah, cause them to obey and love me and their mother, without rebellion, sin, error, or disrespectfulness.

Ya Allah, help me raise them well with high akhlaq and firm ethics of righteousness that blesses them and me in this life and the next.

Ya Allah, I entrust to You my future progeny, for no trust is lost with You. I entrust You with clearing them of impediments, ailments, and immorality and allowing them to maintain Islam and Tawheed of You alone for generations to come after I am long departed.

Ya Allah, I trust in You to guard them from evil that spreads by night, or envious eyes sharpened by the light of day, and from the jealousy of hateful, untrue friends.

Ya Allah, protect my children from all sides, above and beneath, right and left, front and back.

Ya Allah, let my children be a reason for honour and a righteous source of my pride. Let them be loved by those who love You and turn their hearts to my children.

Ya Allah, bless my children with a good share in this Dunya, in Knowledge that leads to You, in Your obedience, in character and love.

My Allah elevate my children’s status amongst others and grant them successful positions that bring happiness, piety, and wealth.

Ya Allah, bless them with purity, charity, mercy, helpfulness, and knowledge of You that they share with others.

Ya Allah, protect my children from humiliation and dishonour. Bring them joy that will make me happy.

Ya Allah, bless them with a hard work ethic and academic excellence. Bless them with careers that will be of use to our ummah and their future families.

Ya Allah, bless their hearing, sight, and other blessings of health, intelligence, and character.

Ya Allah, let my children and those entrusted to me in responsibility be proof for me on the Day of Judgement, Ameen

I send the most complete prayers of peace and salutations upon my Prophet Muhammed , his family, and companions.

Ya Allah, we seek Your forgiveness as a family for all the times we spoke when we should have listened; became angry instead of patient, and acted when we should have waited.

Ya Allah, I seek Your Forgiveness for indifference when I should have encouraged, criticized when I should have educated, and reprimanded when I should have forgiven.

Ya Allah, forgive those who wrong us and let my prayer for them be light for me and protection from them.

I take refuge in the perfect words of Allah from His Anger and Punishment and from the evil of His Creation and the touch and appearance of devils.

Ya Allah, I call upon You and want none but You. I call upon You, with all Your Names, for all Your Kindness that removes harm and secures tranquility. I call to You with Your treasured Name that unties the binds, cures the ailments, and replenishes the weak. Ya arhama-raahimeen renew our faith & expel any doubt and provide us endless barakah!

May Allah accept all of our dua’s.

Related:

– Help! I Can’t Make Dua For More Than 30 Seconds On The Day Of ‘Arafah

– Beyond Longing – Dua: A Deliberate Act Of Divine Love