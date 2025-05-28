#Islam
[Dhul Hijjah Series] Calling Upon the Divine: The Art of Du’a
The ten best days of the year are upon us! Just as we prepare du’a lists in Ramadan, so too are these blessed days the perfect opportunity to pour our hearts out to our creator. This Dhul Hijjah, Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim provides guidance on how to perfect the art of du’a so that we may turn to Allah in the best way.
In the first episode, Shaykh Yahya reminds us why du’a is so important to Muslims, especially in the days of Hajj.
