IOK Ramadan 2025: Which Group Are We In? | Sh Zaid Khan

Transcript

In this episode, I wanted to briefly reflect on the three groups that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala mentions in Surah Al-Waqihah. In Surah Al-Waqihah, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala divides humanity into three groups. On the Day of Judgment, there will be only three groups to be a part of. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala talks about the people of the right. He says the people of the right.

فَأَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْمَيْمَنَةِ مَآ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْمَيْمَنَةِ ٨

The people of the right, how ˹blessed˺ will they be; (Quran 56:8).

In other words, what else can be said about the people of the right? This is a designation for the people who will be granted entry into Jannah. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala make us from amongst them. They are called the “people of the right”. According to the majority of the scholars, these people will receive their book of deeds in their right hand. Other narrations mention that, perhaps, they were created from the right side of Adam عليه السلام. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala knows best.

Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala says that the second group are the people of the left.

وَأَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْمَشْـَٔمَةِ مَآ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْمَشْـَٔمَةِ ٩

The people of the left, how ˹miserable˺ will they be; (Quran 56:9)

As for the people of the left, what can be said about the people of the left? And these are the people who will receive their book of deeds in their left hand. According to some narrations, perhaps they were created from the left side of Adam عليه السلام. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala protect us from being amongst them. These are the people of the hellfire.

And Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala mentions a third group:

وَٱلسَّـٰبِقُونَ ٱلسَّـٰبِقُونَ ١٠

And the foremost ˹in faith˺ will be the foremost ˹in Paradise˺. (Quran 56:10)

These are the forerunners. What could be said about the forerunners? These are the people who Allah calls أُولَٰئِكَ الْمُقَرَّبُونَ. These are the people who are close to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala.

So, I wanted to reflect on these three groups, but highlighting the fact that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given us more opportunity to be part of the people of Jannah.

If you think about the three groups, two of them are part of the people of Jannah and one group is for the fire. In other words, there doesn’t need to be a forerunner group for the people of the fire because if a person is part of the people of the left, then they are already doomed for eternity. There is no reason for them to have another group or subgroup within that.

But Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given us ample opportunity to be part of the people of Jannah, the people of the right. The people who will receive their book of deeds in their right hand-are going to be the majority of the people of Jannah. These can range from any person, at any time, at any place, part of any ummah, of any prophet, from the time of Adam عليه السلام until the last person, until the Day of Judgment, and at any level of good deeds. A person can become part of this very, very special group of people.

But even within this group of people, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala highlights the muqarrabun (الْمُقَرَّبُونَ), the sabiqun (ٱلسَّـٰبِقُونَ), the ones who are the forerunners. And who are these individuals? The commentators say that these are the prophets, the true conviction believers, the martyrs, and the ones who are truthful, the siddiqeen. And Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala calls them as sabiqun because they always went beyond what was obligated. They went beyond what was expected them from Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. And they were always at the forefront of going towards Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. They competed with each other in getting closer to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala.

We find this within the stories of the companions رضي الله تعالى عنهم, whereby they would compete with each other in trying to do as much good as possible. And this speaks to the mindset that we are supposed to ideally have, within our communities. We should create a culture of virtue, a culture where people are encouraged to do good, are encouraged to improve themselves, and grow closer to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala calls these people muqarrabun. They will be close to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala on the day of judgment. So, the question that we have to ask ourselves is, what group will I be in on the Day of Judgment?

Of course, Allah knows best. But, taking a step back, analyzing our actions, our purpose and direction and trajectory of life, where do we see ourselves headed? Which group are we likely to be a part of? Of course, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala can have mercy upon us, absolutely forgive us of our sins, and make us part of the people of the right, the people of Jannah. But, what group, what are we doing in order to earn that mercy from Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala? That if we want to petition for the mercy of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala on the day of judgment, what am I and you doing in order to build a case that we can present to Allah that, “Oh Allah, I am in need and in deserving of your mercy. That I wish to be the people of Jannah. And I did as much as possible in order to be from the people of Jannah. That I wish to be the people of Jannah. And I did as much as possible in order to be from the people of Jannah.”

So, in this Ramadan, every Ramadan, and of course, every day, we are supposed to constantly think back: what group am I working towards? Which group do I want to be a part of on the Day of Judgment? May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala make us from amongst the people of Jannah, allow us to do the deeds that will get us to Jannah, allow us to do the deeds that will attract the mercy of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala upon us on the day of judgment. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala guide, bless, and protect us all.

والله أعلم وبالله التوفيق