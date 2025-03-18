Connect with us

[Podcast] The Power of Du’a: A Game Changer

Published

Aliyah Umm Raiyaan and Zainab bint Younus talk about Aliyah’s book “The Power of Du’a,” developing a personal relationship with Allah, and how du’a can literally change your life. From career to marriage to profound spiritual healing, du’a is the secret weapon of every believer… and Ramadan is the time to take the most advantage of it!

Podcast: Ramadan Reflections: 30 Days of Healing | Aliyah Umm Raiyaan

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

