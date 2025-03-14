Connect with us

[Podcast] A Belated Ramadan Mubarak!

Irtiza Hasan and Zainab bint Younus share a (belated) Ramadan Mubarak with the MuslimMatters family, sharing their own traditions and reflections on how to spend this Ramadan. And, how do we avoid fundraising fatigue and donation rotations?

Between work and school, family and taraweeh, juggling iftar dawats and squeezing in personal worship… how have you all been managing this Ramadan? What Ramadan scheduling hacks do you utilize?

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

