[Podcast] A Belated Ramadan Mubarak!

Irtiza Hasan and Zainab bint Younus share a (belated) Ramadan Mubarak with the MuslimMatters family, sharing their own traditions and reflections on how to spend this Ramadan. And, how do we avoid fundraising fatigue and donation rotations?

Between work and school, family and taraweeh, juggling iftar dawats and squeezing in personal worship… how have you all been managing this Ramadan? What Ramadan scheduling hacks do you utilize?

