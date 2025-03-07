Cast Aside Evil Thoughts In This ‘Month Of The Quran’

In the Name of Allah, the Gracious, the Merciful

The gates of Heaven are opened, the gates of Hellfire are closed, and the devils are chained. This month is one of the best opportunities to start getting our thoughts in order.

We do not always choose what comes across our minds. Angels urge us to obey Allah , devils entice us to disobey Allah , and our lower-self just wants to eat, drink, and be merry, regardless of the consequences. But we can choose how to react to such involuntary thoughts by redirecting our attention to better, voluntary thoughts, and the corresponding emotional states they produce.

Allah said,

“If you are tempted by Satan, then seek refuge with Allah. Surely He is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” “Indeed, when Satan whispers to those mindful of Allah, they remember their Lord, then they start to see things clearly.” [Surah Al-A’raf ; 7 : 200-201]

The way to defend yourself against evil thoughts is not to consider them, ruminate over them, or even fight them. Rather, the correct method is ‘thought replacement,’ that is, turning your awareness away from those evil thoughts towards good thoughts of your choosing.

One of the righteous predecessors explained the process to his student, asking, “What will you do if Satan entices you to sin?” The student said, “I will fight him!” The elder said, “And if he returns?” The student said, “I will fight him!” The elder said, “And if he returns?” The student said, “I will fight him!” The elder said, “This will take too long. What do you think if you passed by some sheep and its guard dog barked at you and prevented you from crossing? What would you do?” The student said, “I would endure and renew my efforts.” The elder said, “This would take too long. Rather, seek help from the Owner of the sheep and He will suffice you.”

Bad thoughts are like an angry guard dog on a leash that you pass by as you walk through the neighborhood. If such a dog started bothering you, you probably would not consider hurting the dog or even interacting with the dog. Instead, you would seek out the owner of the dog to rein it in. The dog is under their control, not yours.

Likewise, it is not a good idea to engage with your evil thoughts (and we all get evil thoughts from time to time). Imam Ibn al-Qayyim said, “Know that passing thoughts are not harmful. Indeed, they are only harmful if they are sought and engaged. For a ‘thought’ is like a passerby on the road; if you ignore him, he will pass by and depart from you.” If you want to deal with these unsettling whispers properly, you simply ignore them by talking to yourself in a calmer way.

You have heard that the Prophet ﷺ said, “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him speak goodness or remain silent.” Have you considered this advice applies to the tongue of your heart as well? For every action, there is a remembrance of Allah or a supplication to Him in the Sunnah. In everything you see in creation, there is a reflection available to remind you of the Lord Almighty, as Imam al-Ghazali said:

The wise person is not unmindful of remembering the Hereafter at any time, as it is his final destination and resting place. In everything he sees of water, fire, or anything else, it is a lesson and admonition, for a man looks at things according to his concerns.

Even the habits of walking, sleeping, and entering the restroom are guided by something in the Sunnah, lest “our movement and stillness be in the hands of devils by means of our whims.” There is a constant dialogue between your heart, your mind, your lower-self, and the devil who follows you around. You may not realize it now, but you have more control over the course of this conversation than you might think.

There is a secret here to be unveiled in the supplication prescribed for us as a treatment for anxiety and depression. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

Never is a servant struck by worry or grief but let him say, ‘O Allah, I am Your servant, the son of Your servant, the son of Your maidservant. My forelock is in Your hand, Your decision over me has passed, and Your decree upon me is in justice. I ask You by every name with which You have named Yourself, or revealed in Your Book, or taught to one of Your creatures, or kept hidden in the Unseen with You, that You make the Quran the spring of my heart, the light of my insight, the banisher of my depression, and the expeller of my anxiety,’ then Allah will expel his worry and replace his grief with joy.

Having thus acknowledged the Lordship of the Creator, the wisdom of His Decree, and sought nearness to Him by His Beautiful Names, the servant focuses their request on the acquisition of the Quran, that is, its recitation and understanding. Allah has surely declared the therapeutic properties of His Noble Book,

“O humanity! Indeed, there has come to you a warning from your Lord, a cure for what is in the hearts, a guide, and a mercy for the believers.” [Surah Yunus: 10;57]

How might we understand some ways this process works?

This being ‘the month of the Quran,’ our recitation can aid in emotional healing through what Imam al-Ghazali calls the ‘influence’ (ta’athur) of the verses:

It is that one’s heart is impressed upon by various effects on account of the different verses, such that there is a state corresponding to each understanding and a feeling characterizing one’s heart of sadness, fear, hope, and so on… For whoever does not have these characteristics and his heart does not fluctuate between these states, his portion of recitation is nothing more than a movement of the tongue.”

The Quran invokes a broad spectrum of human emotions, including joy, fear, hope, love, awe, amazement, gratitude, sadness, and calm. These emotions are never ‘bad’ in the proper amounts. Each one serves a purpose, as a dose of medicine at the right time and the right volume.

Fear can be uncomfortable, and too much leads to despair, but it serves us well by keeping us away from harm. A measured shot of sadness facilitates our minds’ reflection on serious topics. Hope is a lighter, more pleasant experience, but in lopsided amounts, it leads to delusion. As emotions tend to pull us one way or another, learning how to return to a state of centered equilibrium is most optimal for mental well-being.

For this reason, Shaykh Abu ‘Ali al-Rudbari, a scholar among the early ascetics, would say, “Fear and hope are like the wings of a bird. If they are equal, the bird is balanced and it will take flight. If one of them is deficient, it will fall by its deficiency. If they are both missing, the bird will be on the verge of death.” Some of the righteous predecessors gave precedence to fear or hope, based on their understanding and experience, but many would say in keeping with the parable of the bird, “The most perfect of states is a balance between fear and hope predominated by love, for love is the driver.”

A mindful reciter, in tune with their emotions, will recognize what he or she needs in the present moment. Someone suffering from depression or anxiety should focus on the verses of hope, another one heedless must emphasize the verses of fear and awe in their minds. At times, the reciter may need to stop at a single verse and repeat it over and over.

Abu Dharr told us, “The Messenger of Allah ﷺ prayed at night reciting a single verse until morning, by which he would bow and prostrate, ‘If You punish them, they are Your servants. If You forgive them, You are the Almighty, the Wise.’” When things were getting hard on Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah, he would recite the six verses of ‘tranquility’ (sakinah) as a way to attain calm amidst a turbulent situation.

Herein lies a secret that you now know. As you move through the Quran, carefully reflecting upon its wonders, you will cycle through the range of thoughts producing emotions in such a manner leading to a desired symmetry of mental states. As you commit the verses to memory, you will now have access to readily available thoughts as a replacement for whatever the devil or your ego throws in your path. You can mobilize any counter-notion you need at the precise moment you need it. Be aware, nevertheless, that knowing the technique is easy; mastering the technique requires a lifetime of practice.

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.

