Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 26

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~36 minutes

Full Transcript: ~3 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the proper etiquette and recommended practices for Quran recitation, including maintaining ritual purity and observing respectful conduct.

Recognize the importance of quality over quantity in Quran recitation, emphasizing reflection and deliberate pacing.

Identify practical strategies for managing anger as taught by the Prophet (peace be upon him), such as seeking refuge in Allah, changing posture, and performing wudu.

Differentiate between the levels of forgiveness in Islam: suppressing anger, forgiving and forgetting, and responding with kindness.

Explore the spiritual and practical benefits of controlling anger, including its impact on relationships, personal well-being, and earning Allah’s rewards.

Analyze historical examples, such as the story of Jabal ibn Al-Ayham, to understand the dangers of uncontrolled anger.

Appreciate the balance between Quranic engagement and other acts of worship, as well as fulfilling personal and familial responsibilities.

Learn the prophetic dua for speaking truthfully in both states of anger and contentment.

Develop actionable steps to incorporate these teachings into daily life for improved character and spiritual growth.

Class Summary

Introduction

Islam provides comprehensive guidance on how to approach the Quran and manage emotions like anger. Proper etiquette in recitation deepens our connection to Allah’s words, while controlling anger is essential for maintaining good character and relationships. This post explores these profound teachings based on classical Islamic texts and prophetic advice.

The Etiquette of Quran Recitation

1. Purity and Focus

Maintain Ritual Purity : It is highly recommended to be in a state of wudu while reciting the Quran, though it is not obligatory.

: It is highly recommended to be in a state of wudu while reciting the Quran, though it is not obligatory. Adopt Proper Conduct : Sit humbly, avoid postures like reclining or sitting cross-legged unless necessary, and face the qibla for added reverence.

: Sit humbly, avoid postures like reclining or sitting cross-legged unless necessary, and face the qibla for added reverence. Stay Focused: Avoid distractions while reciting. Lower your gaze as if in prayer and concentrate on the mushaf or the verses you’ve memorized.

2. Quality Over Quantity

Recite Slowly and Deliberately : Follow Allah’s command to recite the Quran with tartil (measured tones). Focus on understanding and reflecting on its meanings.

: Follow Allah’s command to recite the Quran with tartil (measured tones). Focus on understanding and reflecting on its meanings. Balance Reflection and Completion : Deeply contemplating a few chapters, like Surah Al-Baqarah and Al-Imran, may hold more reward than hastily completing the Quran.

: Deeply contemplating a few chapters, like Surah Al-Baqarah and Al-Imran, may hold more reward than hastily completing the Quran. Tailor Your Routine: While some predecessors completed the Quran daily, the Prophet (peace be upon him) advised finishing it no faster than once every three days.

Managing Anger: Islamic Guidance

1. The Importance of Anger Control

The Prophet (peace be upon him) repeatedly emphasized, “Do not become angry,” as anger can lead to many evils, including broken relationships and poor decision-making. Controlling anger reflects inner strength and good character.

2. Practical Steps to Manage Anger

Seek Refuge in Allah : Say, “A’udhu billahi min ash-shaytan ir-rajim” (I seek refuge in Allah from the cursed Satan).

: Say, “A’udhu billahi min ash-shaytan ir-rajim” (I seek refuge in Allah from the cursed Satan). Change Your Posture : Sit down if standing, or lie down if sitting, to reduce the intensity of anger.

: Sit down if standing, or lie down if sitting, to reduce the intensity of anger. Remain Silent : Avoid speaking when angry to prevent harmful words.

: Avoid speaking when angry to prevent harmful words. Make Wudu: Cool down by performing ablution, which extinguishes the “fire” of anger.

3. Levels of Forgiveness

Suppress Anger : Refrain from acting on your anger.

: Refrain from acting on your anger. Forgive and Forget : Remove grudges and move on with sincerity.

: Remove grudges and move on with sincerity. Respond with Kindness: Go beyond forgiveness by treating the offender with generosity and goodwill (ihsan).

4. Rewards for Controlling Anger

The Prophet (peace be upon him) promised that those who suppress their anger despite having the power to act will be honored by Allah on the Day of Judgment.

Lessons from History: The Dangers of Uncontrolled Anger

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Uncontrolled anger can have dire consequences, as seen in the story of Jabal ibn Al-Ayham, a Christian king who accepted Islam but renounced it after an incident during Hajj. His inability to control his temper led to a lifetime of regret and spiritual loss.

Conclusion

The teachings on Quran recitation and anger management emphasize humility, discipline, and self-restraint. By observing proper conduct with Allah’s words and controlling our emotions, we cultivate good character and strengthen our connection to the Divine. May Allah grant us the ability to implement these beautiful teachings in our lives. Ameen.

Full Transcript

As-salamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.

Alhamdulillah rabbil alameen, wa salatu wa salamu ala Rasulillahi sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, wa ala alihi wa sahbihi ajma’in. Thumma amma ba’d. Welcome to our Ta’seel class, where we will be discussing the etiquettes of reciting the Quran as outlined in Mukhtasar Minhaj al-Qasidin by Imam Ibn Qudama, rahimahullah.

Adab al-Tilawa: The Etiquette of Quran Recitation

We begin with the section on Adab al-Tilawa, the etiquette of Quran recitation. Previously, we discussed the virtues of connecting with the Quran—how it becomes a companion for the believer in both this life and the hereafter. Today, we delve into the specific etiquettes that one should observe when reciting the Quran.

Purity and Conduct

The reciter of the Quran should be in a state of ritual purity (wudu) and observe proper conduct (adab). This includes reading with one’s head down, avoiding arrogant postures such as sitting cross-legged, reclining, or lounging carelessly. The Quran demands reverence, and the way we physically approach it reflects the respect we hold for the words of Allah.

Imam Ibn Qudama emphasizes the importance of tahara (purity) and proper etiquette when handling and reciting the Quran. While he doesn’t go into exhaustive detail here, other scholars have addressed these etiquettes extensively. For instance, Imam Nawawi’s At-Tibyan fi Adab Hamalat al-Quran lists detailed manners for those who recite, teach, or memorize the Quran. Proper etiquette signifies the reciter’s awareness of the sanctity of the Quran.

Is Wudu Required?

A key question arises: Is performing wudu obligatory when reciting the Quran? The answer is no—it is not obligatory—but it is highly recommended as an act of reverence. Even when it is not required, having wudu enhances the spiritual experience of engaging with the Quran.

Facing the Qibla and Humility

Other etiquettes include facing the qibla while reciting, dressing modestly, and maintaining humility. For example, while it is not mandatory for women to cover their heads when reciting the Quran outside of prayer, doing so is part of adab. Similarly, men may cover their heads as a sign of humility. These acts are not obligations but demonstrate a conscious effort to respect Allah’s words.

Another important aspect of adab is sitting in a manner that reflects humility. Imam Ibn Qudama discourages sitting cross-legged or reclining unless there is a physical need. Sitting in the tashahhud position—the posture used in prayer during the final sitting—is ideal, as it reflects attentiveness and respect.

Focus and Reflection

The Prophet (peace be upon him) taught us the value of concentration during Quranic recitation. Avoid glancing around, being distracted, or acting carelessly. If reciting from memory, maintain the posture and focus as if you were in salah. Hold the mushaf (physical Quran) and concentrate on the words to fully engage in the act of recitation.

Quality Over Quantity

Quality is prioritized over quantity in Quran recitation. The Quran itself commands, “Recite the Quran in slow, measured tones” (Surah Al-Muzzammil, 73:4). Rushing through the verses to complete a chapter quickly diminishes the impact of the Quran’s profound meanings. The goal is reflection, not speed.

Balancing Quran Recitation and Daily Life

How Often Should You Complete the Quran?

Some righteous predecessors completed the Quran daily, while others, including the Prophet (peace be upon him), advised completing it within a minimum of three days. Abdullah ibn Amr ibn Al-As was known to complete the Quran every day, but the Prophet told him, “Do it in one month.” When Abdullah insisted, the Prophet reduced the interval to seven days and eventually to three. Anything less than three days, the Prophet warned, risks losing the proper focus and understanding required for meaningful recitation.

The Importance of Reciting at Home

Reciting at home is also strongly encouraged. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Do not make your homes like graveyards.” Let your home be a place of worship and Quran recitation, spreading its light to your family. If distractions at home prevent focus, reciting in the mosque is acceptable. However, dedicate at least some time to reciting the Quran at home to bring its blessings into your living space.

Managing Anger in Islam

Prophetic Advice on Anger

Now we turn to an equally important subject: managing anger. Anger is a powerful emotion, and if not controlled, it can lead to disastrous consequences. The Prophet (peace be upon him) was once asked by a man, “Advise me.” The Prophet replied, “Do not become angry.” The man repeated his request multiple times, but the Prophet consistently responded, “Do not become angry.”

This repetition underscores the significance of this advice. Anger, if left unchecked, opens the door to countless evils. Words spoken in anger can destroy relationships, and actions driven by anger can lead to regret, harm, or even sin. Controlling anger, on the other hand, is a hallmark of strong character.

Steps to Manage Anger

The Prophet (peace be upon him) provided practical steps for anger management:

Seek refuge in Allah by saying, “A’udhu billahi min ash-shaytan ir-rajim” (I seek refuge in Allah from the cursed Shaytan).

Change your posture. If you are standing, sit down. If you are sitting, lie down. This physical shift helps reduce the intensity of anger.

Perform wudu (ablution) to cool the internal heat associated with anger. In severe cases, taking a full shower can also help.

Remain silent. Avoid speaking when angry, as words spoken in rage often lead to regret.

The Virtue of Forgiveness

Three Levels of Forgiveness

Forgiveness is a powerful antidote to anger. The Quran praises those who suppress their anger (kadhmin al-ghaydh), forgive others (‘afuw), and go beyond by responding with kindness (ihsan). These three levels of forgiveness reflect increasing degrees of self-restraint and magnanimity. While suppressing anger prevents harm, forgiving and forgetting purifies the heart. Responding with kindness elevates the act to the highest level of virtue.

Strength in Self-Control

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “The strong person is not the one who overpowers others in wrestling but the one who controls themselves when angry.” This strength—mastering one’s emotions—is what distinguishes a person of noble character.

Lessons from History

The Danger of Uncontrolled Anger

The consequences of uncontrolled anger can be severe. A striking example is that of Jabal ibn Al-Ayham, a Christian king who accepted Islam during the time of Umar ibn Al-Khattab. During Hajj, a minor incident enraged him, leading to violent retaliation. When Umar sought justice, Jabal rejected the ruling, fled to his former life, and ultimately renounced Islam. His inability to control his anger had eternal consequences.

Channeling Anger Constructively

Controlling anger is not about suppressing emotion entirely—it is about channeling it constructively. When anger arises for the sake of Allah, such as witnessing an injustice or a violation of the deen, it should motivate positive action. However, personal anger stemming from ego or pride must be subdued.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the teachings of Quran recitation and anger management share a common theme: self-discipline and reverence. Whether it’s honoring the Quran or restraining anger, these practices cultivate a deeper connection to Allah and strengthen our character. May Allah guide us to embody these teachings in our daily lives. Ameen.

Q&A