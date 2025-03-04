Announcements
Ramadan Mubarak 1446 AH
Ramadan Mubarak from the MuslimMatters Team to you and yours!
Alhamdulillah, the blessed month of Ramadan 1446 AH, has arrived. May Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) make us of those whose faith is increased, whose sins are forgiven, and whose worship and good deeds are accepted, ameen!
Ramadan Content
Stay tuned for MuslimMatters’ ongoing Ramadan content!
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
This year, we have another collaboration with the IOK Seminary with a daily series of Ramadan reminders, in addition to more brand-new content around tahajjud, fasting, juggling family, work, and fasting, mental health and wellness, and more.
Check out our archives for more timeless content as well! Don’t forget to share any articles, videos, and podcasts that you feel have been beneficial to you, and may be for others as well.
IOK Ramadan 2025: The Month of the Qur’an | Sh Furhan Zubairi
Ramadan Mubarak 1446 AH
Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 26
Expect Trials This Ramadan…As There Should Be I Ust. Justin Parrott
Let The Kids Make Iftar: Child Friendly Ideas For Getting The Littles Involved This Ramadan
10 Lessons After 10 Years Of Marriage
Don’t Take For Granted Your Community Imam I Sh. Furhan Zubairi
Connecting With My Quran: A Pre-Ramadan Series – [Part I] Quranic Healing and Gratitude
Victory Or Martyrdom – Strange Are The Ways Of A Believer
Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 21
IOK Ramadan 2025: Tawbah – Sincere, Genuine Repentance | Sh Furhan Zubairi
IOK Ramadan 2025: Welcome Ramadan | Sh Furhan Zubairi
Study Classical Texts The Traditional Way [Session 1] | Sh. Yaser Birjas
Sami Hamdi: “Muslims Must Abandon Harris” | Transcript and Summary
IOK Ramadan: The Importance of Spiritual Purification | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep30]
