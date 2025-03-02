Let The Kids Make Iftar: Child Friendly Ideas For Getting The Littles Involved This Ramadan

Maybe your kids are too young to join you in fasting and you’re looking for a meaningful way to have them engage in Ramadan activities. Sure, arts and crafts are tons of fun–but not very practical or helpful for you, the fasting parent. Having your kids prepare iftar, even if they are quite young, can be an excellent way for them to observe Ramadan in a fulfilling way.

Many of us have heard of the reward for feeding a fasting person. Although this might not be relevant for a child who hasn’t reached puberty yet, it is a wonderful tradition to establish with your children that may follow them into adulthood.

It was narrated from Zaid bin Khalid Al-Juhani that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: “Whoever gives food for a fasting person to break his fast, he will have a reward like theirs, without that detracting from their reward in the slightest.” [Sunan Ibn Majah 1746]

But how do I get my child involved in the kitchen? Here are some healthy, kid-friendly iftar ideas that they can manage with a little assistance from you. Although they may not be able to cook a whole dinner, they can get a nice snack on the table for you! Remember, sometimes kids will make a huge mess or take forever to accomplish simple tasks…so make sure your patience reserves aren’t running low when you unleash your children in the kitchen! And yes, involving your kids in preparing food this Ramadan will give them much-needed life skills and can help establish a routine that extends beyond this holy month.

Date Balls

Dates–a staple at any Ramadan table! If you or your child are not fans of the traditional date, making date balls with nuts and other tasty additions is a simple way to elevate the humble date into a special treat. Most recipes call for the use of a food processor, so if you hate washing the bowl and blade like me, have your child make a larger batch and freeze the extras. You can opt for different versions–some like healthy energy bites or more indulgent desserts. Here are some recipes to explore: simple, nutty, cocoa, and chocolate brownie.

If date balls sound like too much of a fuss, at the very least get your kids to bring the dates to the table!

Fruit Skewers

Also known as “fruit kebabs” (major cringe), fruit skewers are fun and easy for kids to make and also highly appetizing to consume after a long day’s fast. You can cut fresh fruit beforehand, depending on how old your child is and whether or not they can safely handle a knife. You can also use canned fruit or berries that simply need a wash. If you want to get super fancy, go for an Edible Arrangements vibe–but that is highly unnecessary. Check out a recipe here.

You don’t have to opt for fruit skewers every night. Switch it up and have your child be in charge of getting fruit on the table–even if it’s just taking sliced or washed fruit from the fridge and arranging it on a plate.

Veggies and Dip

Similar to the fruit skewers/platter, have your kids set up a simple veggie try with a dip. This can be as simple as washing some baby carrots and cherry tomatoes and putting them onto a plate with a bottle of ranch or container of hummus on the side. Having your kid be in charge of this every night in Ramadan can help ensure your family gets good nutrition and fiber in the system at dinner.

Great veggies you can use which hold up well to being raw are: baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet/bell peppers. If you can steam these vegetables ahead of time, your kids can get them onto a plate for the family: broccoli, green beans, sugar snap peas, and cauliflower. Consider the following sauces or dips: ranch dressing, hummus (store bought or homemade), queso, and labneh dip with salt, zaatar, and olive oil.

Smoothies

Smoothies are another food item that kids can easily prepare. They can freestyle a recipe with their favorite frozen fruit chunks (taken straight from the freezer) or use one that’s already out there. Just make sure they’re careful with the blade and filling the blender to the appropriate level. Here are some recipes: pina colada and a list of smoothies you and your kids will enjoy drinking!

Loaded Pitas/Mini Pizzas

Grab some pitas and let your kids add some toppings.

Go the American route: “pizzas.” How can you go wrong with bread, cheese, and tomato sauce? Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the necessary ingredients on the counter for your child to use like small pitas, tomato sauce, shredded cheese, and desired toppings. Have your kiddo build mini pizzas on a large tray, customizing toppings for family members as they wish. Once the pizzas are ready, pop them into the oven for a few minutes and leave the light on so your kid can let you know when the cheese has melted and they’re ready to come out.

Here’s a recipe.

Go the Middle Eastern route: something closer to the open-face pitas you associate more with fatayer. This can involve warming pitas brushed with olive oil in lieu of tomato sauce and topped with Middle Eastern toppings like zaatar, soft cheeses like halloumi or feta, and cooked ground meat.

Don’t limit yourself to just “American” or “Arab” loaded pitas–the possibilities are endless!

Conclusion

This Ramadan, give your kids the opportunities to rake in good deeds and build productive habits when they take responsibility for bringing food to the dinner table. Whether it’s as simple as grabbing a handful of dates, washing them, putting them in a bowl, and bringing them to the table or more involved like making a smoothie, your kids will benefit in this life and the hereafter…and your life might be a little easier, too!

