A Tahajjud Journey To Inspire Your Own : A Ramadan Goal That’s Not As Hard As It Seems

My Journey with Tahajjud

How It Became a Habit Despite Life’s Challenges

I had always heard about the benefits of tahajjud, read about how special it is, and admired those who prayed at night regularly. But for a long time, I thought it was too difficult for me. How could I wake up in the middle of the night when my sleep was already messy because of my kids, and I had to get up early for work? It felt impossible—until I reached a point where I needed to feel closer to Allah more than I needed sleep. I was looking for peace, for answers to my prayers, for calmness in the middle of a busy life.

At first, it was really hard. Some nights, one of my kids would wake up and need me. Other nights, I was too tired and didn’t hear my alarm. It was frustrating, but I reminded myself that even small efforts count. Now alhamdulillah I manage to pray tahajjud consistently, and would love for everyone else to at least attempt to start their own tahajjud journey too..

How Tahajjud Changed My Life

With time, tahajjud became more than just a habit—it became my safe place.

. Standing in prayer when everyone else was asleep made me realize how much I needed Him. I felt closer to Allah. Standing in prayer when everyone else was asleep made me realize how much I needed Him.

I became more peaceful. No matter how hard my day was, tahajjud made me feel calmer.

I saw more blessings in my time and energy. Even with less sleep, I got more done and felt less tired.

My relationships improved. Since I felt more at peace, I became a more patient mother, a better wife, and a kinder friend.

Tahajjud in the Darkest Nights: How It Helped Me During the War in Gaza

There were nights when the fear was overwhelming. The sound of bombs, the uncertainty of what would happen next, and the helplessness I felt as I tried to comfort my children—all of it was unbearable. Sleep became impossible, and anxiety filled my heart. But in those darkest nights, I turned to tahajjud like never before.

Standing in prayer, pouring my heart out to Allah , was the only thing that gave me peace. In sujood, I begged for protection, for strength, for another morning to see my family safe. The night was terrifying, but tahajjud made me feel that even in chaos, I was not alone.

I realized then that tahajjud is not just a habit—it is a lifeline. When everything feels out of control, when fear takes over, when there is nowhere to run, you can always run to Allah . And in those moments, I understood that true peace is not the absence of hardship, but the presence of Allah in your heart.

What Has Helped Me Stay Consistent?

I stopped expecting myself to wake up every single night. Instead, I focused on being consistent, even if it was just a few nights a week. Some nights, I could only pray two rak’ahs before going back to bed, and that was fine.

– Going to Bed with a Purpose: Instead of sleeping just because I was tired, I started sleeping with an intention—telling myself, “I’m sleeping now so I can wake up for tahajjud.” I also made du’a before sleeping, asking Allah to wake me up.

– Changing How I Thought About Sleep: At first, I worried about being tired in the morning. But after some time, I noticed something surprising—on the nights I prayed tahajjud, I actually felt more awake and had more energy. It was like Allah was putting blessings (barakah) in my rest.

– Connecting Tahajjud to My Daily Struggles: Being a parent and having so many responsibilities felt overwhelming sometimes. But I found so much relief in telling Allah everything in my sujood (prostration). Instead of keeping my worries inside, I started sharing them with Allah in the quiet hours of the night.

– Reminding Myself of How Special This Time Is: I kept reminding myself that tahajjud wasn’t just any prayer—it was a special opportunity. It was a time when Allah comes closer to us, asking, “Who is calling upon Me so that I may answer them?” The idea that Allah was waiting for me to turn to Him made waking up feel like an honor, not just something difficult, don’t give up/get disheartened.

How My Husband Was Inspired to Join Me

At first, my husband thought it was funny that I was trying to wake up in the middle of the night. He would see me struggle and sometimes joke about how determined I was. But after a few weeks, he noticed a change in me.

He saw that I was calmer, less stressed, and more patient with our kids. He also noticed that even though I was sleeping less, I somehow had more energy and focus during the day. One night, he casually said, “Maybe I should try waking up too.”

At first, he just sat beside me, watching me pray. Then, slowly, he started praying as well. Now, tahajjud has become something we do together—a peaceful, quiet time when we both ask Allah for blessings, guidance, and protection for our family.

Seeing my husband pray with me made the experience even more meaningful. It brought us closer to Allah and to each other.

Sharing the Experience with My Family and Friends

As I became more regular with tahajjud, I couldn’t stop talking about it. I told my sisters and close friends how much it changed my life. Some of them, like me, always wanted to start but thought it was too difficult.

So, I encouraged them the same way I encouraged myself—start small, even if it’s just two rak’ahs once a week. We even started checking in on each other, sending messages like, “Did you wake up for tahajjud today?” Having this small support system made it easier for all of us.

One of the most emotional moments was when my mother called me one morning and said, “Last night, I prayed tahajjud. I thought of you, and I made du’a for you.” That moment brought tears to my eyes. I never imagined that my own journey would inspire my family, but it did.

A Message to Anyone Struggling

If you’re struggling to start tahajjud, I want to tell you: you’re not alone. Even the Prophet Muhammad was commanded to pray at night, and Allah promised him a high station for it:

“And during the night, wake up for prayer as an extra (worship) for you; it is expected that your Lord will resurrect you to a praised station.” [Surah Al-Isra 17:79]

So take it one step at a time—every little effort is valuable in the sight of Allah .

It’s okay to start small. Even if you wake up for just two rak’ahs once a week, that’s still great.

You don’t have to be perfect. Some nights, you won’t wake up—and that’s fine. What matters is that you keep trying.

sees your effort. Even on the nights when you wake up tired, know that your effort is valuable to Him. Allahsees your effort. Even on the nights when you wake up tired, know that your effort is valuable to Him.

Tahajjud isn’t just about praying at night—it’s about building a personal connection with Allah . If you take the first step, you’ll see changes in your life—not just spiritually, but in everything you do.

Start Your Tahajjud Journey This Ramadan

If there was ever a time to truly feel the power of tahajjud, it’s in Ramadan. There’s something about praying in these nights that feels different—like the distance between you and Allah is shorter, like your du’as are heavier, like every sujood is filled with more meaning.

The thought that Allah is watching, listening, and waiting for you to call upon Him makes waking up feel less like a struggle and more like an opportunity.

What helped me the most was realizing that Ramadan makes tahajjud easier. Since I was already waking up for suhoor, it felt natural to take a few extra minutes to stand in prayer. Some nights, I prayed two rak’ahs, some nights more, but every single time, I felt something shift inside me. There was a peace that stayed with me throughout the day, a feeling that no matter what happened, I had already started my day in the best way possible—standing before Allah .

And then came the last ten nights. I reminded myself that somewhere in these nights is Laylat-ul Qadr – the most powerful night of the year. What if the night I woke up was that night? What if that one sincere moment in sujood changed everything for me? That thought alone made me hold on to tahajjud even more.

But the real challenge came after Ramadan. Would I let go of this connection? Or would I take what I started and keep it going? I decided that even if it wasn’t every night, even if it was just once a week, I would hold onto it. Because the closeness I felt to Allah in those nights? I never wanted to lose it. And if Ramadan taught me anything, it’s that the effort—even the smallest one—is always worth it.

And if you’re wondering if it’s worth the effort, let me tell you: it absolutely is.

