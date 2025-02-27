Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 25

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~5 minutes

Full Transcript: ~40 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the spiritual significance of the Quran as the speech of Allah and its role in providing guidance and blessings.

Explore the virtues of learning, teaching, and reciting the Quran, as emphasized by the Prophet ﷺ.

Recognize the qualities and etiquettes expected of a memorizer of the Quran, including humility, devotion, and patience.

Learn the importance of honoring guests as an expression of faith, based on the teachings of the Prophet ﷺ.

Identify the etiquettes of both hosting and being a guest, emphasizing mutual respect, kindness, and consideration.

Acknowledge the universal nature of hospitality in Islam, extending kindness to all, including non-Muslims.

Appreciate the balance between generosity and practicality when hosting or visiting, avoiding extravagance or imposition.

Reflect on how Quranic engagement and hospitality contribute to spiritual growth, community building, and alignment with Islamic values.

Develop practical ways to implement Quranic teachings and the tradition of hospitality in daily life.

Recognize the rewards promised for embodying these practices, including closeness to Allah and high ranks in Jannah.

Class Summary

The Virtues of Quranic Engagement and Hospitality in Islam

Islam emphasizes the cultivation of character and connection with Allah through acts of devotion and kindness. Two profound examples of this are engaging with the Quran and showing hospitality. Both are not only acts of worship but also pathways to strengthening faith and building community.

The Excellence of the Quran

The Quran as the Speech of Allah

The Quran is the divine speech of Allah, the source of ultimate guidance and blessings. It is unmatched in virtue, originating from Allah Himself, and has the power to calm hearts, guide actions, and illuminate truth. Allah praises the Quran in numerous verses, emphasizing its role in showing humanity the best way to live.

Learning and Teaching the Quran

The Prophet ﷺ said, “The best of you is he who learns the Quran and teaches it.” Engaging with the Quran—whether through learning to recite it, understanding its meanings, or teaching it to others—elevates one in faith and closeness to Allah. Even if one’s recitation isn’t perfect, sincere effort and regular engagement with the Quran count immensely.

Hospitality: A Hallmark of Faith

The Duty of Honoring Guests

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

The Prophet ﷺ instructed, “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him honor his guest.” Hospitality in Islam is more than kindness—it is an act of faith. While the first day and night of hosting are emphasized as the peak of generosity, the next two days involve sharing regular meals. Any hospitality beyond three days is a voluntary act of charity.

Balancing Generosity with Consideration

Both hosts and guests have responsibilities. Guests should avoid imposing on their hosts, overstaying their welcome, or demanding excessive provisions. Similarly, hosts should offer the best of what they have without overburdening themselves. Hospitality fosters mutual respect and strengthens bonds within communities.

Etiquettes for Guests and Hosts

For Guests:

Do not visit during inconvenient times, such as meals, unless invited.

Accept whatever is served graciously without complaint.

Be mindful of the host’s comfort and avoid overstaying.

For Hosts:

Serve food promptly and make the guest feel welcomed.

Escort guests to the door when they leave, ensuring they feel appreciated.

Avoid unnecessary extravagance in hosting.

The Reward for These Acts

Engaging with the Quran brings spiritual blessings and closeness to Allah. Likewise, hospitality is a mark of true faith, and Allah has promised high ranks in Jannah for those who combine generosity with devotion. Both acts are opportunities to embody the best of Islamic ethics and build stronger relationships with Allah and the community.

By reflecting on these values and applying them in our lives, we align with the teachings of the Prophet ﷺ and create a society rooted in kindness, respect, and devotion. May Allah guide us to live by these principles and grant us the rewards of sincerity and faith. Ameen.

Full Transcript

Introduction to the Five Pillars and Transition to Etiquette

We have already covered the five pillars of Islam. We covered the etiquette of Salah, the etiquette of Zakah, and the etiquettes revolving around Hajj and fasting. Now, we are moving more into certain adab and etiquette.

The Etiquette and Excellence of Recitation of the Quran

Let us begin with the etiquette of recitation of the Quran and its excellence, starting with Adab al-Tilawah, the etiquette of reciting, and also the virtues of the Quran. Bismillah.

The author, Imam Ibn Qudamah, says on the excellence of the Quran: The greatest excellence of the Quran is that it is the speech (Kalam) of Allah, Mighty and Sublime. Allah praises it in numerous verses, such as, “And this is a book which We have sent down, blessed,” and “Indeed, this Quran guides to that which is most suitable.” Imam Ibn Qudamah mentions that this chapter is about the etiquette of reciting the Quran and the excellence of its recitation.

The Quran as the Words of Allah

The greatest virtue of the Quran itself is that it is the words of Allah in a manner that suits His Majesty. Allah spoke this Quran to Jibreel, and Jibreel conveyed it to Rasulullah ﷺ. Scholars say, Sharaful ‘ilm bisharafil ma’lum, meaning the status of knowledge depends on the status of its subject matter. The Quran is the speech of Allah, one of His attributes. Its virtue and excellence are unmatched because it originates from Allah Himself. That is why it is the greatest virtue of the Quran.

The Blessings and Guidance of the Quran

What else do we need to appreciate the virtue of this Book of Allah? Allah has praised it in numerous verses, highlighting its blessings, its guidance, and its truth. For example, Allah says, “This is a book which We have sent down, blessed,” signifying that its blessings manifest through recitation, rewards, healing, and guidance. When one is stressed or worried, reciting the Quran brings calmness. Its guidance teaches us what is halal and haram, what is good and evil, illuminating the right way to live.

The Quran is free from discrepancies or falsehood, as it comes directly from Allah. Allah Himself praises it as His blessed book and highlights its purpose, which is to guide humanity to what is most suitable.

The Sunnah and the Virtue of Engaging with the Quran

Next, Ibn Qudamah brings evidence from the Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ. In Sahih Bukhari, it is narrated that Uthman ibn Affan رضي الله عنه said the Prophet ﷺ said, “The best of you is he who learns the Quran and teaches it.” This indicates the virtue of those who study and teach the Quran.

Personal Effort in Learning and Teaching the Quran

How much time do we dedicate to learning and improving our recitation of the Quran? Whether we speak Arabic or not, whether we know how to recite it well or not, there is always room for improvement. Are we making an effort to improve our recitation? Are we learning new skills in reading the Quran? After learning, we should also teach others. Teaching can involve helping others recite, understand, or apply the Quran in their lives.

The Sunnah tells us that since the Quran is the most virtuous thing in our lives, involving ourselves in it brings us closer to Allah. Anas ibn Malik رضي الله عنه narrates that the Prophet ﷺ said, “Indeed, Allah has people from mankind.” When asked, “Who are they, O Messenger of Allah?” he replied, “The people of the Quran. They are Allah’s special folk.” This means that Allah has selected a special group of people, those engaged with the Quran, as His own.

Becoming One of the People of the Quran

Being among these people depends on how much you engage with the Quran. Reading, studying, applying it in your life—all these acts bring you closer to being counted among Allah’s special people. Even if your recitation is not perfect, doing your best and making it a regular part of your life can earn you this status.

Hadiths on the Quran as a Companion and Intercessor

In another hadith, the Prophet ﷺ said, “Allah does not punish a heart that contains the Quran.” While this hadith is considered weak, it reminds us of the transformative power of the Quran. A heart sincerely attached to the Quran, through memorization and reflection, is shielded from hypocrisy and wrongdoing.

Another narration states that the person of the Quran will be told on the Day of Judgment, “Read, ascend, and recite distinctly as you used to do in the world, for your station is by the last verse you read.” This means those who memorize the Quran and recite it regularly will ascend higher in Jannah as they recite. Each verse elevates them further.

Practical Advice for Memorization and Recitation

Parents often ask how they can make their children memorize the Quran. My advice is: start with yourself. When you go through the effort of memorizing the Quran, you appreciate the journey and can guide your child better. Never lose hope; even at an advanced age, people have successfully memorized the Quran.

Buraida narrates that the Prophet ﷺ said, “The Quran meets its companion on the Day of Resurrection when his grave breaks open in the form of a man with an altered complexion.” The Quran will say, “I am your companion, the Quran, who quenched your thirst in the midday heat and made you stay up at night.” This hadith, although weak, emphasizes the Quran’s role as a companion and intercessor for its reciters.

Traits of a Memorizer of the Quran

Ibn Mas’ud رضي الله عنه said, “A memorizer of the Quran should be known by his night when others sleep, by his day when people do not fast, by his sorrow when people rejoice, by his crying when people laugh, by his silence when people get involved, and by his submission when people behave arrogantly.” Being a person of the Quran entails embodying its values and living a life of humility, patience, and devotion.

The Virtue of Reciting with Understanding and Without Understanding

Finally, Imam Ahmad narrates that he saw the Lord of Might in a dream and asked, “My Lord, what is it that brings those who seek Your proximity closest to You?” Allah replied, “Through My speech, O Ahmad.” He asked, “With understanding or without understanding?” Allah said, “With and without understanding.” While this is not a hadith, it beautifully highlights the blessings of engaging with the Quran, whether one understands it fully or not.

We ask Allah to grant us the ability to recite and live by the Quran and to be counted among its people. May He make the Quran a source of guidance and light in our lives. Ameen.

Honoring the Guest: The Last Portion of the Hadith

Let us now shift to the next topic of discussion, which revolves around hospitality. We are studying hadith number 15 from the book of Imam Ibn Rajab, Jami’ al-Ulum wal-Hikam. The hadith in question is narrated by Abu Huraira رضي الله عنه, where the Prophet ﷺ said:

“Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him speak good or remain silent. Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him honor his neighbor. Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him honor his guest.”

The Etiquette and Duty of Honoring Guests

Imam Ibn Rajab رحمه الله begins by explaining that the third instruction of the Prophet ﷺ is to honor the guest. Honoring the guest means excelling in showing hospitality. In the two Sahihs, there is a hadith narrated by Abu Shuraih where the Prophet ﷺ said: “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should honor his guest with his jaiza.” When asked what the jaiza refers to, the Prophet ﷺ said: “It is for a day and a night.” He continued, “Hospitality is for three days, and whatever is beyond that is an act of charity.”

Hospitality in the Context of Early Islam

Imam Ibn Rajab رحمه الله elaborates on this. In the context of the time of the Prophet ﷺ, guests were often wayfarers traveling through the harsh conditions of the desert. Hospitality in such an environment was not just a sign of generosity but a necessity. Taking care of travelers ensured that they could survive their journeys. For this reason, it became an unspoken law among the Arabs, even before Islam, that travelers must be cared for.

The Time Frame of Hospitality

The first day and night of hospitality are considered the peak of honoring the guest, where the host offers the best of what they have. After that, for the next two days, the guest is served from the regular food of the household. If the guest stays longer than three days, whatever is offered is regarded as a voluntary act of charity by the host.

In modern contexts, particularly in cities where guests have access to hotels and other accommodations, this specific obligation of three days may not apply. However, the principle of showing kindness and generosity to guests remains a core Islamic value.

Balancing Hospitality and Consideration

The Prophet ﷺ also emphasized not burdening the host. He said, “It is not permissible for the guest to overstay to the point that the host falls into sin.” This could occur if the host feels compelled to provide beyond their means or begins harboring resentment due to the guest’s extended stay. It is important for both the host and the guest to be considerate of each other’s circumstances.

Overstaying one’s welcome is a serious issue. For example, if someone visits after Isha for tea but stays late into the night, this could inconvenience the host. While the host may smile outwardly, they may be silently frustrated. Being mindful of the host’s comfort and schedule is crucial for maintaining good relationships.

Hospitality Toward Muslims and Non-Muslims

Hospitality is not limited to Muslims. The Prophet ﷺ’s teachings encourage kindness to all guests, Muslim and non-Muslim alike. This reflects the universal nature of Islamic ethics.

Etiquettes for Guests and Hosts

Etiquettes for Guests

Do not visit during meal times unless specifically invited.

Do not overstay your welcome or demand special treatment.

Accept whatever is served with gratitude, and avoid commenting negatively on the food or the household arrangements.

Etiquettes for Hosts

Serve food promptly and avoid unnecessary delays.

Ensure the guest feels welcomed and comfortable.

When the guest leaves, escort them to the door and bid them farewell with warmth.

Conclusion

The Prophet ﷺ emphasized that generosity is a hallmark of true faith. He mentioned that among the highest levels in Jannah are reserved for those who combine kindness, hospitality, and devotion to Allah.

May Allah guide us to embody the noble values of hospitality and generosity in our lives. Ameen.

Q&A

The Virtues of Quranic Engagement and Hospitality