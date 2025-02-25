Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 23

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~5 minutes

Full Transcript: ~28 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the importance of performing tawbah (repentance) and clearing obligations to Allah before embarking on Hajj.

Recognize the need to reconcile with others and settle any debts prior to Hajj to enter the journey with a clear conscience.

Learn the significance of using halal earnings for Hajj and ensuring financial provision for dependents during one’s absence.

Identify qualities of good travel companions who encourage positive behavior, patience, and remembrance of Allah.

Appreciate the role of good character in travel, as taught by the Prophet Muhammad, and how travel reveals one’s true nature.

Apply the Sunnah of starting the journey with an act of charity as a way to seek Allah’s blessings.

Comprehend Islamic teachings on neighborliness, including the responsibilities of kindness, respect, and avoidance of harm.

Explore the communal responsibility to protect and support neighbors’ rights and well-being.

Reflect on how true faith manifests through acts of worship, positive interactions with others, and good character in daily life.

Class Summary

Introduction: The Significance of Hajj

The journey of Hajj is one of the most profound acts of worship in Islam, requiring both spiritual and practical preparation. Shaykh Yaser Birjas’s class on Asrar al-Hajj explores the deep etiquettes and secrets of Hajj, drawn from the classical text Mukhtasar Minhaj al-Qasideen. Here, we’ll discuss key insights on how to prepare oneself for this sacred journey, emphasizing inner readiness, good character, and fulfilling one’s responsibilities to Allah and others.

Preparing Spiritually: Tawbah and Rights Owed

1. Tawbah and Reconciling with Allah

Before embarking on Hajj, Shaykh Yaser highlights the importance of tawbah, or repentance. This goes beyond merely stopping sins; it’s about a renewed commitment to return to Allah with sincerity. Preparing spiritually means reflecting on any shortcomings in fulfilling one’s duties toward Allah and resolving to overcome them.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

2. Addressing the Rights of Others

Another crucial step is settling debts and resolving any grievances with others. Islam emphasizes that Hajj cleanses sins but does not absolve one of obligations to others. Thus, reconciling with family, friends, and neighbors is essential to enter this journey with a “clean slate.”

Preparing Practically: Provisions and Companions

1. Using Halal Earnings and Leaving Provisions for Dependents

The journey requires halal earnings, as this reflects sincerity and respect for the sanctity of Hajj. Additionally, it’s essential to leave adequate provision for family members or dependents to ensure their well-being during one’s absence.

2. Choosing Good Companions for Hajj

The choice of travel companions can deeply influence one’s experience. Shaykh Yaser advises traveling with individuals who encourage goodness, patience, and the remembrance of Allah, as these companions remind one to stay focused on worship throughout the journey.

Etiquette During the Journey

Maintaining Good Character

Hajj is a journey that can test one’s patience, especially under challenging conditions. The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, reminded believers that travel reveals one’s true character. Therefore, it is essential to demonstrate patience, kindness, and self-discipline throughout the pilgrimage.

Starting with an Act of Charity

Another Sunnah the Shaykh highlights is beginning the journey with an act of charity. Giving charity before departure reflects humility and the intention to seek blessings from Allah for the journey ahead.

Neighborliness: Reflections on Good Character

1. Rights and Responsibilities Toward Neighbors

A key theme in Shaykh Yaser’s class is the emphasis on neighborliness. The Prophet, peace be upon him, taught that true religiosity includes kindness to neighbors, treating them with respect, and refraining from any harm. Such neighborly kindness is an expression of both good character and genuine Islamic faith.

2. Community Responsibility in Maintaining Neighborly Rights

In Islamic teachings, a community collectively upholds these values, ensuring that no one is mistreated. Shaykh Yaser illustrates this through examples from the Prophet’s time, where communal correction was encouraged to address any harm done to neighbors.

Conclusion: Honoring Character in All Aspects of Life

Through these teachings, Shaykh Yaser emphasizes that the preparation for Hajj is not only about practical arrangements but is deeply tied to one’s spiritual character and relationships with others. As we strive to honor Allah in our worship, we must also honor our commitments to people around us. Whether in Hajj, in our communities, or our daily lives, true faith is reflected in patience, humility, and respect for the rights of others.

Full Transcript

Welcome Back and Prayers for Gaza

Welcome back to Ta’aseel class. Today, insha’Allah, tonight insha’Allah wa tabaraka wa ta’ala, we’re going to be talking about Asrar al-Hajj—the secrets and the etiquettes of Hajj, from the book Mukhtasar Minhaj al-Qasideen.

Before we get to the subject of Hajj, I want to make sure that we still keep in our minds and our hearts, insha’Allah wa ta’ala, our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala make it easy for them, ya Rabbil alameen.

We ask Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala to give them thabaat, ya Rabbil alameen. We ask Allah azza wa jal to alleviate their sufferings and bring peace and tranquility into their hearts and lives, ya Allah. We ask Allah to protect their livelihood, their lives, properties, children, and families.

We ask Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala to restore their lives to the best it was and better, ya Rabbil alameen. We ask Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala to remove the oppression and aggression that has been imposed upon them. We ask Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala to be there for them and grant them victory over their aggressors, ya Rabbil alameen.

Introducing the Topics of Asrar al-Hajj

As we speak about the etiquette of Hajj, Muhammad ibn Qudamah, rahimahu Allah ta’ala, addresses the last part of the five pillars of Islam. He spoke about the shahada, he spoke about iman in general, he addressed the etiquette and secret of salah, the secret of zakah and charity, the secret of fasting, and now he’s coming to discuss the etiquette and the secrets of Hajj.

Experience of Hajj

People go to Hajj—how many of you have been to Hajj so far? Raise your hand. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala accept from you and allow you to go back for Hajj, ya Rabbil alameen. And those who have never been, may Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala facilitate Hajj for you soon, ya Rabbil alameen.

When you go to Hajj, you put in a lot of effort. You commit money, time, and energy; there’s so much involved in Hajj. You’ve probably seen it: people, when they are on this sacred journey, sometimes lose themselves and their focus, especially when they’re fatigued. They may say and do things that contradict the principles of Hajj. Some people even go just for the shopping spree, looking for the best items in the market. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala accept their Hajj, ya Rabbil alameen, and forgive their shortcomings.

The Essence of Hajj

So, what is Hajj for us? What’s the essence? How should we view this journey? We’ll explore this, insha’Allah, through Imam Ibn Qudamah’s insights.

Pre-Hajj Preparations

Preparing Provisions

The first step, he says, is to make arrangements for provisions for those one must support until their return. This means preparing well before the journey. What should you start with? The first step is tawbah, repentance.

Understanding Tawbah

The Arabic term tawbah differs from the English word “repentance.” In English, repentance implies stopping a certain behavior permanently. Tawbah in Arabic implies repeatedly returning to Allah each time you make a mistake. You come back seeking forgiveness. The initial focus in tawbah is on fulfilling the rights of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. So, the first thing you need to focus on is clearing your record with Allah azza wa jal, recognizing any shortcomings in your obligations to Him.

Making Amends for Wrongs Against Others

Then, you must address your relations with other people. Imam Ibn Qudamah calls this radd al-mazalim, which is making amends for any wrongs done to others. So, after focusing on the rights of Allah, you address the rights of people: if you wronged someone, took their money, hid something from them, or inflicted harm, you must reconcile with them before you travel. If you can’t make amends directly, you can pray for them or counteract any harm by speaking well of them in the same places you may have spoken ill.

Settling Debts

Next, he advises settling any debts. Debts also involve the rights of people, but they differ slightly from the first type of rights, as they’re part of one’s engagement in society, such as borrowed money. If you plan to go for Hajj and owe someone money, you must ask for their permission. For example, you might say, “I know my debt to you is due, but I have an opportunity to go to Hajj this year. May I go, and pay you back upon my return?” If the creditor agrees, you may proceed. But if they say no, you must pay them back.

What if you have long-term debts, like a mortgage or student loans? For these, you needn’t ask permission for Hajj, as they’re not due immediately. But you should ensure your monthly payments are covered while you’re away. If you lack the funds for that, it means you don’t have the financial means, or istata’ah, to perform Hajj.

Provision for Dependents

Imam Ibn Qudamah also says that one must arrange provision for those they are financially responsible for until their return. These could include your family members—spouse, children, or elderly parents. You need to ensure they’re financially secure while you’re away. It doesn’t have to be a luxury provision, just enough to meet their regular needs.

Returning Entrusted Items

Returning any entrusted items is also essential. If someone gave you something to keep safe, such as money or keys, make sure to return it to them before leaving. If they allow you to leave it in your care, that’s fine, but the point is to fulfill all your obligations to others before going on Hajj.

The Principle Behind Preparations

The principle behind all these preparations is to settle your liabilities to Allah and people. Why? Because Hajj is meant to be transformative, wiping away sins and mistakes. However, Hajj doesn’t remove the rights you owe to others, so to come back from Hajj as if reborn, you need to reconcile fully before going.

The Significance of Hajj in the Past

In the past, people could only go to Hajj once in their lifetimes, making it a very significant event. I remember meeting elderly people in Bosnia who, even in their sixties and seventies, had never been to Mecca, though they were only a drive away. For many people, especially in the West, they might take Hajj for granted, thinking, “If I mess up this time, I’ll go again next year.” But for someone who only has one chance, they approach it with far more gravity.

Provisions for the Journey

Halal Earnings for Hajj

After discussing pre-Hajj preparations, Imam Ibn Qudamah talks about provisions for the journey. The money you use should come from a halal source. Scholars differ on whether Hajj is valid if funded by haram earnings. Some say it wouldn’t be accepted, while others say the Hajj itself may still be valid, though it would lack the same value as a Hajj funded by halal income.

Grooming Essentials

On the journey, you should take care of yourself with items like a siwak, comb, mirror, and kohl jar. Back then, kohl was also used as a form of treatment, not just beautification. Today, you could pack these essentials in a grooming kit. Take care of yourself during the journey, maintaining a clean and presentable appearance.

Charity Before the Journey

It’s also recommended to start your journey with an act of charity. Some scholars advise doing this as you’re leaving—giving a small donation at the mosque, airport, or wherever you begin your journey.

Arranging Reliable Transportation

You should also arrange reliable transportation for Hajj. In earlier times, this meant renting a camel, but today it might mean booking a flight or bus. Transparency about what you’re bringing is essential, as the Prophet emphasized clarity, even for small items.

Seeking Companions for the Journey

During the journey, seek a pious companion who loves goodness. Traveling with the right people enhances the journey, as they will remind you of prayers, support you if you falter, and encourage you to avoid mistakes. If the travel group has many people, it’s also good to appoint a leader to coordinate, handle disputes, and make organizational decisions.

Maintaining Good Character While Traveling

The Importance of Character

It’s essential to maintain good character while traveling, as travel reveals a person’s true nature. The Arabic word safar, meaning travel, comes from isfar, meaning “to reveal.” If you can maintain a good character on a challenging journey, it indicates strong character overall.

Bidding Farewell to Community

Finally, before setting out, it’s good to bid farewell to your family, friends, and community. In some cultures, communities gather to send off the pilgrims with chants and Takbirat. In Bosnia, for example, families and townspeople gather as buses leave for Hajj, chanting “Allahu Akbar.” However, in more individualistic societies, such practices are less common.

Additional Sunnah and Adhkar for Travel

Traveling on Thursday

It’s also recommended to begin a journey on a Thursday, as the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, often did so. While there’s no explicit reason given, following the Prophet’s practice whenever feasible is good.

Reciting Invocations and Adhkar

When you embark on your Hajj journey, recite the invocations for travel, mountain climbing, and other rituals. Books of jurisprudence cover these extensively, focusing on the spirit and secret of Hajj.

May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala grant us the opportunity to visit His house. We ask Allah to grant us Hajj mabroor, a righteous and accepted Hajj. Insha’Allah, we’ll stop here and continue next week. Alhamdulillahi rabbil alameen.

Neighborliness and Good Character

Introduction to Hadith on Neighborliness

We’re still studying Hadith number 15, and tonight we’ll begin by discussing neighbors. This hadith by Abu Huraira, radiyallahu anhu, states that the Prophet said: “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him speak well or remain silent. And whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him honor his neighbor. And whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him honor his guest.” This hadith encompasses three principles that we’re covering over three nights: speaking well or remaining silent, honoring neighbors, and honoring guests. Tonight, we’ll focus on the neighbors.

Prohibition of Harming Neighbors

The second part of the hadith commands believers to be generous to their neighbors. In some narrations, this is expressed as refraining from harming neighbors. Harming people in general is forbidden, but for neighbors, the prohibition is even more severe.

Seriousness of Neighborly Betrayal

In Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim, it’s reported that the Prophet was asked about the most serious sins, and he replied that associating others with Allah, killing one’s children out of poverty, and committing adultery with a neighbor’s wife are among the gravest sins. Here, the word halilah refers to the female of a neighbor—whether a wife, daughter, or relative. Adultery is sinful, but betraying a neighbor’s trust in this way compounds the sin further.

The Importance of Aligning Religiosity with Good Character

The Prophet warned that one’s ibadah (acts of worship) may be worthless if they harm their neighbors. In one instance, he was informed of a woman who prayed at night and fasted during the day but was known to harm her neighbors with her sharp tongue. The Prophet said, “There is no good in her; she is in the fire.” In contrast, he spoke of another woman who only performed the obligatory prayers and fasted in Ramadan, but she did not harm others. The Prophet said, “She is in Paradise.”

The Prophet’s teaching highlights the importance of aligning religiosity with good character, as acts of worship should enhance, not detract from, one’s interactions with others.

Community Responsibility in Addressing Harm

Once, a man complained to the Prophet about his neighbor’s harm. The Prophet advised him to place his belongings outside in the street. As people passed by, they asked why, and he explained his neighbor’s mistreatment. Eventually, the community condemned the neighbor until he begged the man to return his belongings, promising not to harm him again. This incident illustrates a form of communal correction for harmful behavior.

Islamic Teachings on Treating Neighbors Well

Qur’anic Command to Be Good to Neighbors

Islam emphasizes treating neighbors well, and Allah commands believers in the Qur’an to be good to parents, relatives, orphans, the poor, and neighbors, whether they are Muslim or non-Muslim. Islamic scholars have identified three types of neighbors: those with one right (non-Muslim neighbors who are unrelated), those with two rights (Muslim neighbors), and those with three rights (Muslim relatives who are neighbors).

Prioritizing Neighbors According to Rights

If you have two neighbors of equal rights, the Prophet advised giving preference to the one whose door is closest to you. Scholars suggest that the limits of one’s neighborhood extend to around forty houses in every direction, though this may vary.

The Role of HOAs and Community in Maintaining Neighborly Rights

As we move forward, may we honor our neighbors in all aspects, recognizing the rights they hold upon us.

Insha’Allah, we’ll continue next week with more on neighbors and also discuss generosity toward guests.

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.