Connecting With My Quran: A Pre-Ramadan Series – [Part IV] Building a Quranic Home

Building a Qur’anic Home

This section will share a range of useful tools to help us build a strong foundation of Islam within our homes through our connection with the Qur’an.

The Prophet said: “The example of a home in which Allah is remembered and the example of a home in which Allah is not remembered is just like comparing the living and the dead.” [Muslim]

Remembrance can be found in many forms: 1) the heart, 2) the tongue, 3) through prayer, 4) recitation of the Qur’an, 5) memorizing prophetic adhkār and reciting them at their appropriate times, 6) discussing Islamic issues, and 7) reading Islamic material. These are practices that should be done on a consistent basis, such that the Angels will come to the home and bring Allah’s Blessings.

Our homes should be occupied with daily and consistent recitations of the Qur’an. Starting the morning and ending the evening with the remembrance of Allah will allow our homes to be filled with blessings and ensure that all the occupants are protected from evil. The Messenger of Allah said:

“Recite Sūrah al-Baqarah in your houses, for the Shayṭān does not enter a house in which Sūrah al-Baqarah is recited.” [Muslim 780]

He also said:

“When you go to your bed, recite Āyah al-Kursī: ‘Allah! There is no god but Him, the Ever-Living, the One Who Sustains and Protects all that exists’, to the end, for then there will remain over you a guardian from Allah, and Satan will not come near you until morning.” [Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 183]

There are also a myriad of examples showing the kindness of the Prophet and the good treatment that he displayed toward his family members, all of which we should try to emulate. He was affectionate and playful with his wives and children, and would always give a helping hand with household chores to ease the burden of his wives. Following his example will bring tranquility to the household and help to truly make it an abode of rest. Having good character is an essential part of our faith and embodies the teachings of the Qur’an.

Furthermore, having a strong love for the Qur’an can help to build a resilient and loving domestic sphere. Teaching and learning the Qur’an in the company of our family members is a stepping stone to forming a closer bond with them in a faith-affirming manner.

“Recite the Qur’an exceptionally within your houses. For certainly, the house in which the Qur’an is not recited is decreased in goodness.” [al-Afrād by al-Dāraquṭnī] “When Anas would complete a reading of the Qur’an, he would gather his children and family and then supplicate for them.” [al-Dārimī, no. 560] “The house in which the Qur’an is recited is visible to the inhabitants of Heaven” [al- Bayhaqī, no. 1829]

May Allah allow our homes to be filled with the love and teachings of the Qur’an. Āmīn!

Qur’anic Supplications

Undoubtedly, making duʿā’ (supplication) is one of the believer’s best tools for changing what Allah has already decreed.

To accept one’s fate and submit to what Allah has ordained (i.e. the good and the bad elements of one’s divine decree) has tremendous merit. Nevertheless, this is not to be used as a reason to forego offering daily supplications to one’s Creator, as the hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad inform us of the power that duʿā’ can have. As such, this section encompasses a series of powerful Quranic prayers which can provide guidance and support within our lives.

It is through the power of supplications that we are able to avoid any hardship or evil, and to ultimately replace it with ease for any difficult task that Allah has currently written for us. It is because we offer supplications and perform good deeds that our endpoints and destinations can be altered. The duʿā’ is one the simplest acts that a believer can make to communicate and establish a connection with his or her Creator. In the Qur’an, Allah says,

“When My servants ask you about Me, (tell them), ‘I am really close to them, I listen to the prayer of each supplicant when he invokes Me.’” [Sūrah al-Baqarah: 2;186]

In the Qur’an, there are forty duʿā’s which were revealed that begin with the Arabic word rabbanā (a vocative address which means, “O our Lord”). The verse then continues by asking Allah for something – forgiveness, wealth, success, prosperity, protection, safety, victory etc. Collectively these are known as the 40 “rabbanā duʿā’s” of the Qur’an and are some of the best Qur’anic duʿā’s a person can learn, memorize, and recite. Many of these Quranic entreaties were made by the Prophets during the most challenging of times and can serve as an inspiration for us.

Making duʿā’ is an affirmation of one’s faith in Allah . We make duʿā’ to Allah for all our needs, wants, and desires. Turning to Him via our direct and personal duʿā’ strengthens our relationship with Him, Who is the Rabb (Lord) of this world. Only Allah has the power to respond to our duʿā’, and He will surely respond to it in the best way possible. Sometimes we may see that our duʿā’ is answered, while in other cases we may fall into despair when it is not. But Allah is merciful and His Wisdom is limitless.

“Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.” [Surah al-Baqarah: 2;201]

“Our Lord! Forgive me, my parents, and the believers on the Day when the Judgement will come to pass.” [Surah Ibrāhīm: 14;41]

“Our Lord! Bless us with spouses and offspring who will be the joy of our hearts, and make us models for the righteous.” [Surah al-Furqān: 74]

May Allah provide us with the facilitation to call out to Him regularly through prayers and supplications. Āmīn!

[This article is an extract from the book 365 Tips To Help You Connect With The Qur’an as submitted by the author]

