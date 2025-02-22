Connecting With My Quran: A Pre-Ramadan Series – [Part III] The Prophet’s Quranic Connection And Ours

[Connecting With My Quran is a MuslimMatters pre-Ramadan series to help set the foundation for building your relationship with the Quran, as we get closer to Ramadan inshaAllah]

The Prophet’s Qur’anic Connection

The Qur’an was revealed to the best members of humankind, who were none other than the Prophets. Throughout the Qur’an, there are continuous references made to the Prophet Muhammad , and he is directly addressed on several occasions by Allah . Whenever we recite the Qur’an, it should cause us to pause and reflect upon the relationship between the Prophet Muhammad and Allah .

It is imperative for us to recall that the very same words that we recite from the Qur’an were also recited by the Prophet Muhammad .

Not only was the Qur’an revealed to the Prophet Muhammad , it was also preserved by his Companions and subsequent generations of Muslims up until the present day. The Qur’an was revealed in stages over a period of 23 years. During this timeframe, the Prophet Muhammad memorized the Qur’an, recited it, and communicated the key teachings of the Qur’an to his Companions.

This section aims to highlight the close Qur’anic connection that the Prophet Muhammad had. Whenever the Prophet Muhammad would recite a verse of fear, he would seek the refuge of Allah . Whenever he would come across a verse of mercy, he would ask for it and whenever he would come to a verse extolling Allah’s Freedom from any deficiency, he would ask Allah to shower him with wellness and security. In addition, he was the walking and speaking example of the Qur’an. His actions embodied the teachings of the Qur’an, for he truly lived by its teachings throughout his life.

The Prophet used to recite in a slow and measured pace, such that the sūrah would end up lasting longer than another sūrah of greater length. Furthermore, he would sometimes repeat a single āyah during the night prayer until the break of dawn.

It is mentioned in Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī that Qatādah said: “I asked Anas about the recitation of the Prophet , and he said: ‘He used to elongate the long vowels (mudūd). For the night prayers, sometimes Allah’s Messenger would recite quietly, while in other times he would recite aloud. And sometimes he would lengthen the prayer while in other times he would shorten it.’”

We should regularly contemplate upon our own current connection with the Qur’an.

Whenever we recite the Qur’an, do the recited words penetrate our hearts? Whenever we listen to the Qur’an, do we actually feel solace? The bottom line is that if we are not emotionally moved and affected by the words of the Qur’an, then we need to exert our best efforts to learn and comprehend the meanings of the Qur’an.

May Allah allow us to develop a strong connection with the Qur’an just as the Prophet did. Āmīn!

ʿĀ’ishah said: “His character was the Qur’an” [Muslim 746] The Prophet Muhammad said, “The best of you are those who learn the Qur’an and teach it” [al-Bukhārī, no. 5027; al-Tirmidhī, no. 2909] “One of the Companions said, ‘I saw the Messenger of Allah and he was reciting the Qur’an in prayer – his chest sounded like boiling water due to [him] crying’” [Ibn Ḥibbān, no.753]

Our Qur’anic Connection

The art of reciting the Qur’an is one dimension of following Allah’s Religion, but effectively integrating its teachings into our daily lives is another vital aspect. To achieve the latter, it is crucial to first gain a profound understanding of the Qur’an’s message. It is not merely a set of rules and facts; instead, it constitutes a profound guide and blueprint for nurturing faith, improving one’s spirituality and ensuring that one gains solace during life’s challenges.

This section aims to share some key strategies for how we can implement this golden Quranic imperative into our actions. The practical aspects of the Qur’an are far greater than simply reciting or memorizing it. Integrating the Qur’an into our daily life cycles is crucial because it provides guidance, wisdom, and solace in every single aspect of existence imaginable. In sum, it provides us with the means needed to navigate challenges, seek justice in its social and moral forms, and maintain a strong connection with Allah .

The Qur’an is a spiritual reminder, source of guidance, shining light, mercy, cure, warning, and glad tidings for the believers. These are all the constituent elements required for a happy, meaningful, and successful life both in this temporal world and the Hereafter. On the other hand, worldly pleasures have a time limit; they only cover our sadness for a short period of time. They become depleted at a relatively fast pace and are in constant need of being refilled. When you seek spiritual proximity to Allah through a daily connection with the Qur’an, the happiness and tranquility you experience in your life bears genuine value and is long-lasting. It is not limited by any time restrictions or the bounds of this world. Instead, you are able to carry this feeling with you in your heart, regardless of where you go. The Qur’an is the best therapy for your soul, for it enriches your heart and brings it back to life.

Making the Qur’an a focal part of your everyday is imperative, even if it happens to be just one verse a day. Recite it, revise its meanings, reflect on it, give your best effort to memorize it, and live it through your practical life. By doing so, you will truly feel alive, because your heart will be rejuvenated. Your īmān (faith) will increase, and your worldly reservations will shrink away. The journey to fulfilling an act of ʿibādah (worship) requires patience and effort. At first, we may feel a sense of heaviness as our hearts struggle to push away from all the worldly excuses and obstacles that come up to stop us from performing it. But once you are inside the plane and zone of ʿibādah, you will feel raḥmah (mercy), tranquillity, and your heart will soften towards your Lord. You will surely taste the sweetness of faith.

May Allah enable us to implement the teachings of the Qur’an and bring them into our lives through our character and dealings with others. Āmīn!

[This article is an extract from the book 365 Tips To Help You Connect With The Qur’an as submitted by the author]

