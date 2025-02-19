Connecting With My Quran: A Pre-Ramadan Series – [Part II] Reciting, Reflecting, And Understanding The Quran

[Connecting With My Quran is a MuslimMatters pre-Ramadan series to help set the foundation for building your relationship with the Quran, as we get closer to Ramadan inshaAllah. Read Part 1 here]

Reading and reciting the Qur’an

Reading and reciting the Qur’an is the primary means of communication with Allah . It also cleanses our hearts and helps us become good Muslims specifically, and good human beings in general. This means that if we are not reading the Qur’an on a regular basis, we are certainly jeopardizing our success in this world and the Hereafter.

Despite our hectic routines, we should always strive to make some time for the Qur’an. Even if it is one verse, a rukūʿ, or a single page, strive to make a constant attempt to maintain your daily connection with Allah’s Book by reading and reciting it.

Reciting the Qur’an on a daily basis brings forth excellent rewards for the person who recites it. Even reciting a single letter of the Qur’an carries immense rewards. Yes! You read that right: you need not read one sūrah, one āyah, or one word; in actual fact, you will start accruing the award for the recitation of each letter from the Qur’an’s verses.

ʿĀ’ishah reported on the authority of the Messenger of Allah , “Whoever recites a letter from Allah’s Book, then he receives the reward from it and the award of ten the like of it. I do not say that Alif Lām Mīm is a letter, but Alif is a letter, Lām is a letter, and Mīm is a letter.” [al-Tirmidhī, Vol. 5, Book 42, Hadith 291]

The Qur’an contains numerous verses that provide contentment and assistance when recited. Reciting such verses in times of difficulty and stress will provide relief and strength such that one will have the moral strength to face and overcome the world’s problems and challenges. Additionally, reciting the Qur’an every day will alleviate oneself of any worries and unnecessary stress and amplify their will to fight against any obstacle in their path to upholding the true faith. The Qur’an is the spring of the believer, just as rainfall is the spring of the Earth. The Messenger of Allah also used to recite the Qur’an as a form of medication.

When he was ill, he would recite the Qur’an on himself, as was narrated by ʿĀ’ishah . By reciting the Qur’an daily, the love of Allah increases at a commensurate level. Because everything written in the Qur’an is directly from Allah , this naturally means that reciting His Words and following His given Orders regularly will bring us closer to Him and provide a strong foundation for us to enter Paradise. It is for this very reason that the believers attain their inner peace and solace through remembering Allah . In addition, the best form of remembrance is reading the Qur’an. Every verse in the Qur’an serves as a special form of dhikr (remembrance) of the divine. But not every dhikr serves as Qur’an. With inner peace, you will not face any complications towards managing the crisis of this testing world.

May Allah enable us to read and recite the Qur’an with sincerity and deep understanding. Āmīn!

It will be said to the companion of the Qur’an, as narrated in an authentic hadith: “Recite and rise in status as you used to recite in this world, and your position will be at the last verse you recite.” [Abū Dāwūd and al-Tirmidhī]

“and recite the Qur’an clearly with tartīl (in a distinct and measured tone)” [Surah al-Muzzammil; 73:4]

Reflecting upon the Qur’an

One of the miracles observed when reflecting upon the sacred Quranic text is that the reciter often finds that it is as if Allah delivers to them the exact solutions to their current problems in life, that is, by making them reflect upon the very verses that provide the answers that they are currently seeking.

For many Muslims in the world, it is unfortunate to find that the greatest barrier between soulful, contemplative, and insightful reflection upon the Qur’an is their ignorance of the Arabic language. Because they cannot understand the words of the Qur’an directly, they need translations to understand it; even though the blessed Arabic words of the Qur’an have a soothing effect on their souls when they recite it in a spirited and melodious tone, they are unable to reach a higher level of contemplation owing to the language barrier.

But at this point, one might ask: “Why do I even need to contemplate upon the Qur’an? Is it not sufficient that I am acting upon the primary obligations of Islam?” The answer to this query is that pondering upon the Qur’an increases one’s faith, allows one to attain spiritual proximity to Allah , and allows a believer to develop an inner eye through which they are able to see the reality of things – clearly and truly – as they really are.

They can ultimately identify and understand the inner realities of life, and the definite causes of events that occur around the world, that is, in a much clearer way than those Muslims who fail to recite and ponder upon the Qur’an. One of the sweetest fruits of pondering deeply upon the Qur’an – especially when one recites it during the voluntary late-night prayer of tahajjud, is the trembling and softening of the heart that is then accompanied by hot tears that gush forth from the eyes; such a process causes the reciter to feel incredibly close to Allah via a deeply moving emotional sensation, as well as an enormously gratifying spiritual experience that cannot be adequately described in words!

To sum it up in another way, pondering effectively upon the Qur’an enables some of its verses to come alive, such that it becomes as if you can see them right before your eyes, especially the graphically described scenes of the burning torments of the Hellfire, or the blissful descriptions of the blessings of Paradise.

May Allah allow us to truly reflect upon the Qur’an and become better Muslims. Āmīn!

“Allah said, ‘Then do they not reflect upon the Qur’an, or are there locks upon (their) hearts?’” [Surah Muhammad; 47;24]

Umm Salamah reported:

“The Prophet Muhammad would break down his recitation of Sūrah al-Fātiḥah and would pause at the end of each āyah.” [Abū Dāwūd 4001]

Understanding the Qur’an

Understanding the Qur’an is vital, since that is how we can internalize its meanings, laws, and goals, while also applying its teachings in one’s practical life by contemplating upon the verses and trying to understand them through the general context of the chapters. When we truly attempt to comprehend the Qur’an, our connection with Allah deepens and our hearts become more spiritually engaged.

This section aims to illustrate the importance of understanding Allah’s Words. It is insufficient for us to simply recite or memorize the sacred Book. To have a deep and fulfilling connection with the Qur’an, we must make a sincere attempt to learn the Arabic language – focusing on its syntax and general vocabulary as much as possible – and try to understand the key themes and messages found within Allah’s Book.

One can truly apply the teachings of the Qur’an better when one tries to understand it and ponder on its meanings. Abū ʿAbd al-Raḥmān al-Sulamī said, “We were informed by those who used to teach us the Qur’an, namely ʿUthmān ibn ʿAffān, Ibn Masʿūd, and others, that they would learn ten verses at a time from the Prophet and they would not go beyond them until they had learnt the knowledge and practical teachings ingrained within them. They ultimately said, ‘As such, we learnt the Qur’an along with its knowledge and application at the same time.’”

By the same token, a person can incorporate some time in their daily schedule to read the Qur’an in its original Arabic as well as its translation in whichever language he feels comfortable with and then continue underlining the verses which he could incorporate or include in his or her life. That would be a very effective way of applying the knowledge of the Qur’an in one’s life. But unfortunately, people currently are of the supposition that they have fulfilled the rights of the Qur’an by reading it without even understanding the real purpose of its revelation to begin with. It is a huge loss to spend our entire lives without making any sincere effort to understand the true message of the Qur’an by not giving its original language its due right.

May Allah allow us all to truly make an effort to understand the meanings of the Qur’an. Āmīn!

“And We have certainly made the Qur’an easy to remember. So is there anyone who will be mindful?” [Surah al-Qamar; 54;40]

[This article is an extract from the book 365 Tips To Help You Connect With The Qur’an as submitted by the author]

