[Podcast] “Trump May Be the Lesser of Two Evils” | Ustadh Mobeen Vaid

American election day is tomorrow, November 5th, and Muslim Americans have a lot to think about when it comes to voting this year!

In this podcast, Ustadh Mobeen Vaid and MuslimMatters Executive Director Siraaj Muhammad discuss the shifting political landscape for Muslim-American voters. As frustrations with the Democratic Party’s stance on Gaza lead to increased support for third-party candidates and even Donald Trump, Muslim American voters must grapple with multiple factors in their voting decisions.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

They examine recent polling data, endorsements from Somali community leaders, and challenges facing Kamala Harris’s campaign among Muslims. Ustadh Mobeen offers insights into the moral and strategic considerations for Muslim voters navigating difficult choices this election season.

Ustadh Mobeen Vaid (MA Islamic Studies, Hartford Seminary) is a Muslim public intellectual and writer who focuses on how traditional Islamic frames of thinking intersect the modern world. He has authored a number of pieces on Islamic sexual and gender norms, including Can Islam Accommodate Homosexual Acts? Qur’anic Revisionism and the Case of Scott Kugle (MuslimMatters, 2017). Along with MuslimMatters, his other articles can be found on his Substack website Occasional Reflections.

Related: