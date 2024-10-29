[Podcast] Muslims and Disability: A Way Forward | Sa’diyyah Nesar

Are Muslims fulfilling our obligations to fellow believers who live with disability? Are our masaajid, Islamic centers, and communities welcome and accessible? How can we do better to serve Muslims living with disability? Zainab bint Younus speaks to Sa’diyyah Nesar about her experiences as a Muslim living with disability, and what the Muslim Ummah needs to know to serve Muslims with disability better.

This episode is necessary for all community workers to listen to, and for community members to be aware of, in order to be a part of the solution. Making our masaajid accessible and welcoming is important for every community that seeks to live in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (sallAllahu ‘alayhi wa sallam).

Sa’diyya Nesar is a TEDx speaker, poet, and author. Born with muscular myopathy, her work delves on her life with physical disabilities, and deriving strength from adversities. She previously received her Bachelors in English Language & Literature from Hong Kong University and pursued her Islamic studies at Cambridge Islamic College. She is actively engaged in Hong Kong’s Muslim community spaces.

