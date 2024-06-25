#Islam
Podcast: Love in the Era of Da’wah | Imam Mahad & Ustadha Safiya
Imam Mahad Qamar and Ustadha Safiyah Ravat are the ultimate Muslim power couple, mashaAllah – a married couple who formally studied Arabic & Islamic studies, graduating from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, and going on to establish Suhbah Institute in Houston, Texas.
Join us on this episode to learn all about how they embarked on this epic journey of marriage and da’wah together, their work in marriage counseling and college chaplaincy, & striking a healthy work-life-da’wah balance as a family.
Mahad Qamar and Safiya Ravat are an American couple from Houston, Texas – of Pakistani (Mahad) and South African (Safiya) heritage.
Mahad and Safiya began their Islamic Studies journey in 2008 under Shaykh Isam Rajab at Arees Institute, and continued on to attend the Bayyinah Dream Arabic Program. They then pursued their Bachelor’s degrees in Islamic Fiqh and Usul al Fiqh (Islamic Law and Jurisprudence) from the International Islamic University of Malaysia and finally completed their Master’s in Pastoral Counseling in Marriage and Family Therapy. Safiya also holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Houston. Mahad and Safiya are currently the lead instructors at the Suhbah Seminary, pre marital training facilitators for Suhbah’s Strong Couples program, and will serve as the inaugural Chaplains at the University of Houston’s Muslim Students Association.
Podcast: Love in the Era of Da'wah | Imam Mahad & Ustadha Safiya
