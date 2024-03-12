A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series – [Juz 2] “I Am Near”

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters reached out to our regular (and not-so-regular) crew of writers asking them to share their reflections on various ayahs/surahs of the Quran, ideally with a focus on a specific juz – those that may have impacted them in some specific way or have influenced how they approach both life and deen. While some contributors are well-versed in at least part of the Quranic Sciences, not all necessarily are, but reflect on their choices as a way of illustrating that our Holy Book is approachable from various human perspectives.

“I Am Near”

by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan

There is one verse in the Qur’an that pulls on my heart more than any other. It does not matter how many times I read it or hear its melodious recitation. Even when I hear a scholar delve deep into its meaning and linguistic beauty, I cannot but find my heart completely enthralled and attached to its Owner. I cannot but smile at how truly Caring and Loving my Rabb, Allah (azza wa jal) is.

I love this verse so much that as I planned the first draft of my first book, Ramadan Reflections, I knew it had to be included within its pages. For this verse, with its beautiful preserved words that belong to a most Merciful Creator, is a light for what can often feel like a dark world. They are the compass in which we can navigate this confusing experience called life.

Allow me to introduce you to the words of Allah found in ayah 186 of Surah Baqarah. Allah says:

“And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me. So let them respond to Me [by obedience] and believe in Me that they may be [rightly] guided.” [Surah Al-Baqarah: 2;186]

In my book, Ramadan Reflections, I wrote:

“When the Prophet was asked by his people about all types of matters – from questions about the crescent moon in verse 189 in Surah Baqarah to a question about the sacred months in verse 217 – Allah would respond through revelation upon Muhammad with ‘Qul’, meaning ‘Tell them’, followed by the answer. However, the verse quoted above is different. In this verse, there is a linguistic beauty in how Allah responds. He (azza wa jal) says, ‘When My servants ask you about Me, I am near.’ ‘Qul’ meaning ‘Tell them’ is removed, linguistically removing Muhammad from the response just as he is removed from the direct intimate connection experienced between servant and Lord in du’a. There is no intermediary. We have a direct line to Allah .”

Not only is Allah in this verse, telling us that He is near. By making it stand out linguistically, He proves to all of us that we must hold this to be ever so true. He wants us to know this is an absolute fact. Linguistically it is so and in reality, Ar-Raheem –The Especially Merciful- wants us to know it is so. This makes my heart swell. The way I see it is that my Lord wants, yes wants, me to know He is near. In the midst of my trials and challenges, He does not want me to ever doubt. When Shaytaan whispers uncertainties in my ear, my Rabb does not want me to ever question. When tests leave me feeling unrooted, Allah wants me to feel grounded. My Lord cares about me so much that He wants for me to feel safe and secure as I traverse this journey called life. He wants me, as an individual slave, to know He is near.

Through such simple words with a profound depth of linguistic beauty, preserved in the Qur’an from the moment it was revealed to the Prophet through the Angel Jibreel until the end of time – we learn that we have a Creator who is so Attentively Merciful towards us that He wants our souls to be in a state of complete wellbeing – emotionally, mentally and spiritually. And what greater way for us to be truly well than to know with surety that we are not alone and will never be alone? For He is Near.

With this knowledge, I am able to stand that little bit taller, knowing He is with me; close. With this knowledge, I need not anxiously wonder how I’ll get through the difficulties of my future because I know He is with me; ever so close. With this knowledge, I continue my striving as an imperfect soul upon an imperfect journey, knowing despite my imperfections and flaws, He is with me in ways that I will never truly be able to comprehend.

My Lord who created me knew before I was in the womb of my mother that I needed to know “I am Near.” This applies to all of us. Rabbul ‘Alameen has left no room for us to ever doubt His Closeness. He wants us to feel aided and protected during our brief encounter in this world. He is Ar-Rahmaan, Al Wadood. If this is a glimpse of His Care for us in this dunya, then I can only ponder on His Mercy that awaits us in the akhirah.

