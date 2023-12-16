Podcast [Man 2 Man]: Da’wah Deconstructed | Fahad Tasleem

Irtiza Hasan, podcast host of MuslimMatters’ Man 2 Man show, chats with Shaykh Fahad Tasleem about all things da’wah: best practices of da’wah in the West, strategies for sharing Islam, and navigating the tricky dynamics of engaging in da’wah with the opposite gender. For anyone already involved in da’wah, or finding themselves unexpectedly talking about Islam with non-Muslims, this episode is a must-listen!

Shaykh Fahad Tasleem is a research fellow and instructor at The Sapience Institute. He is the author of the book, “No Doubt: Finding Certainty in an Age of Uncertainty“. He holds a BA in Economics from Michigan State University, an MSc in Business from the University of Southern California and Graduate Studies in Middle Eastern Studies with a focus on Islamic Theology from the University of Texas at Austin. Fahad is a student, researcher teacher of various Islamic sciences and is currently pursuing his Phd in Islamic Thought from the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

