Podcast: What Do We Need to Know About Palestine?

Muhammad Abu Zaghrouta of the Palestinian Youth Movement speaks to Zainab bint Younus about the most important things to know about what’s happening in Gaza and Palestine today, and what action items we can undertake to help.

Muhammad Abu Zaghrouta is an activist, whose parents are from Gaza and whose family members remain in Gaza today.

Summary:

Know that the context of Gaza today is based on a 75-year-old history of violent occupation, displacement, and colonization

Gaza has been under siege as an open air prison for 16 years – an example of Israel’s crimes against humanity and breaking of international law

Follow accurate resources for information on Gaza and Palestine (see here)

Be aware of major Israeli propaganda points that have been debunked (the ‘beheaded babies’ myth, rape of Israeli women myth)

Support Palestine in every way you can: du’a, donations, grassroots activism, community connections, protests, open house educational events

Do not lose hope in Allah’s Might and Power!

