#Current Affairs
Podcast: What Do We Need to Know About Palestine?
Muhammad Abu Zaghrouta of the Palestinian Youth Movement speaks to Zainab bint Younus about the most important things to know about what’s happening in Gaza and Palestine today, and what action items we can undertake to help.
Muhammad Abu Zaghrouta is an activist, whose parents are from Gaza and whose family members remain in Gaza today.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Summary:
- Know that the context of Gaza today is based on a 75-year-old history of violent occupation, displacement, and colonization
- Gaza has been under siege as an open air prison for 16 years – an example of Israel’s crimes against humanity and breaking of international law
- Follow accurate resources for information on Gaza and Palestine (see here)
- Be aware of major Israeli propaganda points that have been debunked (the ‘beheaded babies’ myth, rape of Israeli women myth)
- Support Palestine in every way you can: du’a, donations, grassroots activism, community connections, protests, open house educational events
- Do not lose hope in Allah’s Might and Power!
Related:
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Podcast: What Do We Need to Know About Palestine?
Palestine: Reflecting, Responding, and Moving Forward
Khutbah Notes: Palestine Solidarity
What Can I Do To Help Gaza?
So You Want To Wear Niqab? Top Tips To Getting Started
Khutbah Notes: Palestine Solidarity
Podcast [Man 2 Man]: Fatherhood, Mental Health, & What No One Tells Dads
Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Abasa
Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah An-Nasr
The Best Send Off : Prepare Your Loved Ones For The Journey To Allah
IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
Trending
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Perpetual Outsiders: Accounts Of The History Of Islam In The Indian Subcontinent
-
#Islam1 month ago
Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Al-Asr
-
#Islam1 day ago
Khutbah Notes: Palestine Solidarity
-
#Life2 weeks ago
Podcast [Man 2 Man]: Fatherhood, Mental Health, & What No One Tells Dads