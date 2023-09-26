Podcast [Man 2 Man]: Fatherhood, Mental Health, & What No One Tells Dads

The Man 2 Man Podcast has Faizan Majid join us to discuss his work as a Licensed Professional Counselor and breaking down stigma about mental health, especially with the Muslim community. Brother Faizan shares how counseling can be a valuable tool for Muslim men and boys, the unspoken barriers around mental health, and how Muslim families can improve their emotional well-being to grow into healthier, stronger communities.

Faizan Majid is a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate (BS, Psychology, Biology Minor and Master of Education in Counseling — University of Houston). Faizan’s theoretical training includes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Positive Psychology. His areas of focus include anxiety, depression, family conflict, grief/ loss, trauma and stress management. He enjoys working with youth initiatives and is now focusing more on mental health initiatives in the Muslim community. During his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, baking, and video/board games.

