Connect with us

#Islam

[Podcast] The Qur’an Demystified: Qira’aat, Tajweed, & Healing

Published

Have you always found Tajweed to be mind-numbingly boring and dry? Are you confused by the concept of the Qir’aaat (variant recitations)? And can the Qur’an really heal a broken heart and bring peace to one’s life? Shaykha Saaima Yacoob, a renowned scholar of the sciences of tajweed and qir’aat, speaks to Zainab bint Younus to demystify some of the Qur’anic sciences, and to share her own deeply personal journey with the Qur’an. By the end of this episode, you’ll find yourself beginning your own love story with the Qur’an!

Shaykha Saaima Yacoob holds multiple ijazahs in Tajweed and the Variant Readings of the Quran (Qiraat), and also holds a Master’s in Education with a concentration in Curriculum and Instruction from George Mason University. She is the lead at Recite With Love, through which she offers classes teaching Tajwid and Qira’at, along with publishing beneficial works.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related:

Memorizing the Book of Allah: Interview with Ustadhah Kareema Czerepinski

[Man2Man Podcast] Sweetness and Success with the Qur’an

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending