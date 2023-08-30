[Podcast] Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah

With school starting for the year, Muslim parents are likely to find themselves rethinking what the best educational options for their children are. Keeping in mind faith, academics, and practicalities, what can Muslim parents really do for their kids’ educational and spiritual well-being?

Omar Abdul Fatah, a BC-certified teacher, sits down with Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan to discuss the different options Muslim families have for their children’s education. Comparing and contrasting public school, Islamic school, and homeschooling, brother Omar offers a new alternative to traditional homeschooling for Muslim families.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

If you’ve wondered what options exist outside of traditional education tracks, tune into this episode and explore a whole new perspective!

Omar Abdul Fatah is a BC Certified teacher who has taught in Canada and abroad. He started his career teaching English in Japan before moving back to Canada to eventually join the Surrey school district as a high school teacher. After leaving the public school system, Br. Omar joined a local Muslim school where he helped establish a grade 8 and 9 program. He is currently the founder and president of QLM Learning, a distance learning support program for Muslim grade 4 to 12 students in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia.

Related: