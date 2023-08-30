Connect with us

[Podcast] Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah

With school starting for the year, Muslim parents are likely to find themselves rethinking what the best educational options for their children are. Keeping in mind faith, academics, and practicalities, what can Muslim parents really do for their kids’ educational and spiritual well-being?

Omar Abdul Fatah, a BC-certified teacher, sits down with Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan to discuss the different options Muslim families have for their children’s education. Comparing and contrasting public school, Islamic school, and homeschooling, brother Omar offers a new alternative to traditional homeschooling for Muslim families.

If you’ve wondered what options exist outside of traditional education tracks, tune into this episode and explore a whole new perspective!

 

Omar Abdul Fatah is a BC Certified teacher who has taught in Canada and abroad. He started his career teaching English in Japan before moving back to Canada to eventually join the Surrey school district as a high school teacher. After leaving the public school system, Br. Omar joined a local Muslim school where he helped establish a grade 8 and 9 program. He is currently the founder and president of QLM Learning, a distance learning support program for Muslim grade 4 to 12 students in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia.

 

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

  1. musafir

    August 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM

    Jazakallah Khair for brining br Omar back. Would love to see a similar conversation from a US based homeschooling expert such as Sarah Gowayed who can shed light of the various options we’ve here. The

