Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Al Muzzammil

This is a continuation of a series on the structure and organization of the Quran (though this piece should have been released first, many factors did not allow for it. I am sorry). The goal is to help the reader appreciate the amazing coherence of Allah’s word and dismantle the myth of the “random” and “unorganized” Quran.

سُورَة المُزَّمِّل

Sūrat al-Muzzammil

Sūrat al-Muzzammil (The Wrapped Up One), is one of the earliest revealed suwar in the Quran. Scholars generally agree that the first 19 āyāt were revealed in Makkah, but the final āyah has a couple of differing opinions concerning it. Some say it was a later Makkan revelation, while others – based on the subject matter – are of the opinion that it was revealed in Madinah . It is a relatively short sūrah most known for its injunction to pray in the middle of the night (known as qiyām al-layl). Viewed overall, it appears to be organized in a ring structure.

A – Dedicate yourself to prayer at night (1-8) B – Trust yourself to Allah ﷻ or face the consequences (9-19) A’ – Prayer at night can be difficult (20)

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Each of these sections can further be broken down into their own individual ring structures.

[A] – Dedicate yourself to prayer at night

C – O you wrapped up in clothes (1) stand at night [to pray], except for a little – (2) Half of it – or make it a little less (3) Or make it a little more, D – and recite the Quran clearly in a distinct and measured tone. (4) E – We are going to send upon you a weighty revelation. (5) F – Truly, worship in the night is more impactful and suitable for recitation. (6) E’ – Surely, in daytime, you have a lengthy work to do. (7) D’ – And remember the name of your Lord C’ – and devote yourself to Him wholeheartedly. (8)

Connections

[C]/[C’] – The sūrah begins with Allah ﷻ commanding the Messenger ﷺ to pray in the middle of the night when he can be alone, without distraction. The section ends with Allah ﷻ telling the Messenger ﷺ to devote himself to Allah ﷻ, wholeheartedly. What better time to focus on Allah ﷻ than at night when all obligations to people are on hold?

[D]/[D’] – This section begins with the command to recite Quran and ends with the command to “remember the name of your Lord”. What better way to mention Allah ﷻ than with the Quran?

[E]/[E’] – Allah ﷻ says He sent down a “weighty revelation” upon the Messenger ﷺ. The information and news the Messenger ﷺ learns through this revelation is what keeps him busy all day long.

[F] – This entire ring centers on the idea that night is the best time for prayer and focusing on Allah ﷻ.

[B] – Trust yourself to Allah ﷻ or face the consequences

G – [He is] the Lord of the East and the West; there is no deity except Him, so take Him as Disposer of [your] affairs. (9) H – And be patient over what they say and avoid them with gracious avoidance. (10) And leave Me with [the matter of] the deniers, those of ease [in life], and allow them respite a little. (11) Indeed, with Us [for them] are shackles and burning fire (12) And food that chokes and a painful punishment – (13) On the Day the earth and the mountains will convulse and the mountains will become a heap of sand pouring down. (14) I – Indeed, We have sent to you a Messenger as a witness upon you just as We sent to Pharaoh a messenger. (15) I’ – But Pharaoh disobeyed the messenger, so We seized him with a ruinous seizure. (16) H’ – Then how can you fear, if you disbelieve, a Day that will make the children white- haired? (17) The heaven will break apart therefrom; ever is His promise fulfilled. (18) G’ – Indeed, this is a reminder, so whoever wills may take to his Lord a way. (19)

Connections

[G]/[G’] – The section begins by imploring us to entrust ourselves to the one true God, and ends by reminding us that anyone may go to Him if they so will.

[H]/[H’] – Both sections provide stern words against the enemies of Islam. Allah ﷻ mentions the threats of Hell (“shackles”, “burning fire”, “food that chokes”, a day so terrifying it makes children’s hair go white, etc.), but says that these warnings will not affect those who disbelieve.

[I]/[I’] – [I] begins by mentioning the archetype disbeliever, Pharaoh, and how he also received a messenger from Allah ﷻ. Unfortunately, Pharaoh rejected the messenger which led to his destruction. This acted as a subtle warning to those who also had a messenger, Muhammad ﷺ, living in their midst as well as for us who have his detailed biography and teachings preserved.

[A’] – Prayer at night can be difficult

J – Indeed, your Lord knows, [O Muhammad], that you stand [in prayer] almost two-thirds of the night or half of it or a third of it, and [so do] a group of those with you. And Allah determines [the extent of] the night and the day. He has known that you [Muslims] will not be able to do it so Allah bestowed His forgiveness upon you, K – So, recite what has been facilitated [for you] of the Qur’an. L – He has known that there will be among you those who are ill and others traveling throughout the land seeking [something] of the bounty of Allah and others fighting for the cause of Allah. M – So, recite what has been facilitated from it L’ – and establish prayer and give the alms and loan Allah a goodly loan. K’ – And whatever good you put forward for yourselves – you will find it with Allah. It is better and greater in reward. J’ – And seek forgiveness of Allah. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful. (20)

Connections

[J]/[J’] – The final ring begins with Allah ﷻ acknowledging that praying in the middle of the night, every single day, is a difficult task so Allah ﷻ pardons those who cannot commit to it. The section ends with Allah ﷻ telling us to seek His forgiveness. What better time to ask for forgiveness than during the night prayer when one is most sincere and focused on their worship? It begins with mercy (removing the obligation of the night prayer) and forgiveness and ends with Allah’s two names, the “Forgiving” and “Merciful”.

[K]/[K’] – The ring continues with Allah ﷻ asking us to recite what little we can – again, because it is difficult to leave the comfort of one’s bed to pray at night. The corresponding section acts as encouragement as Allah ﷻ tells us that those efforts will be rewarded beyond our expectations.

[L]/[L’] – [L] presents three groups of people and corresponds it to three actions in [L’] . Sick people will struggle to pray at night, but Allah ﷻ reminds them to stick to their five obligatory ritual prayers. Those going out to make money are reminded to give their zakāt ( alms) . And those going out to fight are reminded to loan what they can to strengthen the army.

[M] – The entire ring centers on [M] , which reminds us to recite what little we can despite the duties and obstacles around us (and around these words in the ring).

And Allah ﷻ knows best.

[If the study of the Quran’s structure interests you, please check out Heavenly Order for many more examples of the Quran’s amazing organization and coherence.]

Related:

– Structural Cohesion In The Quran: Heavenly Order – MuslimMatters.org

– Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Al Bayyinah – MuslimMatters.org