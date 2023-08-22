#Islam
[Man2Man Podcast] Sweetness and Success with the Qur’an
Irtiza Hasan talks to Hafiz Hamzah Ghia on his experience teaching Qur’an for over ten years, what parents can do to support Hifdh experience, and useful tips for anybody in any stage of Quran memorization. Imam Hamza shares his journey from a student of Qur’an to corporate work, and then becoming the Dean of Student Affairs at Brighter Horizons Academy, Imam of Klein Islamic Center, and the Director at Hamd Institute – and a collaboration with Miftah Institute. Tune into this episode to appreciate the sweetness and success that comes with the Qur’an!
Hafiz Hamzah Ghia has extensive experience as a teacher and youth director in Houston’s Muslim community. He has served as an Imam and Quran teacher for over a decade. He memorized the Quran at just 9 years old at Madresa Islamia under Qari Hashim and completed his ijaza with Sh. Uthman Khan and Sh. Sayyed El-Abdullah.
Most recently he served as the Dean of Student Affairs at Brighter Horizons Academy and Imam at Klein Islamic Center, and currently he is the Director at Hamd Institute in Houston Texas which focuses on Quran Memorization and studies.
Along with being teacher, Hafidh Hamzah works with different MSA’s and Massajid and is a motivational speaker. He also has a Masters in Accounting from the University of Houston.
