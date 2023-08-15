[Podcast] Parenting with Purpose | Eman Ahmed

In a world inundated with messaging that contradicts Islamic values, how can Muslim parents successfully parent with purpose? Whether it’s holidays like Christmas and Halloween, facing the onslaught of LGBTQ ideology, or developing a meaningful sense of Islamic identity, Muslim parents and their children are navigating an endless minefield of challenges.

Eman Ahmed and Zainab bint Younus speak on what it looks like to engage in age-appropriate, purposeful, Islamic parenting – moving beyond “it’s haraam!” or, on the flip side, “Everything is okay!” This in-depth discussion will help Muslim parents understand what it means to establish strong spiritual foundations for our children, while encouraging their own personal development as believers.

Eman Ahmed is a parent educator with a background in child studies and early education. Her work focuses on teaching Muslim parents how to navigate raising Muslim children in the West. Find her online courses here.

