[Podcast] Keeping It Halal: Summer for the Muslim Family

How is your family keeping this summer halal?

Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan chat about ways that Muslim families can maximize the holidays – whether it’s having fun, connecting more deeply with one another, or increasing in worship.

From avoiding the pitfalls of going to the beach in peak haraami season, to how fathers can spend quality time with their children, and juggling the challenge of an increased workload for stay-at-home moms alongside the pressure to have the best summer holidays ever – this episode of the MuslimMatters Podcast is real talk for and by Muslim parents!

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

