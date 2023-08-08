#Life
[Podcast] Keeping It Halal: Summer for the Muslim Family
How is your family keeping this summer halal?
Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan chat about ways that Muslim families can maximize the holidays – whether it’s having fun, connecting more deeply with one another, or increasing in worship.
From avoiding the pitfalls of going to the beach in peak haraami season, to how fathers can spend quality time with their children, and juggling the challenge of an increased workload for stay-at-home moms alongside the pressure to have the best summer holidays ever – this episode of the MuslimMatters Podcast is real talk for and by Muslim parents!
