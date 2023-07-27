From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Sanctity of Muharram And Ashura

Wednesday, July 19th was our Islamic New Year. It will be the year 1445, which indicates the number of years that have passed since the arrival of Our Beloved Messenger ﷺ to al-Madīnah al-Munawwarah, The Illuminated City. The first month in the calendar is Muharram, which translates to The Sacred and Sanctified Month. It is a great time to fast, specifically on the 10th day (ʿĀshūrāʾ).

Muharram

This is the 1st month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. The Messenger of God ﷺ referred to it as “The Month of God (Shahr Allāh),” and it has certain virtues. It is also possibly a month of increased forgiveness.

The Messenger of God ﷺ said: “Aside from Ramaḍān, the best fasts are the fasts of The Month of God, Al-Muharram.”

ʿĀshūrāʾ

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

This is the 10th day of Muharram. It falls on Friday, July 28th. Those who are able to fast should try to fast on this day.

Reward: The Messenger of God ﷺ said: “Fast on ʿĀshūrāʾ. Doing so will cause your sins of the previous year to be forgiven.”

Encouragement: Ibn Abbās said: “I never saw The Prophet ﷺ wanting to fast a day more than ʿĀshūrāʾ…” In regards to ʿĀshūrāʾ, The Messenger of God ﷺ said: “Fast!”

Reasoning: Ibn ʿAbbās mentioned that the Jews of Al-Madīnah used to fast on ʿĀshūrāʾ because The Exodus — the day Moses (Mūsā ) escaped with the Israelites from the reign of the Pharaoh — occurred on that day. The Messenger of God ﷺ responded by saying: “We have more right to Moses , so fast (on this day).”

Fasting the 9th as well: The Messenger of God ﷺ said: “If I am still alive next year, I will definitely fast the 9th as well. (Meaning, in addition to the 10th.)” The Messenger of God ﷺ also said: “Differ from the Jews, fast the day before or after as well.” Based on that, it would be okay to fast on the 11th instead of on the 9th. There are different opinions as to which set of days to fast. To list them in brief:

The 10 th (Friday, July 28 th only). Everyone is in agreement that this day should be fasted , even if one cannot fast an extra day before or after

The 9 th and 10 th (Thursday and Friday)

The 10 th and 11 th (Friday and Saturday)

The 9 th , 10 th , and 11 th (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)

Note: Even though the day of ʿĀshūrāʾ falls on a Friday (and thus the 11th falls on a Saturday), Muslims can and should still fast on that day.There are narrations wherein the Prophet ﷺ said, “None of you should fast on Friday, unless you also fast the day before or after.” (Al-Bukhārī, Ṣaḥīḥ K. al-Ṣawm B. Ṣawm Yawm al-Jumuʿah, fa idhā Aṣbaḥ Ṣāʾimā Yawm al-Jumuʿah fa ʿalayhi an Yufṭir. Muslim, Ṣaḥīḥ #1143a-1144b)



However, most scholars have understood this to mean singling out any random Friday (or every Friday) for fasting, because it is the day of Friday, or to ensure that people do not think it is necessary (wājib) to fast on Friday. Since people are fasting because it is ʿĀshūrāʾ (or any other recommended day), that dislike or prohibition would not apply in the first place. For more information, see Al-Mawsūʿah Al-Fiqhiyyah Al-Kuwaytiyyah v. 28 p. 96

The Exodus – Allāh ﷻ Commands Moses (Mūsā ) to Leave Egypt

The story of Mūsā is the most frequently mentioned story in the Qurʾān. Each time Mūsā (alayhi al-salām) is mentioned, Allāh ﷻ gives us different scenes from his life and a different angle of that scene. The passage in the Qurʾān that highlights The Exodus in the most detail is Sūrah Al-Shuʿārāʾ (#26) Āyāt 10 – 68. It is a story of perseverance (ṣabr and ḥilm), relying solely on Allāh (tawakkul), guidance (hudā), deliverance (najāh), and victory (ẓafar). There are so many avenues for us to benefit from when it comes to the story of Mūsā , as well as the parallels we draw between the story of Mūsā and the life and story (sīrah) of our own Messenger Muḥammad ﷺ. Take a deep dive into this section of the Qurʾān here.

Spending On One’s Family

There are a few narrations attributed to the Prophet ﷺ stating, “If someone is extra generous with their family on the day of ʿĀshūrāʾ, Allāh ﷻ will be extra generous with him or her throughout the following year.”

It should be mentioned that the vast majority of scholars have considered the attribution of that statement to the Prophet ﷺ, albeit through many companions and chains, to be weak (ḍaʿīf). However, there have been great scholars who have acted upon this statement by spending extra on their family, and found extra blessings in the following year. For example, the great Companion (ṣaḥābī) Jābir ibn ʿAbd Allāh has been quoted saying, “We have experienced that, and have found it to be true.” Abū Al-Zubayr and Shuʿbah (raḥimahumā Allāh) have also been quoted with similar statements. Sufyān ibn ʿUyaynah (raḥimahu Allāh) is famous



However, Al-Imām Aḥmad ibn Ḥanbal (raḥimahu Allāh) said in response to this, “(Well, obviously…) He (Ibn Uyaynah) would be obsequious and groveling to Ibn Al-Muntashir. May Allāh have mercy on Ibn Uyaynah. He lived with the kings.” Masāʾil Ibn Hāniʾ li Al-Imām Aḥmad, v. 1 p. 136-7. for this statement, saying that he found this extra generosity for “50 or 60 years.” Ibn Ḥabīb Al-Mālikī (raḥimahu Allāh) composed a few lines of poetry highlighting this.

In summary, despite a weak attribution to the Prophet ﷺ, there are numerous quotes, statements, and testimonies about receiving extra generosity from Allāh the year following having spent on one’s family on ʿĀshūrāʾ. So anyone who is able to, and chooses to act upon this, should go ahead and be extra generous with his or her family onʿĀshūrāʾ, and hope and pray for extra generosity and blessings from Allāh . — Allāh knows best.

May Allāh — Al-Razzāq, The Sustainer — provide for us all, bless us in what He Alone has provided us with, make us grateful and content, and free us from any and all forms of debt. May Allāh accept our fasting on ʿĀshūrāʾ, and forgive us for our previous years’ sins. Āmīn.

The Martyrdom of Ḥusayn ibnʿAlī

[This section has been added to to correct some misconceptions that have crept into the Muslim community. Some Muslims simply do not know how they are supposed to feel and/or speak about Ḥusayn , the beloved grandson of the Prophet ﷺ. Some people say bad things about the companions (ṣaḥabah) in general, and some specifically say vile things about the companion and a scribe of revelation, Muʿāwiyah . This section serves to clearly demonstrate Allāh’s happiness with the companions as a whole, to show us and teach us the love the Prophet ﷺ had for his family, grandchildren, and his companions, and to highlight the love, respect, and admiration towards the companions that we should have, as we strive to emulate the Prophet ﷺ.]

As was described above, the Prophet ﷺ himself taught us the importance of the day of ʿĀshūrāʾ, as well as the rewards associated with fasting that day. However, after the Prophet ﷺ left this world, his grandson, Ḥusayn , as well as many of his extended family members were martyred on the plains of Karbalāʾ by a platoon from the Umayyad Army, as a result of political issues in the year 56 AH. A detailed overview of the incidents leading up to this event can be found here and here.

Ḥusayn is the son of Fāṭimah bint Muḥammad and ʿAlī ibn Abī Ṭālib , two of the greatest companions of the Prophet ﷺ. Fāṭimah bint Muḥammad is the beloved daughter of the Prophet Muḥammad ﷺ. ʿAlī ibn Abī Ṭālib is the 1st cousin of the Prophet ﷺ, his son-in-law, and the 4th Caliph. They also had an older son, Ḥasan . Regarding Ḥasan and Ḥusayn (raḍiya Allāhuʿanhumā), the Prophet ﷺ said “Ḥasan and Ḥusayn are the two leaders of the young men of Jannah.” He ﷺ also said about them while they were holding onto his knees “These two are my sons. The sons of my daughter (Fāṭimah). O Allāh! I love both of them! So You love both of them! And love whoever loves both of them!” He ﷺ also said regarding them: “Ḥasan and Ḥusayn are my two fragrant smelling plants of this world.”

Regarding Ḥusayn in particular, Anas ibn Mālik – the servant of the Prophet ﷺ for 10 years – remarked “He most closely resembles the physical features of the Prophet ﷺ.” There can be no doubt about the love we must have for the Prophet ﷺ, his family, his daughters, his grandchildren, and our respect towards them. And because of our immense love of the Prophet ﷺ, we follow his teachings, his guidelines, and the way of life he modeled for us. He ﷺ taught us that the 10th of Muḥarram is a day of victory, and a day of fasting. He also taught us that we focus on our worship, commemorate successes, and take lessons from – not mourn – times of difficulty. Our hearts should feel sad for the martyrdom of Ḥusayn , in a similar way that it feels sad over the martyrdom of all of the great Ṣaḥābah, those who were role models even to Ḥusayn , likeʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb , ʿUthmān ibn ʿAffān , and Ḥusayn’s own father, ʿAlī ibn Abī Ṭālib [raanhu]. But our hearts should feel the greatest sadness at the loss of our Prophet ﷺ who said “No one from my Ummah has faced a more difficult calamity than my death.”

Despite that, we still do not take the passing of the Prophet ﷺ on the 12th of Rabīʿ al-Awwal to be a day of mourning or lamenting. The Prophet ﷺ taught us how to grieve when his own son Ibrāhīm passed away when he ﷺ said, “The eyes shed tears. The hearts feel sad. But we only say that which pleases Allāh.” We do not say anything or do anything in our sadness that will make Allāh displeased.

As a final point, some people use instances like these to criticize the Ṣaḥābah (raḍiya Allāhu ʿanhum), the companions of the Prophet ﷺ, even though Allāh ﷻ is already pleased and happy with all of them. Allāh ﷻ says in The Qurʾān regarding the companions (ṣaḥābah raḍiya Allāhu ʿanhum) “ِAllāh is pleased with them, and they are pleased with Allāh” and “Those who spent their money and put their lives on the line before the conquest of Makkah are not equal to those who did so after. The first category has a superior rank compared to those who spent money and fought after the conquest of Makkah. BUT STILL, Allāh has promised and prepared Al-Ḥusnā, Jannah, and Paradise for BOTH groups.”Al-Qurʾān, Sūrah al-Ḥadīd 57:10 لَا یَسۡتَوِی مِنكُم مَّنۡ أَنفَقَ مِن قَبۡلِ ٱلۡفَتۡحِ وَقَـٰتَلَۚ أُو۟لَـٰۤىِٕكَ أَعۡظَمُ دَرَجَةࣰ مِّنَ ٱلَّذِینَ أَنفَقُوا۟ مِنۢ بَعۡدُ وَقَـٰتَلُوا۟ۚ وَكُلࣰّا وَعَدَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰۚ

May Allāh ﷻ allow us to love those whom He loves, and to act in a manner that is pleasing to Him in all times and places. Āmīn.

Related:

– Ashura: The Victory of Musa And Victory of Husain – MuslimMatters.org

– An Ashura Message: Proclaim Good And Refrain From Evil, Always And At All Costs! – MuslimMatters.org

– Reflections on the Day of ‘Ashuraa | Sh. Waleed Basyouni – MuslimMatters.org