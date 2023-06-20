#Current Affairs
[Podcast] Man2Man: Afghanistan Beyond the Headlines | Abdullah Zikria
Afghanistan – the name evokes mental images of the “War on Terror,” of bombings, violence, humanitarian crises, and Western media declarations of the necessity of “liberating women.” Yet Afghanistan has a rich, diverse history that consists of so much more than being the site of political and military warfare. Irtiza Hasan speaks to Abdullah Zikria about the Afghanistan that few people know about: a lush country of mountains and valleys, of unmatched generosity, and of a complex history that left Afghanistan with a reputation for being “the graveyard of empires.” This episode provides an insider glimpse into the realities of Afghanistan, beyond the headlines.
Abdullah Zikria is originally from Kabul but has been living in SoCal since he was a small child. By profession, Abdullah is a Respiratory Therapist; in community work his focus is dawah and relief related projects, working closely with ICNA Relief and other organizations. Abdullah was also an early contributor to AlMaghrib Institute and EmanRush efforts in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey as early as 2003. He is a father to 2 daughters.
