3 Fun And Educational Dhul Hijjah Activities For Children

Here are three creative and educational craft activities for children to enjoy during the Hajj season.

Involving Children in This Blessed Month

The holy month of Dhul Hijjah holds great significance for Muslims around the world, as it marks the arrival of Hajj, the 10 holiest days of the entire year, and Eid-al-Adha. It is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion.

While adults engage in worship and rituals, it’s important to involve children in the significance of this blessed month. Engaging them in arts and crafts activities related to Dhul Hijjah and Hajj can help them understand and appreciate the values and teachings associated with this sacred time.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Here are some creative and educational ideas for children to enjoy during this special season. These activities are designed for busy families and are budget-friendly. They involve little to no artistic or technical skills. Feel free to level up in the activity if you want to!

– Create a Hajj Map

Use these activities within your own family, or invite friends over. Invite children to explore the journey of Hajj by creating a visual representation of the pilgrimage.

Level 1

Print out this map coloring page and activity from Productive Muslim’s website. Have children color the map’s landmarks and paste them onto the 2-page map.

Level 2

Provide a large poster board, markers, and stickers. Help them draw the key landmarks of Hajj, such as the Kaaba, Mount Arafat, and the Jamarat. Encourage them to label the different stages of Hajj and decorate the map with vibrant colors. This activity will help children visualize the steps of Hajj and deepen their understanding of this important religious journey.

Islamic Lesson

Hajj is an important journey that all Muslims should make. It is an experience people have been participating in even before the Prophet Muhammad first received the Quran. Hajj is also mentioned in many parts of the Quran, with specific landmarks of Hajj like Safa, Marwa, and Arafah named. or a fun Ramadan crafts session, or include these activities for children at the masjid during babysitting or Sunday School.

“In it are clear signs and the standing place of Abraham. Whoever enters it should be safe. Pilgrimage to this House is an obligation by Allah upon whoever is able among the people. And whoever disbelieves, then surely Allah is not in need of ˹any of His˺ creation.” [Surah Ali-Imran: 3:97]

– Design Prayer Mats

Introduce children to the concept of the importance of prayer by designing their own prayer mats. This activity not only enhances their artistic skills but also helps build excitement and personal investment for daily prayers. Encourage them to express their creativity by drawing geometric patterns, Arabic calligraphy, or symbols associated with Hajj.

Level 1

Have children create a prayer mat made out of paper. Whether it’s a sheet of printer paper, construction paper, or a poster board, children can have fun creating a prayer mat that they can then hang up on the wall. Don’t forget to add some fringe by cutting the paper or adding tassels with yarn. You might even create a prayer mat banner, as seen here!

Level 2

Provide plain mats or large pieces of fabric along with fabric paints or markers. Children can then decorate as they wish!

Islamic Lesson

Take a moment to talk about how the prayer times are tied to the movement of the sun throughout the day. Teach your child that a Muslim plans their day around prayers, as this is the way Allah has intended for us to move through time every single day. Also mention how being in submission to Allah , particularly prostrating to him, is part of human nature as well as the nature of all other creatures.

“Have they not considered how the shadows of everything Allah has created incline to the right and the left ˹as the sun moves˺, totally submitting to Allah in all humility?” [Surah An-Nahl; 16:48]

– Build a Model of the Kaaba

Constructing a model of the Kaaba can be an exciting and educational project. Encourage them to decorate it with embellished gold washi tape or markers to replicate the intricate details of the sacred structure. This hands-on activity will allow children to connect with the holiness of the Kaaba and understand its significance in Islam. Extra credit if you cut a slit at the top and use this Kaaba structure as a charity box!

Level 1

Use an existing cube structure for this craft, such as an empty tissue box, or identical 2-D square materials, such as wood blanks from a craft store. Paint or cover the cube with something black, such as construction paper. Adorn with details!

Level 2

Build the cube from scratch with cardboard. Guide children in cutting and assembling the pieces to create a three-dimensional model of the Kaaba. This may be a somewhat difficult and frustrating undertaking!

Islamic Lesson

Share about how the Kaaba was built by Ibrahim (As) and his son! This story provides an opportunity to draw attention to a positive working relationship between a parent and child.

“And ˹remember˺ when Abraham raised the foundation of the House with Ishmael, ˹both praying,˺ “Our Lord! Accept ˹this˺ from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” [Surah Baqarah 2:127]

Conclusion

Engaging children in arts and crafts activities during Dhul Hijjah and Hajj season helps them connect with the rituals of Hajj and the values behind those rituals. Since the first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah are the most sacred in the entire year, it is important to mark these days before Eid with special moments so that children learn that this is another period of devotion, just like Ramadan.

Related Posts: