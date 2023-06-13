#Islam
[Podcast] Are Gym Selfies Haraam? | Imam Tom Facchine
Imam Tom Facchine is back to talk about Muslim male modesty! Are gym selfies haraam? Is TikTok dancing okay? Why is male hayaa’ not seen as important compared to women’s hijab? In this episode, Imam Tom, Zainab bint Younus, and Irtiza Hasan dive into more of the nitty-gritty: everything from shirtless gym selfies to TikTok dances, locker room talk and more. Don’t forget to listen to the first episode for a discussion on masculine modesty in Islam and the spiritual foundations of hayaa’!
Related:
Podcast: Beyond The Matrix – Masculinity And Modesty In Islam | Imam Tom Facchine
