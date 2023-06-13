Connect with us

#Islam

[Podcast] Are Gym Selfies Haraam? | Imam Tom Facchine

Published

Imam Tom Facchine is back to talk about Muslim male modesty! Are gym selfies haraam? Is TikTok dancing okay? Why is male hayaa’ not seen as important compared to women’s hijab? In this episode, Imam Tom, Zainab bint Younus, and Irtiza Hasan dive into more of the nitty-gritty: everything from shirtless gym selfies to TikTok dances, locker room talk and more. Don’t forget to listen to the first episode for a discussion on masculine modesty in Islam and the spiritual foundations of hayaa’!

Related:

Podcast: Beyond The Matrix – Masculinity And Modesty In Islam | Imam Tom Facchine

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending