#Current Affairs
[Podcast] Man2Man: The LGBTQ+ Curriculum, Public Schools, & Islamic Values | Omar Abdul Fatah
Former public school teacher Omar Abdul Fatah speaks to Irtiza Hasan about the LGBTQ+ movement’s powerful presence in public schools and ongoing legislation endangering parental and religious leaders when dealing with LGBTQ+ concerns. Brother Omar explains his experiences as a teacher within the public school system, and lays out what Muslim parents must know about what their children are being exposed to and taught to internalize. He also provides valuable tools for Muslim parents to understand and navigate the current environment with their children.
Omar Abdul Fatah is a BC Certified teacher who has taught in Canada and abroad. He started his career teaching English in Japan before moving back to Canada to eventually join the Surrey school district as a high school teacher. He currently teaches English, social studies, and physical & health education at Surrey Muslim School. Br. Omar has been featured in a TEDx event where he talked about the relationship between logic, science, and faith. He currently serves as the president of Ask a Muslim Canada, a registered non-profit with the primary objective of educating Canadians about Islam.
Chris
June 7, 2023 at 8:12 PM
What or who drives these insane and drastic legal and policy changes? Especially on such sensitive topics, like or children.
And how is it so powerful, despite it going against the majority?