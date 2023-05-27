From The Chaplain’s Desk: Serve Others, Seek Knowledge, And Study The Quran

Life as a college/university student is a very unique and interesting experience. The student experience varies from person to person and from place to place. Despite these variations, there are common themes or backgrounds that tie all students together, particularly Muslim students. These are some of the most formative years in a student’s life. The educational, social, political, economic, emotional, spiritual, and religious experiences shape and mold a student’s personality, character, identity, and beliefs. While being exposed to all of these various influences, both positive and negative, it is extremely important for Muslim students to be grounded and engaged in wholesome and nurturing activities that will positively impact their faith and connection with Allah ﷻ. The following ḥadīth provides encouragement for three such activities.

Abū Hurairah reported that the Prophet ﷺ said:

“Whoever relieves the distress/difficulty of a believer from the difficulties of this world, then Allah will remove a difficulty from the difficulties of the Day of Judgment for him. And whoever alleviates the need of a needy person, Allah will alleviate his needs in this world and the Hereafter. Whoever conceals the faults of a Muslim, Allah will conceal his faults in this life and the next. And Allah will aid His slave so long as he aids his brother. And whoever follows a path to seek knowledge therein, Allah will make easy for him a path to Paradise. No people gather together in one of the Houses of Allah, reciting the Book of Allah and studying it among themselves, except that sakeenah (tranquility) descends upon them, and mercy envelops them, and the angels surround them, and Allah mentions them amongst those who are with Him. And whoever is slowed down by his actions, will not be hastened forward by his lineage.” [Muslim]

Importance

This is a very beautiful and eloquent ḥadīth that discusses the virtues, rewards, and blessings of three very important deeds: helping others, seeking knowledge, and studying the Quran. Imām al-Nawawī [rahimullah] says, “This is an extremely important ḥadīth that brings together several branches of knowledge, principles, and manners.” Ibn ʿAlān adds “and virtues, benefits, and rulings.”

Explanation

The ḥadīth starts with the Prophet ﷺ describing the amazing reward in store for those who are selfless and try their best to help others. The Prophet ﷺ says, “Whoever relieves the distress/difficulty of a believer from the difficulties of this world, then Allah will remove a difficulty from the difficulties of the Day of Judgment for him. And whoever alleviates the need of a needy person, Allah will alleviate his needs in this world and the Hereafter. Whoever conceals the faults of a Muslim, Allah will conceal his faults in this life and the next. And Allah will aid His slave so long as he aids his brother.” The Prophet ﷺ mentions three ways in which a person can help and assist someone else; relieving distress, alleviating needs, and concealing faults.

Relieving distress or difficulty is referring to any type of difficulty or hardship that a person faces in their daily lives. A difficulty or hardship can be physical, financial, psychological, emotional, or spiritual. If a person helps ease the difficulties and hardships of others in this life, then Allah ﷻ will remove the difficulties and hardships of the Day of Judgment. Obviously, those difficulties are infinitely more difficult than the hardships of this world.

Alleviating the needs of a needy person refers to helping them monetarily by providing them with money, food, clothes, or shelter. It also refers to helping a person who is in debt. The reward for doing so is that Allah ﷻ alleviates that person’s needs both in this world and the next.

Every human being has their own personal faults, shortcomings, and weaknesses. Making mistakes, sinning, and slipping up is part of human nature. When a person commits a sin in private that is between them and Allah ﷻ. It is something between them and their Creator and they are encouraged to seek forgiveness and repent. That is why believers are encouraged to not publicize their sins or faults. They are also taught not to search for people’s faults and encouraged to conceal others’ sins, faults, and private affairs as well. If a person conceals the private and non-harmful faults of others Allah ﷻ will conceal their faults in this world and on the Day of Judgment.

The Prophet ﷺ then highlights one of the many blessings and virtues associated with seeking knowledge. “Whoever travels a path seeking knowledge, Allah will make the path to Paradise easy for them.” According to ḥadīth scholars, the knowledge being referred to in this narration is knowledge that brings one closer to Allah ﷻ and increases their love for the Prophet ﷺ. This would include studying the Islamic disciplines such as Tafsīr (Quranic Exegesis), ʿUlūm al-Quran (Quran Studies), Ḥadīth Studies, Fiqh (Jurisprudence), Uṣūl al-Fiqh (Principles of Islamic Jurisprudence), ʿAqīdah (Theology), Sīrah (Prophetic Biography), and Tazkiyah (Purification of the Soul). It could also include the study of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or any other subject that increases one’s love for Allah ﷻ and His Messenger ﷺ. Whoever travels a path seeking this knowledge Allah ﷻ makes the path to Paradise easy for that person. One of the reasons for that is a person who learns this knowledge refines their character, manners, behavior, and understanding. If they act upon their knowledge they are on the path to becoming people of Allah ﷻ; people of taqwā, patience, forbearance, gratitude, humility, and generosity. It also helps one obey the commands of Allah ﷻ and stay away from His prohibitions because that knowledge allows them to know what is right and wrong, required, recommended, permissible, discouraged, and impermissible.

The Prophet ﷺ concludes this ḥadīth by highlighting four distinct virtues or rewards for reciting and studying the Quran together in the masjid: tranquility, mercy, being surrounded by Angels, and honorific mention.

Nuzūl al-Sakīnah means calmness, peace, tranquility, contentment, and ease descends upon the gathering. This is something that can be experienced and felt. Oftentimes life is very hectic, busy, and stressful. Several things happen throughout the day that create anxiety, stress, and worry which cause hearts and minds to be preoccupied and distracted. When a person comes to the masjid, the house of Allah ﷻ, the most beloved of places to Allah ﷻ, and they sit down and connect their heart to His words, they feel a sense of temporary relief. They find solace, peace, contentment, tranquility, comfort, and reassurance in the words of Allah ﷻ. Allah ﷻ describes the Quran as a cure and healing for what is inside our hearts.

The second blessing described is that mercy covers them. This is referring to the divine infinite mercy of Allah ﷻ. The mercy of Allah ﷻ is something that is absolutely unique and amazing. It is infinite, never-ending, and limitless as opposed to human mercy, which is limited and finite. It encompasses every single thing in this universe, and it is the key to entering Paradise. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Your deeds alone will never enter you into Paradise.” The Companions asked, “Not even you O Messenger of Allah?” He said, “Not even me, unless Allah ﷻ covers me with His mercy.” [Sahih Al-Bukhari 5673]

The third blessing described for reciting and studying the Quran together in the masjid is that Angels surround that gathering. Other narrations mention that they fill up all of the empty space and when there’s no space left they continue to gather on top of each other until they reach the heavens. The Prophet ﷺ is describing a phenomenon from the world of the unseen; something human beings are unable to see but experience.

The fourth blessing mentioned is that Allah ﷻ mentions each of the individuals in that gathering by name. This is a great and amazing honor. Allah ﷻ, the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth, acknowledges their efforts and mentions them by name. There is absolutely nothing better than spending time learning the Quran and attaching one’s heart to it.

Lessons and Benefits

1) Serving and Benefiting Others – As mentioned before, Islam is a religion of community. It provides teaching, guidance, counsel, manners, etiquette, morals, principles, and values that are designed to create a healthy, vibrant, and wholesome community and society. A community or society can’t be healthy and wholesome unless it is built upon the foundations of mutual love, cooperation, togetherness, service, and unity. There should be this willingness and desire to help and serve others physically, financially, emotionally, and spiritually. Allah ﷻ says,

“O you who have believed, do not violate the rites of Allah or [the sanctity of] the sacred month or [neglect the marking of] the sacrificial animals and garlanding [them] or [violate the safety of] those coming to the Sacred House seeking bounty from their Lord and [His] approval. But when you come out of ihram, then [you may] hunt. And do not let the hatred of a people for having obstructed you from al-Masjid al-Haram lead you to transgress. And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is severe in penalty. [Surah Al-Maidah: 5;2]

The Prophet ﷺ said, “Truly the believer for another believer is like a building; they provide strength to one another.” [Sahih Al-Bukhari 2446]

One of the greatest and most virtuous acts a person can engage in is serving and helping others. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Among the best of deeds is to make a believer happy; to clothe them if they are unclothed, to feed them if they are hungry, and to fulfill their needs.” The reward for doing so as mentioned in the ḥadīth is receiving the help, assistance, and support of Allah ﷻ.

2) The Importance of Knowledge – The importance of seeking knowledge, learning, and understanding within Islam cannot be emphasized enough. The first words revealed to the Prophet ﷺ were,

“Read with the name of your Lord who created.” [Surah Al-‘Alaq: 96;1]

Since the beginning of revelation, the practice of Islam has always been built upon knowledge. There is no way to know and recognize Allah ﷻ, to love the Prophet ﷺ, and to understand this way of life without learning. That is one of the reasons why the Prophet ﷺ described seeking knowledge as the path to Paradise. Allah ﷻ praises the people of knowledge in the Quran saying, “O you who have believed, when you are told, “Space yourselves” in assemblies, then make space; Allah will make space for you. And when you are told, “Arise,” then arise; Allah will raise those who have believed among you and those who were given knowledge, by degrees. And Allah is Acquainted with what you do.” [Surah Al-Mujadila: 58;11]

Allah ﷻ also says,

“And among people and moving creatures and grazing livestock are various colors similarly. It is those of His servants who have knowledge who stand in true awe of God. God is almighty, most forgiving.” [Surah Fatir: 35;28]

In another version of this ḥadīth the Prophet ﷺ says, “Whoever follows a path in the pursuit of knowledge, Allah will make easy for him a path to Paradise. The angels lower their wings in approval of the seeker of knowledge, and everyone in the heavens and on earth prays for forgiveness for the seeker of knowledge, even the fish in the sea. The superiority of the scholar over the worshipper is like the superiority of the moon above all other heavenly bodies. The scholars are the heirs of the Prophets, for the Prophets did not leave behind dinars or dirhams, rather they left behind knowledge, so whoever takes it has taken a great share.” [Sunan Ibn Majah 223]

The Prophet ﷺ describes the scholars as the heirs of the Prophets.

There are several aḥādīth that describe the virtues, rewards, and blessings associated with seeking knowledge. These narrations are designed to create a sense of zeal, motivation, and enthusiasm for spending time, energy, and effort in the pursuit of knowledge. The Prophet ﷺ teaches that seeking knowledge is an obligation. He ﷺ says, “Seeking knowledge is an obligation upon every Muslim.” This doesn’t mean that everyone has to become a scholar; rather, everyone has to learn enough knowledge that will allow them to worship their Creator properly with understanding.

3) Studying the Quran – One of the words used by Allāh ﷻ to describe the Qurʾān is mubārak, or blessed. This one-word description of the Qurʾān is actually very comprehensive. Every single aspect of the Qurʾān is blessed: its words, meanings, style, stories, commands, and prohibitions. Its recitation, memorization, interpretation, learning, and teaching are all acts of worship that bring huge amounts of rewards and blessings.

Part of its blessings is that those who learn it and teach it to others are considered to be the best of people. The Prophet ﷺ said, “The best amongst you are those who learn the Qurʾān and teach it.” For every single letter of the Qurʾān that is recited, a person is rewarded with a good deed that is multiplied by ten. “Whoever recites a letter from the book of Allāh, then for them is a good deed, and a good deed is multiplied by ten. I am not saying that Alif lām mīm is one letter, but alif is a letter, lām is a letter, and mīm is a letter.” [Jami` at-Tirmidhi 2910]

The Qurʾān will intercede for its companion on the Day of Judgment. “Recite the Qurʾān because it will come as an intercessor for its companion on the Day of Judgment.” [Muslim] Through the Qurʾān, some nations are elevated while others are lowered.

There are several other narrations that mention the virtues, blessings, and rewards for reciting the words of Allah ﷻ. It is clear from these narrations that reading the Quran is not like reading any other book. That is because the Quran is not simply a book; it is the divine speech of Allah ﷻ — His words revealed to the Prophet ﷺ. It is the last and final revelation sent for the guidance of humanity for all times and all places. It is the primary source of beliefs, rituals, ethics, morals, and laws in Islam. Our entire lives as Muslims revolve around the teachings of the Quran. The primary objective of the Quran is for us to think, ponder, and reflect over its meanings. As Allah ﷻ tells us,

“[This is] a blessed Book which We have revealed to you, [O Muḥammad], that they might reflect upon its verses and that those of understanding would be reminded.” [Surah Sad: 38;29]

The Quran is first and foremost a book of guidance. It contains guidance for every single aspect of human life. It contains a detailed explanation of what humanity needs in terms of guidance, success both in this life and the next, and salvation. Allah ﷻ says,

“This revelation is no fabrication: it is a confirmation of the truth of what was sent before it; an explanation of everything; a guide and a blessing for those who believe.” [Surah An-Nahl: 16;89]

It should be treated as a personal guidebook: a roadmap towards faith, practice, morality, ethics, God-consciousness, obedience worship, paradise, and essentially the Divine. One should take the time to read, reflect and ponder over the meanings of the verses and then internalize their message through practice. “We have made it easy to learn lessons from the Quran: will anyone take heed?”

5) Importance of the Masjid – The masjid is not just simply a place for performing prayer together in congregation; that is definitely one of its functions, but not the only one. It is a community space that should also be used for education, counseling, social services, and building relationships all with the intention of remembering Allah ﷻ. The masjid is the most beloved place to Allah ﷻ on the face of this Earth.

In Sūrah al-Nūr Allah ﷻ tells us,

“In houses that Allah has commanded to be raised, and where His name is remembered and His purity is pronounced, in the morning and evening.” [Surah An-Nur: 24;36]

This verse is speaking about those who have been guided to and by the light of Allah ﷻ; the people of knowledge and guidance, al-Muhtadūn. Allah ﷻ mentions in the previous verse, “Allah guides to His light whom He wills.” The commentators of the Quran mention that the word “houses” in this verse is referring to masājid. Ibn ‘Abbas says, “The ‘houses’ are those masājid that are dedicated to the worship of Allah . And verily, the masājid light up the earth for the inhabitants of the heavens, just as stars light up the heavens for the inhabitants of the earth.” Allah ﷻ has commanded the believers to build and establish centers of worship. The word adhina comes from idhn, which means to allow or give permission. However, here it means commanded and ordered. Ibn Kathīr [rahimullah] mentions that it means Allah ﷻ has ordered believers to establish masājid; build them, honor them, fill them, and take care of them. It is a direct command to establish, build, attend, and honor the masājid. That is one of the reasons why the reward for helping build a masjid is so great. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Whoever builds a masjid seeking the pleasure of Allah, Allah will build him a house in paradise.” [Jami` at-Tirmidhi 319] The word turfaʿ in the verse carries two meanings; building and honoring.

The last part of the verse explains the primary role of the masājid, “And where His name is remembered and His purity is pronounced, in the morning and evening.” The masjid is a place where the name of Allah ﷻ is mentioned. This includes all types of remembrance; praying, recitation of the Quran, teaching and learning about our religion, fiqh, ḥadīth, tafsīr, sermons, and lectures. “And His purity is pronounced in the morning and evening.” Meaning, the masjid is a place of prayer and worship. Through this verse we learn that the primary purpose, the primary role of a masjid is to serve as a place for the remembrance and worship of Allah ﷻ.

