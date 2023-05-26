Conversing with Allah: Reflecting On Surah al-Fatihah For Khushoo In Salah

This Surah of the Qur’an has special importance in our Salah. No matter what other Surahs or passages you happen to recite in your prayer, none of them could take the place of the Fatihah. The Prophet ﷺ said, “There is no Salah for the one who does not recite al-Fatiha.”

Surah al-Fatihah should be looked at as a conversation between the Believer and the Creator. Adopting this new perspective is a powerful way to uplift your Salah and gain humility and focus (khusū’). In an authentic narration, the Prophet ﷺ informed us that:

Allah, the Almighty, tells us, ‘I have divided prayer (i.e. Surah al-Fatihah) equally between Myself and My servant. Half of it is for Me and half of it is for My servant. And My servant will receive whatever they ask. When the servant says, “All praise is due to God alone, Lord of all the worlds” (al-hamdu lillahi rabbi al-alamin), I will say, “My servant has praised Me.” When My servant says, “the Extremely Merciful, Forever Merciful” (al-Rahman al-Rahim), I will say, “My servant has extolled Me.” When My servant describes Me as “Master of the Day of Judgment” (Maliki yawmi al-din), I will say, “My servant has glorified Me.” When My servant says, “You alone do we worship, and unto You alone do we turn for aid” (iyyaka na’budu wa iyyaka nasta’in), I will say, “This is divided between Me and My servant.” And My servant shall receive whatever they ask. When My servant says, “Guide us the Straight Path” (ihdina al-sirata al-mustaqim), “the way of those upon whom You have bestowed Your blessings, not of those who have been condemned, nor of those that go astray” (sirata al-ladhina an[amta alayhim ghayri al-maghdubi alayhim wa la al-dallin), I will say, “This is for My servant, and My servant will receive whatever they asked for”.

Surah al-Fatihah comprehensively summarizes the key beliefs and concepts of Islam. It outlines the fundamental relationship every person is meant to have with their Maker and Creator. It can be broken down into two parts:

Part 1: Who is Allah ?

Part 2: Who am I?

The first three verses of Surah al-Fatihah introduce us to who Allah is. They are dedicated to increasing our knowledge of Allah because, through the increase in knowledge, we increase in our love, devotion, and submission to Allah .

All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds

the Extremely & Eternally Merciful

the Master of the Day of Judgement.

When you recite “All praise is for Allah”, think about how much He has blessed you with: your health, your wealth, and the opportunities you have been given in life. Feel blessed and privileged. Then realize that being able to thank Him is in and of itself another blessing to thank Him for— even if we tried, we cannot enumerate the blessings of Allah .

Part of the meaning of alhamdulillah is to declare that all forms of praise are due to Allah as a matter of fact; regardless of whether the ungrateful people fail to acknowledge that. Allah is, was, and always will be deserving of all sincere praise. The amount of praise He deserves is enough to fill the heavens and the earth, and everything in between. Even then, it would not reach the level He deserves.

Khusū’ Tip!

When reciting ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ think about one blessing you are currently experiencing and enjoying. Ask yourself: what would life be like if it was taken away?

Allah is the Rabb of everything, which means He created us and takes care of us. He is the Master of humans, animals, plants, angels, planets, stars, skies, the seen, and the unseen. Everything that has existed or shall ever exist in this world is subservient to Him, bound to His power, and totally dependent upon His grace.

Allah is ar-Rahman and ar-Raheem, two names that express the extreme mercy and compassion He has and manifests upon His creation— a mercy so abundant it is beyond all estimation. Were it not for His mercy, our existence would have been eroded by both our sins and ingratitude as well as by our arrogance and recklessness.

It is because of His rahma that a mother is able to endure pregnancy and exhaust her efforts in raising a child, despite its burdensome nature.

These two Names of Allah should evoke a sense of hope and optimism in our hearts that Allah will forgive us for our wrongs and overlook our shortcomings. Islam does not depict God as an enemy who pursues man with relentless vengeance, or plots and schemes against His creation with spite and vindictiveness.

Allah is the Master of the Day of Judgement, the Only One in charge of the greatest day in human history. The day everyone will receive their book of deeds; those who believed and did good will receive it in their right hand and those who disbelieved and wronged others will receive it in their left. Which hand do you think you will be stretching out on that day?

It is the day on which true justice will be served, the victims of oppression will have their cases heard in the Supreme Court of Allah and the tyrants will have no escape.

Khusū’ Tip!

If you are the victim of abuse or oppression, and the perpetrator seems to have gotten away with it, find solace in the fact that Allah will serve perfect justice on yawm ad-deen and that Allah never forgets.

When hearing this verse we should be struck by the greatness of Allah and feel a sense of awe and fear towards Him; contrasting sharply with the previous verse about His Mercy. Though Allah is merciful, He is also severe in punishment. We should not become complacent. We are His slaves and He is our Master.

Part 2: Who am I?

Surah al-Fatihah now transitions from speaking about Allah to speaking to Allah . This 3rd person to 2nd person shift signals a change in mood and energy. This part is about you.

You alone do we worship, and from You alone do we seek help.

Guide us along the Straight Path,

the path of those on whom You have bestowed Your Grace, not of those who have incurred Your wrath, nor of those who have gone astray.

It should be as though the previous verses have brought you into a state of awe and reverence towards Allah , and now you wish to declare something to this Merciful Lord of all worlds: You alone do we worship, and from You alone do we seek help. You declare that you are the slave of Allah who wants nothing more than to worship Him alone without equals. This is who you are: Allah’s slave. You have chosen to be this because you recognize that no one is capable of what Allah is capable of, and that being His slave is the most liberating existence for your soul. Where most have chosen to be slaves to money, fame, or desires; you have chosen to be the slave of Allah , the Maker of everything. It is not easy to live up to the expectations Allah has placed upon His slaves and that is why you seek His support: and from You alone do we seek help.

Khusū’ Tip!

As you recite: إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ, remind yourself that just like you are the slave of Allah in this Salah, being mindful of Him and obedient of His laws, you are also the slave of Allah at work, when with friends, and when playing sports. Behave like you are Allah’s slave in every part of your life.

You then make a plea to Allah : Guide us along the Straight Path. This is the greatest duʿa in the Qur’an, found in the greatest Surah of the Qur’an.

The need for Divine guidance outstrips our need for anything else. The Pharaoh was the most powerful man of his era and yet it did not help him find salvation. Qarun had all the riches of the world but in the end, the earth swallowed him up upon the command of Allah . When there is no faith (imān), there is no success. This is why asking for guidance is paramount.

Did you know?

Imam Ibn al-Qayyim said that the various meanings of Guide us along the Straight Path include

Acknowledging the truth & seeking it out Acting upon it Remaining steadfast upon it Calling others to it Resisting those who will oppose you for it

Khusū’ Tip!

When reciting ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ remember that faith fluctuates. It may be great one day but plummets the next. Have the intention of seeking consistency and steadfastness in faith.

Surah al-Fatihah then explains what this Straight Path looks like: the path of those on whom You have bestowed Your Grace. This is referring to real-life examples from the past of the Prophets, martyrs, and the righteous. Their stories, sacrifices, and life choices help inform our understanding of what the Straight Path looks like.

Finally, the Surah makes clear what the Straight Path does not look like: not of those who have incurred Your wrath, nor of those who have gone astray. This is referring to the losers. The examples of such people, both individuals and nations, are given throughout the Qur’an, leaving little doubt as to what ideas, behaviors, and attitudes Allah does not love. If we follow the way of the Prophets and keep away from the way of the disbelievers we will not only find salvation, but our hearts will find contentment; as the mind, body, and soul will fall into alignment with their natural, most optimal state of being. All the components that make us whole were created by Allah , and once we are upon the Straight Path they are functioning in the manner they were originally created to function.

Now say Ameen, O Allah accept my duʿa, and mean it.

[Want to learn more about how to focus in Salah & develop Khusū'? Pre-order this new book by Ustadh Asim Khan here.]

